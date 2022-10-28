ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Podcasters lure Arkansas cold case killer out from silence

By Mitch McCoy
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2onrXl_0ipVfEog00

MELBOURNE, Ark. – An Arkansas cold case quickly heated up as social media may have lured the cross-country killer out of silence nearly two decades later.

Rebekah Gould disappeared in 2004 while on a weekend trip home from college.

George Jared is a true crime podcaster and one of the first journalists on scene when Gould vanished.

“She stopped to get coffee and a couple of breakfast sandwiches and she headed back to her sort-of ex-boyfriend’s house,” Jared said.

Gould was last seen alive at a convenience store, formerly The Possum Trout.

About a week later and miles away, a search team found Gould’s body near Highway 9 outside Melbourne in Izard County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vrJaK_0ipVfEog00

For the last 18 years, Jared would reflect on his hand-written reporter notes from that day, wondering, who killed Gould.

He teamed up with his friend, Jen Bucholtz, who lives thousands of miles away and is a police investigator in Colorado.

“We used open-source information,” Bucholtz said. “We did not have a case file.”

Monday Night Mystery: Rebekah Gould – Delivering justice

The duo knew the mystery could be solved.

“Spent hours and hours working with different weapons and dummies and ourselves,” Bucholtz recalled.

The pair started the Unsolved Murder of Rebekah Gould Facebook page , which quickly took off with a global audience.

“We had a guy join our page from the Philippines,” Jared said.

The man?

“William Miller came onto our radar pretty early on,” Bucholtz recalled.

Everyone wondered why would William Miller, the man from the Philippines, be interested in an Arkansas cold case?

New developments in 16-year-old cold case in Izard County, suspect in custody

Word from Miller quickly appeared in Bucholtz’s inbox.

“He first messaged me a month or so later,” she said.

Miller, who just pleaded guilty in October of 2022 to Gould’s murder, sent Bucholtz a Facebook message with a newspaper clipping.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N1jDZ_0ipVfEog00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SyNCA_0ipVfEog00

“We would have a post, and he would say something , and you know, people would be commenting,” Jared said.

Miller also left a comment on a post about the trails where Gould’s body was found.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PRWjk_0ipVfEog00

“He kept saying things to us that were very, very suspicious,” Jared said.

Plea agreement expected Tuesday in 2004 Arkansas killing of Rebekah Gould

Then, there was a private message from Miller to the team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Srdy_0ipVfEog00

Another member of the page started to question Miller’s interest and used her experience to find a connection between Miller and Gould.

“She’s into genealogy and she quickly figured out that William was the first cousin of Rebekah’s sort of ex-boyfriend that she had been staying with the weekend prior to the murder,” Jared said.

Man accused in Rebekah Gould killing getting closer to trial

Bucholtz said things started coming together after that discovery.

“We were coming to conclusions that had never been discovered before,” Bucholtz recalled.

The crime-fighting duo wondered if Miller could be the killer, so they played it safe.

“We took those communications and we gave them to the state police,” Jared said.

Troopers started to monitor Miller’s comments then took him into custody. Months later, investigators said he confessed to the killing.

Miller has been sentenced to 40 years in prison on earlier this month after his guilty plea to a charge of first-degree murder.

Oregon man sentenced to 40 years after pleading guilty to Rebekah Gould 2004 killing

The podcasters believe Miller outed himself.

“Social media definitely lured him out — we know that because there was no trace of him, anywhere, really until some of these Facebook groups came to be,” Bucholtz said.

Jared said Miller told Gould’s family that he snapped at something Gould said.

The podcasters believe it is Miller’s guilt that led him to social media.

“It was the perfect crime until he allowed his mind to take control,” Jared said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 16

Judy Garrett
5d ago

if William Miller killed Gould, where was the sort of boyfriend at when the murder occurred? Were the boyfriend and Miller into drugs, theft, etc. You are leaving out a lot. Who are these people?

Reply(1)
8
Marcy Martin
5d ago

It's truly sad when our loved ones or our friends go missing. And it's truly relief when their obstruction is brought to justice. Even though it obstructs the perpetrators family and friends. May this cold case finally be put to rest with closer.

Reply(1)
8
Karen Vierling
5d ago

Have followed this crime since the very beginning and like her family have waited forever for this day to arrive it's one of many murders in my area but hers will forever be remembered sadly 😥 RIP Becky and my thoughts are with her loved ones !! 🙏

Reply
4
Related
Arkansas Advocate

The 60% question: Is Issue 4 Arkansas’ last shot at recreational marijuana?

For some voters, whether they’ll vote to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas next week comes down to one question.  Could 60% of Arkansas voters support marijuana legalization in a future election?  It’s this group of cannabis proponents that makes Issue 4 on the Nov. 8 ballot so interesting. They dislike Issue 4’s strict market structure […] The post The 60% question: Is Issue 4 Arkansas’ last shot at recreational marijuana? appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
Power 95.9

What One Word Does Arkansas Have Trouble Spelling?

Can you believe that in the state of Arkansas this is the word they misspell the most?. We spent a lot of our time online, writing things on social media or if you are like me working on stories to share with you. Well between the spellcheck on various plug-ins we have some protection against misspelled words. Right now my plug-in is telling me I have misspelled, I know right?
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Popular eatery in Yellville damaged by fire

A restaurant in Yellville was damaged by a fire Tuesday night. According to a Facebook post by Carolyn’s RazorBack Ribs, all customers and employees made it out of the building safely and no injuries were reported. There is no word on what caused the fire or the extent of...
YELLVILLE, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Arkansas search and rescue teams find missing hiker from Baton Rouge

NEWTON COUNTY, Ar. (BRPROUD) – Authorities in Arkansas announced Tuesday (November 1) afternoon that a hiker from Baton Rouge who’d been missing for several days has been found near Buffalo National River, in the vicinity of Horseshoe Bend. According to officials in Arkansas’s Newton County, 67-year-old Clinton Preston Smith of Baton Rouge “was found in […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
onlyinark.com

Native American Heritage Stops in Arkansas

November opens the celebration of Native American Heritage month. Arkansas has deep roots with several Native American tribes, including Quapaw, Caddo, and Osage. November is a great time to explore this history, learn from the past and continue to increase our understanding of the Indigenous people who first called Arkansas home.
ARKANSAS STATE
easttexasradio.com

Arkansas Man Jailed In Hopkins County On Multiple Charges

Authorities notified Hopkins County Deputies that a vehicle someone possibly stole was heading east on I-30 toward Hopkins County. They located and attempted to stop it at the 121-mile marker in Sulphur Springs. When the driver pulled over, he got out but fled into a brushy area. The 25-year-old Arkansas man was arrested about an hour later. He was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest or detention, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and Ellis County warrants.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
whiterivernow.com

Independence County man arrested on three felonies

In Independence County, deputies went to Ricky Dean Altom’s residence on Oct. 27 to serve a felony arrest warrant. When Altom saw officers, his arrest affidavit reports he fled into the woods. The court information said that after Deputy Nick Ade pursued and apprehended Altom, a search of Altom...
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy