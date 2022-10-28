Read full article on original website
APD: 16-year-old shot multiple times in southeast Atlanta neighborhood
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police responded to a shooting in southeast Atlanta Tuesday afternoon and found an injured teen. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officers found a 16-year-old boy shot in the 900 block Glenwood Avenue around 4:00 p.m. Authorities said the victim had multiple...
1 in custody after deadly stabbing at Dunwoody apartment complex, police say
DUNWOODY, Ga. — A 36-year-old man is in custody after a deadly stabbing at a Dunwoody apartment complex Tuesday afternoon, police said. Dunwoody Police said it happened at the Point at Perimeter Apartments at 3204 Ashford Gables Dr. shortly before 1:30 p.m. Officers were called to the apartment complex...
16-year-old shot multiple times while inside parking structure, APD says
ATLANTA — A 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times Tuesday afternoon while inside a parking structure, according to the Atlanta Police Department. Officers responded to 920 Glenwood Ave in response to a person shot call at 4 p.m. APD said its investigators determined the shooting happened nearby at 880 Glenwood Ave, while inside the parking structure. The location is nearby several businesses and boutiques. It's also not far from Glenwood Park.
Police report offers new details into shooting of Norcross teen
NORCROSS, Ga. — A police incident report offers some new details into the immediate moments after a 17-year-old Norcross High student was shot last week off campus, later dying from his injuries, and the initial attempts to help him. 11Alive's Cody Alcorn spoke to Henderson's mom, Kimberly Parks, following...
5-year-old girl shot Halloween morning, APD says
ATLANTA — Two men are facing charges after a 5-year-old girl was found shot Halloween morning, Atlanta Police said. APD said it happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Reeves Circle NW. The location is not far from the C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center, in between Atlanta's Adamsville and Westhaven neighborhoods.
Yes, it's been 10 months since a shooting has been reported at Lenox Mall
ATLANTA — As Atlanta works to flag "nuisance businesses" and bring crime down, police and city leaders are taking a strategic approach to target previously embattled areas. It seems to be working– at least, in the case of Lenox Square Mall. THE QUESTION. Has it been 10 months...
'Cops were everywhere' | Neighbor recounts suspect search after Chamblee officer shot
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A second suspect accused of shooting a Chamblee police officer is in custody Tuesday, ending a nearly 16-hour search. Dozens of officers and SWAT unit members went house to house near Briarcliff Road in DeKalb County looking for him. As officials investigated, neighbors were left on edge.
Reward up to $12K to find suspects in connection to Clark Atlanta homecoming shooting
ATLANTA — The Atlanta University Center has increased the Crime Stoppers reward to $12,000 in an effort to catch the suspects that shot four people at a Clark Atlanta homecoming party, according to officials. According to Clark Atlanta officials, the victims included two Clark Atlanta students, one from another...
Atlanta Police unveil new patrol car design, take-home program for officers
ATLANTA — The familiar sight of the blue Atlanta Police cars may soon be a thing of the past, as Atlanta Police Department unveiled a brand new design for it's patrol cars Wednesday morning. The new Ford Interceptors are black with six stripes going along the side with red...
Argument at restaurant on Buford Highway ends with 2 people shot, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An argument at a restaurant and lounge spilled outside into the parking lot and ended with gunfire, according to Brookhaven police. Police say the responded to a person shot call around 12:15 a.m. at La Casa Mexican Restaurant and Lounge, located at 3747 Buford Highway.
1 dead, 2 injured after being shot in vehicle in Brookhaven
Three people were shot, one of them fatally, while in a vehicle at near a Brookhaven intersection early Sunday morning, according to police.
Police investigating homicide in West Midtown
Atlanta Police are investigating the overnight shooting death of a man in West Midtown. According to the police report, officers responded to 500 Bishop St. NW – the address for retail development Bishop Steel Works near Atlantic Station – in reference to a person shot. Bishop Steel Works is home to a number of recording […] The post Police investigating homicide in West Midtown appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Woman shot multiple times inside her Atlanta home, police say
ATLANTA — A woman is in the hospital after being shot multiple times inside her northwest Atlanta home off Mayson Turner Road. Atlanta Police said multiple rounds were fired into the woman's apartment just after 2 a.m. They add that she was the only person inside the home who was injured.
Man shot, injured after argument in northeast Atlanta
ATLANTA — A man was taken to the hospital early Monday morning after being shot on Armour Drive. Atlanta police said when they got to the scene, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was later taken to the hospital by EMS. There is no word yet on his injuries.
Teen with seizure disorder missing from Fulton County
UNION CITY, Ga. — A teen who has a seizure disorder has been missing for a little over a week from Union City, according to flyers from her family. Jacqueline Vester, who is 16 years old, was last seen around 1:30 a.m. in Forsyth County, which would be about an hour from where Vester lives. The flyer said she was believed to have left in a small blue car with two other men.
Employees fed up after bullet hits barbershop during gunfight
One barbershop's employees are fed up at the string of violence in their northwest Atlanta neighborhood. In the latest event, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Atlanta police officers shot and killed a man they saw firing a gun on Friday night across from a Chick-fil-A. One of those bullets hit the business.
New Atlanta Police chief talks goals, building trust with city
ATLANTA — In his first one-on-one interview since being named Atlanta's permanent police chief, Darin Schierbaum sat down with 11Alive. Schierbaum said when he joined the Atlanta Police Department in 2002, he didn't plan to become chief. He said he's humbled to take on the role and wants to make sure APD has the city's trust; he also wants each APD employee to feel supported.
Police searching for this man in connection to murder near Ponce City Market
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man connected to a deadly shooting in the 600-block of Boulevard Northeast Thursday night, just a quarter of a mile from Ponce City Market. Officers responded to a call of a person shot around 9:12 p.m....
18-year-old wanted in deadly shooting of Norcross high school student turns himself in
NORCROSS, Ga. — An 18-year-old wanted in the deadly shooting of a Norcross High School student is now in custody after turning himself in to authorities in Jacksonville, Florida. On Monday, Gwinnett County police reported that Brendon Young surrendered to the Jacksonville County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, Oct. 30.
'We can’t let him die in vain' | Atlanta fans remember rapper TakeOff after shooting death
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The shooting death of rapper TakeOff, of the internationally acclaimed family trio Migos, has fans and friends reeling worldwide, and especially in Lawrenceville, their hometown. “Everyone is extremely devastated,” said Lore’l from The Morning Hustle, a nationally-syndicated radio program on Atlanta’s Hot 107.9, in an interview...
