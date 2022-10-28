ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

11Alive

16-year-old shot multiple times while inside parking structure, APD says

ATLANTA — A 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times Tuesday afternoon while inside a parking structure, according to the Atlanta Police Department. Officers responded to 920 Glenwood Ave in response to a person shot call at 4 p.m. APD said its investigators determined the shooting happened nearby at 880 Glenwood Ave, while inside the parking structure. The location is nearby several businesses and boutiques. It's also not far from Glenwood Park.
11Alive

Police report offers new details into shooting of Norcross teen

NORCROSS, Ga. — A police incident report offers some new details into the immediate moments after a 17-year-old Norcross High student was shot last week off campus, later dying from his injuries, and the initial attempts to help him. 11Alive's Cody Alcorn spoke to Henderson's mom, Kimberly Parks, following...
11Alive

5-year-old girl shot Halloween morning, APD says

ATLANTA — Two men are facing charges after a 5-year-old girl was found shot Halloween morning, Atlanta Police said. APD said it happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Reeves Circle NW. The location is not far from the C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center, in between Atlanta's Adamsville and Westhaven neighborhoods.
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Police investigating homicide in West Midtown

Atlanta Police are investigating the overnight shooting death of a man in West Midtown. According to the police report, officers responded to 500 Bishop St. NW – the address for retail development Bishop Steel Works near Atlantic Station – in reference to a person shot. Bishop Steel Works is home to a number of recording […] The post Police investigating homicide in West Midtown appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
11Alive

Man shot, injured after argument in northeast Atlanta

ATLANTA — A man was taken to the hospital early Monday morning after being shot on Armour Drive. Atlanta police said when they got to the scene, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was later taken to the hospital by EMS. There is no word yet on his injuries.
11Alive

Teen with seizure disorder missing from Fulton County

UNION CITY, Ga. — A teen who has a seizure disorder has been missing for a little over a week from Union City, according to flyers from her family. Jacqueline Vester, who is 16 years old, was last seen around 1:30 a.m. in Forsyth County, which would be about an hour from where Vester lives. The flyer said she was believed to have left in a small blue car with two other men.
fox5atlanta.com

Employees fed up after bullet hits barbershop during gunfight

One barbershop's employees are fed up at the string of violence in their northwest Atlanta neighborhood. In the latest event, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Atlanta police officers shot and killed a man they saw firing a gun on Friday night across from a Chick-fil-A. One of those bullets hit the business.
11Alive

New Atlanta Police chief talks goals, building trust with city

ATLANTA — In his first one-on-one interview since being named Atlanta's permanent police chief, Darin Schierbaum sat down with 11Alive. Schierbaum said when he joined the Atlanta Police Department in 2002, he didn't plan to become chief. He said he's humbled to take on the role and wants to make sure APD has the city's trust; he also wants each APD employee to feel supported.
11Alive

11Alive

