UNION CITY, Ga. — A teen who has a seizure disorder has been missing for a little over a week from Union City, according to flyers from her family. Jacqueline Vester, who is 16 years old, was last seen around 1:30 a.m. in Forsyth County, which would be about an hour from where Vester lives. The flyer said she was believed to have left in a small blue car with two other men.

UNION CITY, GA ・ 2 HOURS AGO