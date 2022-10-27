Allen Co., OH (WLIO) - Local law enforcement are searching for a man was involved in a police chase and took hostages that he force to aid him in his escape. According to the Allen County Sheriff’s office 32-year-old Leroy “Knowledge” Page was in a car chase with Lima Police officers around 12:30 am Sunday morning. Page wrecked the vehicle near W. Elm St. and Fraunfelter Rd. He then went to a residence where he forced his way inside. He assaulted the homeowners for two hours, then forced them to drive him to the area Yoakam Road and West Breese Road, where he got out of the car and left on foot. Law enforcement believe he went to his home on Redbud Lane and then he left the area. Page is 5’9” tall and weighs approximately 275 pounds. He is believed to be a threat to others and may be armed. If you know of his whereabouts all the Allen County Sheriff’s Office at 419-227-3535 or 9-1-1.

ALLEN COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO