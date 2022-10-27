Read full article on original website
Lima News
Lima police release little information surrounding Monday stabbing
LIMA — Lima police are continuing their investigation into a stabbing incident that occurred Monday. According to a press release issued by the LPD, officers responded at approximately 1:30 p.m. to the 1500 block of Allentown Road to investigate an altercation that resulted in a stabbing. Both parties have been identified, but not named, and the investigation is ongoing.
WANE-TV
Court docs: A burglary, two guns and a video
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man accused of using a handgun to break into a northeast side home to steal an assault rifle is now facing 10 to 30 years in prison, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County prosecutors on Tuesday formally charged 18-year-old...
sent-trib.com
Warrants issued for county residents
Warrants have been issued for two Wood County residents who were indicted for felonies. A Wood County grand jury on Oct. 19 indicted Devean Charle Royal Brown, 29, Bowling Green, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. On Dec. 20, 2019, he allegedly knowingly caused...
westbendnews.net
Shooting Investigation In Paulding County
Haviland, Ohio – On Saturday, October 29, 2022, shortly after 8:00 p.m., deputies were called to 12504 Road 72 in Blue Creek Township to investigate a drive-by shooting. Deputies learned the homeowner, Newlyn W. Baker, was the lone occupant when his residence was shot multiple times from the roadway. Baker was not injured.
hometownstations.com
Law enforcement looking for police chase and home invasion suspect
Allen Co., OH (WLIO) - Local law enforcement are searching for a man was involved in a police chase and took hostages that he force to aid him in his escape. According to the Allen County Sheriff’s office 32-year-old Leroy “Knowledge” Page was in a car chase with Lima Police officers around 12:30 am Sunday morning. Page wrecked the vehicle near W. Elm St. and Fraunfelter Rd. He then went to a residence where he forced his way inside. He assaulted the homeowners for two hours, then forced them to drive him to the area Yoakam Road and West Breese Road, where he got out of the car and left on foot. Law enforcement believe he went to his home on Redbud Lane and then he left the area. Page is 5’9” tall and weighs approximately 275 pounds. He is believed to be a threat to others and may be armed. If you know of his whereabouts all the Allen County Sheriff’s Office at 419-227-3535 or 9-1-1.
Daily Advocate
Deputies make arrests in store-n-lock thefts
TROY — Miami County Sheriff’s detectives have recently made two arrests involving thefts from numerous store-n-lock facilities in Piqua and the surrounding area and also in Darke County. Taken into custody and incarcerated in the Miami County jail are Dylan L. Harrison, 31, at large, and Randy J. Peters, 50, of Piqua.
WANE-TV
House shot into multiple times, Ohio police ask for tips
HAVILAND, Ohio (WANE) The Paulding County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in figuring out who fired shots into a home Saturday evening. According to a release from the department, deputies were called to a home on Road 72 in Blue Creek Township just after 8 p.m.
WANE-TV
Court docs: Murder charge in summer shooting death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is now accused of a killing that apparently stemmed from a fight between people during an after-hours party on the southeast side that led to gunfire. Allen County prosecutors on Monday formally charged 29-year-old Isaac Dewayne Martin, Jr., with felony...
wktn.com
KHS Staff Member Under Investigation for Misconduct
A Kenton High School staff member is being investigated for off-duty misconduct. The allegations were brought to the attention of school officials, and they are being investigated by law enforcement. To ensure the integrity of the investigation, the staff member has been placed on leave until further notice. Superintendent Chad...
hometownstations.com
St. Marys man charged in Celina for OVI and transport of illegal drugs
Celina, OH (WLIO) - On October 30th, 2022, David M. Wheeler of St. Marys was arrested by Celina Police on OVI charges. Before entering the booking area of the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility, an unknown white pill was found in Wheeler's possession. While taking inventory of his personal possessions during booking, Mercer County Corrections Deputies also found a rolled-up dollar bill, which tests determined to likely be methamphetamine and fentanyl. Wheeler is being charged with an additional felony for transporting drugs into a detention facility.
13abc.com
Chase leads police from Findlay to Northwood
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A 42-mile police chase ended with a crash and two men arrested Sunday morning. Findlay Police were called to the Best Buy Distribution Center just after 5:30 AM Sunday for a theft in progress. When they arrived, officers found one of the suspects’ vehicles, pulling out of a grassy area at the front of the facility.
thevillagereporter.com
Nineteen Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury
The Williams County Grand Jury convened on October 18, 2022 and returned indictments against nineteen individuals. Those indicted include:. Travis H. Crager, 43, of Angola was indicted on one count of Breaking and Entering, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of Theft, a fourth-degree felony. Crager is charged with using force, stealth, or deception to trespass in an occupied structure in Montpelier to commit a theft valued at $2890 on or about July 24, 2021 through August 16, 2021.
hometownstations.com
Rural Paulding County home struck multiple times during Drive-by shooting
Haviland, OH (WLIO) - Paulding County deputies are asking for help in finding the suspect responsible for a weekend drive-by shooting in rural part of the county. Shortly after 8 pm. on Saturday night, deputies responded to a call, of multiple shots being fired from a vehicle on the roadway at a home at 12504 Road 72 just north of Haviland. The homeowner, Newlyn Baker was the only person home at the time, and he was not injured during the shooting. They have no information about a possible suspect or vehicle description. If you have a tip that could lead them to either one, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 419-399-3791, or you can submit a tip on their website or by using their new app.
nbc24.com
Two men facing charges for leading Findlay police on 42-mile chase
FINDLAY, Ohio — Two men are behind bars at the Hancock County Justice Center after leading Findlay police on a nearly 42-mile chase on I-75 early Sunday morning. Police say it all started when officers got a call for a theft in progress complaint at the Best Buy Distribution Center on County Road 212 at 5:43 a.m.
hometownstations.com
Be aware of porch pirates as holiday shopping season approaches reminds Lima Police Department
Chances are you'll be having more items delivered to your door as the holiday season approaches. The season also brings a rise in porch pirates ready to nab those expensive gifts. The Lima Police Department says in the last few years they've received more calls of people watching and following...
hometownstations.com
Lima Kiwanis Club hears advice on recruiting new members
It is an issue that service clubs across the nation are facing, how to recruit new members to keep the clubs active?. The Lima Kiwanis Club hearing from the Ohio District Governor David Kuhn about the need for additional membership and how to recruit them. He says Lima is doing well in the cultivation of younger members in their service leadership programs. They have programs in the Lima City Schools, Heir Force Academy, Ohio State Lima, and adults with disabilities through the Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities.
Lima News
GoFundMe fundraiser created for man killed in car crash
LIMA — Community members have created a GoFundMe campaign for 20-year-old Jesse Woodrow, who was killed in a single-car crash over the weekend. He reportedly left a party around 1:30 a.m. Saturday night in Lima. He was headed back home to Troy and hit a tree. According to a recent article, the crash is still under investigation.
Prison time ordered for Wapak mayor
WAPAKONETA —Tom Stinebaugh, the one-time mayor of Wapakoneta, was found to have broken the law by using his position for personal gain. After an Auglaize County jury deliberated for more than eight hours over two days and ultimately returned guilty verdicts on five of 11 charges brought about against Stinebaugh by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, visiting Judge Patricia Cosgrove on Saturday sentenced the former mayor to 18 months in prison.
hometownstations.com
For a second night in a row a Lima home was struck by gunfire
Lima, OH (WLIO) - For the second time in two days, the Lima Police are investigating a shots fired into a home call. Officers responded to the 2100 block of Lakewood Avenue around 9:25 pm on Thursday for reports of shots being fired. They found a home was struck and they believe the suspect took off towards Spencerville Road.
Lima News
Two people injured in Lima shooting
LIMA — Two people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting Wednesday night in Lima. According to the Lima Police Department, at approximately 10:15 p.m. officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting at 409 Orena St. Two individuals were found there suffering gunshot wounds. They have been identified as Lonnie Funches, 40, and Lakesha Durr, 51, both of Lima. Both were then hospitalized for treatment.
