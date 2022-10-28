Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
therecord-online.com
Bulldogs begin playoff quest home Friday night with Shamokin
WILLIAMSPORT, PA – The Jersey Shore High School football team, fresh off another undefeated regular season, will start their quest for another District 4 Class 4A championship with a home game Friday night at the Thompson Street field. The District 4 playoff brackets were posted Sunday and they show...
WNEP-TV 16
Maddon Discusses "The Book of Joe: Trying Not to Suck at Baseball & Life"
HAZLETON, Pa. — Hazelton-native Joe Maddon is a World Series champion manager, and now, he's an author, recently releasing his first book, The Book of Joe. "Recorded 100 hours while I was riding my bicycle during the pandemic in an RV resort in Mesa, Arizona," Maddon explained. "The premise was to compare and contrast managing in the 1980's to present day and along with that to include all the Maddon-isms in regards to personal philosophy and how that relates to just baseball, but outside of the game itself, which was important to me. I didn't want it to be 'little Joey grew up on 11th Street and eventually played for UNICO' and all that kind of stuff. I wanted something more than that."
webbweekly.com
Brenda Gail Mitchell, 78
Brenda Gail Mitchell or better known as “Big Brenda” and “Momma Brenda” to friends and family, 78, of Williamsport, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport. Born April 18, 1944, in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late P.D. and...
thehomepagenetwork.com
Great news for CASD college bound students and their families!
Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield, together as Commonwealth University and 14 school districts in central Pennsylvania, have signed an agreement guaranteeing admission, eligibility for merit-based scholarships, and on-campus housing at any of its locations. The school districts included in the agreements are: Athens Area, Canton Area, Coudersport Area, Galeton Area,...
Lucky PA Resident Wins $150,000 Playing Powerball
One lucky Pennsylvania resident won big over the weekend, according to state lottery officials. The winner, a Columbia County resident who has not yet been identified, matched four out of the five white balls selected in the Saturday, Oct. 29 Powerball drawing to win $150,000 (before taxes), Pennsylvania officials announced.
A young man’s journey back from a near-death experience
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A young man from Lycoming County had a near-death experience after going into cardiac arrest. Doctors say it’s a medical miracle that he not only survived but also made a full recovery. June 16 was like any other day for 22-year-old Ben Garverick from Linden. He went to work, grabbed […]
WNEP-TV 16
The Unsolved: Cindy Song vanishes from State College
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — October 31, 2022, marks 21 years since a Penn State student vanished, a case that remains unsolved in Centre County. Thousands of students from all over the world find their home for four years on the campus of Penn State University Park in State College.
Storm Chaser Eli Roberts Fall Foliage and Covered Bridges
Storm Chaser Eli Roberts shares some of his Fall Foliage 2022 pictures. He also captured some great pictures of some covered bridges in Columbia county. Enjoy!
Emotional Pa. mom admits conspiring to starve to death her 2 young daughters
WILLIAMSPORT – A Lycoming County mother has admitted she conspired with her then girlfriend to starve to death her two young daughters. “I miss my babies,” Marie Sue Snyder, 33, said Monday while crying loudly as she pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, theft by deception and fraudulently obtaining food stamps and cash assistance.
Lucky Powerball ticket sold in Columbia County
ORANGEVILLE, Pa. — While no one hit the big Powerball grand prize last Saturday, a lucky player cashed in with a ticket sold in Columbia County. A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Columbia County sold a Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $150,000 for the Saturday, October 29 drawing. The...
Child struck by mom, falls down steps
Woodward Township, Pa. — A Linden woman allegedly struck a young boy, causing him to fall down porch steps. Chelsie Elizabeth Sabatino hit her boyfriend before striking the child, police said. The 9-year-old boy, along with two other children, fled from the home and were taken in by a neighbor who then called 911, according to the affidavit. The 33-year-old Sabatino smelled of alcohol as Trooper Taylor Arnold interviewed her...
F.M. Kirby Center announces upcoming Broadway series
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The F.M. Kirby Center has announced three upcoming shows as part of its 2022-2023 Broadway series. The Simon & Garfunkel Story‘s national tour will perform at the Kirby Center on March 15. The concert-style show will tell the story of the legendary folk-pop duo. The show will feature some of […]
Man taunted police as he ran from fight scene
Bloomsburg, Pa. — Police called to break up a fight got into a foot chase with one of the suspects, who allegedly taunted them as he ran away. Julian Nadachowski, 22, was one of a crowd of people Bloomsburg police say was in front of Dockside Laundromat at 262 Iron Street on October 16 just before 2 a.m. They’d been called to the area for a fight in progress, according...
abc27.com
Deadly fire takes two lives in Sunbury
SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Saturday afternoon, Flames erupted on the 300 block of Walnut Street near South 4th Street. At about 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon, crews were called to a fire that broke out taking two lives, according to the Northumberland 911 dispatchers. 911 dispatchers tell Eyewitness...
local21news.com
Blazing flames tear through multiple buildings in Tamaqua
TAMAQUA, Pa. (WFMZ) - The Tamaqua Fire Department said they were called to the 100 block of West Broad Street around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Crews from across the area spent hours battling the flames. According to the Tamaqua Fire Chief, the fire started in a restaurant and four to...
Columbia County store sells $150,000 lottery ticket
Orangeville, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Columbia County sold a Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $150,000 for the Saturday, Oct. 29 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 19-31-40-46-57, and the red Powerball 23 to win $150,000. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was three. Quick Shop, 3 Fowlersville Road, Orangeville, earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. More than 223,800 other PA Lottery Powerball tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, including more than 43,600 tickets purchased with Power Play and more than 16,500 tickets purchased with Double Play. Players should check every ticket, every time. The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $1 billion, or $497.3 million cash, for tonight's drawing.
Geisinger-St. Luke's opens third location in Schuylkill County
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Medical professionals spent Wednesday morning at the Geisinger- St. Luke's ribbon-cutting for a new health center in Pottsville. The facility has been caring for patients since mid-August, but officials celebrated the partnership between Geisinger and St.Luke's on Wednesday. The former site of the McCann school of...
Record online lottery prize won by Pennsylvania player
The $1,616,808.72 prize is the largest online prize won in U.S. history, according to a release from the Pennsylvania Lottery.
2 dead in central Pa. fire; survivor extricated from home via roof: officials
SUNBURY – Two people were killed in a three-alarm blaze Saturday in the city. Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare confirmed two individuals were suspected to have died as a result of the fire. Northumberland County Coroner Jim Kelley and a state police fire marshal were on the scene. The fire marshal is investigating the fire. Police said they will not release any further information at this time.
uncoveringpa.com
Exploring the Abandoned Coburn Tunnel in Centre County, PA
I’m always on the lookout for abandoned places in PA that I can explore, so I was excited with I discovered the Coburn Tunnel, an abandoned railroad tunnel in Centre County, PA. The Coburn Tunnel is located at a very narrow horseshoe bend in Penn’s Creek a few miles...
Comments / 0