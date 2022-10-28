HAZLETON, Pa. — Hazelton-native Joe Maddon is a World Series champion manager, and now, he's an author, recently releasing his first book, The Book of Joe. "Recorded 100 hours while I was riding my bicycle during the pandemic in an RV resort in Mesa, Arizona," Maddon explained. "The premise was to compare and contrast managing in the 1980's to present day and along with that to include all the Maddon-isms in regards to personal philosophy and how that relates to just baseball, but outside of the game itself, which was important to me. I didn't want it to be 'little Joey grew up on 11th Street and eventually played for UNICO' and all that kind of stuff. I wanted something more than that."

HAZLETON, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO