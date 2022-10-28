ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

KGET

Walker hits back at Obama: ‘Put my resume against his resume’

Georgia GOP Senate candidate Hershel Walker fired back on Wednesday at former President Obama who said being a good football player does not make him qualified to be a lawmaker. Walker, a former NFL running back, told Fox and Friends’ Brian Kilmeade that he’s never met Obama but if he had, it meant he was […]
GEORGIA STATE
NBC Miami

Trump Media Documents Suggest Parler, Rumble as Possible Merger Partners

Trump Media named Rumble and Parler as possible merger partners, according to documents obtained from a company whistleblower. Rumble, which currently provides Truth Social's video hosting services, recently went public through a SPAC deal, a process Trump Media is currently looking to complete, too. Parler recently made news after Ye,...
NBC Miami

EXPLAINER: Voting Systems Reliable, Despite Conspiracies

Former President Donald Trump and his allies have whipped up a relentless campaign of attacks against voting equipment since his loss in the 2020 election. After nearly two years, no evidence has emerged that voting machines were manipulated to steal the election or that there was any widespread fraud. Conspiracy...
GEORGIA STATE
AFP

Russia rejoins deal to ship vital Ukraine grain exports

Russia on Wednesday rejoined a deal to allow Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea, but President Vladimir Putin warned Moscow could again pull out of the agreement. Moscow had said on Saturday that it was temporarily pulling out of the grain deal, accusing Ukraine of using a safe shipping corridor established under the agreement to launch a drone assault on its Black Sea fleet.
WASHINGTON STATE

