Read full article on original website
Related
Biden to address threat to democracy in evening speech - live
The president plans to speak against election deniers running for office, saying they are leading a path to ‘chaos in America’ – follow all the latest news
BREAKING: Ex-DeKalb commissioner found guilty of extortion
Former DeKalb County Commissioner Sharon Barnes Sutton has been found guilty of extorting a county vendor. ...
Walker hits back at Obama: ‘Put my resume against his resume’
Georgia GOP Senate candidate Hershel Walker fired back on Wednesday at former President Obama who said being a good football player does not make him qualified to be a lawmaker. Walker, a former NFL running back, told Fox and Friends’ Brian Kilmeade that he’s never met Obama but if he had, it meant he was […]
NBC Miami
Trump Media Documents Suggest Parler, Rumble as Possible Merger Partners
Trump Media named Rumble and Parler as possible merger partners, according to documents obtained from a company whistleblower. Rumble, which currently provides Truth Social's video hosting services, recently went public through a SPAC deal, a process Trump Media is currently looking to complete, too. Parler recently made news after Ye,...
NBC Miami
Protestors' NYC Civil Assault Suit Against Trump Reaches Settlement
An attorney for a group of protesters who filed suit alleging that in 2015 security guards for then-candidate Donald Trump assaulted them outside of Trump Tower say they’ve settled their case with Trump as the case was in the middle of jury selection. Benjamin Dictor, an attorney for the...
NBC Miami
EXPLAINER: Voting Systems Reliable, Despite Conspiracies
Former President Donald Trump and his allies have whipped up a relentless campaign of attacks against voting equipment since his loss in the 2020 election. After nearly two years, no evidence has emerged that voting machines were manipulated to steal the election or that there was any widespread fraud. Conspiracy...
Biden to warn election deniers pose 'unprecedented' threat to America
WASHINGTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will say on Wednesday that threats by some Republican candidates to refuse to accept election results if they lose is a "path to chaos" and will urge voters to reject election deniers.
Russia rejoins deal to ship vital Ukraine grain exports
Russia on Wednesday rejoined a deal to allow Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea, but President Vladimir Putin warned Moscow could again pull out of the agreement. Moscow had said on Saturday that it was temporarily pulling out of the grain deal, accusing Ukraine of using a safe shipping corridor established under the agreement to launch a drone assault on its Black Sea fleet.
Comments / 0