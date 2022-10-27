ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Emmanuel Moseley announces he underwent successful surgery on torn ACL

By Kyle Madson
 5 days ago
Emmanuel Moseley is now in the recovery process after undergoing surgery on his torn ACL according to a tweet he sent out Thursday morning.

Moseley sustained the knee injury while defending a pass late in the 49ers’ Week 5 win over the Panthers. The team was in West Virginia for the week between their game in Carolina and their game in Atlanta. Moseley stayed with the club during that trip.

He attended the 49ers’ Week 7 loss to the Chiefs and was on the field pregame, then in the press box for parts of the game with a giant brace on his left knee.

Now that he’s undergone surgery he can begin an extremely important recovery. Moseley is due to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, which means his timeline for return could directly impact any kind of market he’ll have in free agency.

Before the injury he was playing the best football of his career for the NFL’s top defense. Since his injury San Francisco has struggled to find a replacement opposite Charvarius Ward.

Moseley according to Pro Football Focus had yet to allow a touchdown, and he had three pass breakups along with an interception which he returned for a touchdown against Carolina. Quarterbacks when targeting the 26-year-old had a paltry 63.5 passer rating – the lowest mark of his career.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

