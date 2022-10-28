Read full article on original website
Troubleshooters: River Rock Weeds
A resident in a Calallen neighborhood wants the city to do something about tall weeds across from his home.
Work to join Padre Island canals is more than halfway done, developer says
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Whitecap Preserve project is underway, and when driving down Aquarius Street on Padre Island, you can’t really miss it. Although it serves many purposes, one of the major improvements will be tying all of the canals on the island together. "They’ve got most...
Portions of Cole Park Pier to be closed for several days for maintenance
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Starting today, portions of the Cole Park Pier will be closed for several days for warranty maintenance on the pier deck. The pier's seating, picnic tables, canopies, and the fish cleaning station will be closed from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. for eight to 10 days, weather permitting, according to the City of Corpus Christi.
texasstandard.org
Residents of Corpus Christi’s Hillcrest neighborhood file civil rights complaint over proposed desalination plant
Formulanone from Huntsville, United States, CC BY-SA 2.0. Boxed in by refineries, a ship channel, an interstate highway and construction from the new Harbor Bridge, residents of the Hillcrest neighborhood on Corpus Christi’s northside have long endured some of the impacts of the city’s industrialization. But despite their...
No vote for Cole Park Master Plan
The city's Parks and Recreation Department presented Master Plan proposals for Cole Park and Labonte Park. An approved master plan will guide the growth and development for the sites.
Residents want more done over vacant houses
A 2021 ordinance allows the city of Corpus Christi to demolish dangerous structures after a sudden act. Some people want more buildings, outside that criteria, demolished.
ccbiznews.com
Rockport snags Gnarly Marlin restaurant
A new restaurant made a splash in Rockport's dining scene over the summer. The Gnarly Marlin waterfront eatery and bar opened its doors over the Fourth of July weekend at Cove Harbor. It offers a wide-ranging bill of fare, including a cook-your-catch option. It's the newest venture for veteran Austin...
PHOTOS: Heavy rains flood areas of North Beach Tuesday morning
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Heavy rain tracked across the area on Tuesday morning making morning commutes dangerous across the Coastal Bend. One area prone to flooding is North Beach, and water was seen flowing over roadways early Tuesday morning. Heavy rain floods areas of North Beach. As we previously...
Highway 358 reopens after being shut down for hours due to crash
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A concrete truck that overturned on Highway 358 near Weber Rd. shut down all lanes of eastbound Highway 358 (SPID) for several hours Wednesday. Surveillance video from StatCare Urgent Care Clinic shows the moment the truck overturned. It appears two tires came off the truck just before it rolled onto its side.
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Corpus Christi (Corpus Christi, TX)
According to the Aransas Pass Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Corpus Christi on Saturday. The crash happened at Oak Lane at Hwy. 35 at around 10:40 p.m.
Beeville Vineyard provides beacon of hope for South Texas families down on their luck
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The South Texas non-profit was organized in 1984 by local churches in Bee county after they saw the need that some residents faced situations beyond their control. They have continued this effort since that time. They rely entirely on donations from the community, churches and...
mysoutex.com
Turbine fires become more prevalent
San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said there isn’t much emergency responders can do when a wind turbine catches fire. Not when the massive units stretch more than 300 feet in the air – about the same height as the Statue of Liberty. “We don’t have any fire...
CCFD responds to early morning fire off Shady Lane in Annaville
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An Annaville woman woke up to the smell of smoke in her home Tuesday morning after she found that the source of the smell was fire by her water heater. The fire was located on the first floor and was able to travel up to...
Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend, city work to help the homeless community
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City leaders are working on the latest plan to help the homeless community in our area get the resources they need. There are plans in the works for the Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend to turn an old 18,000 square foot gym off their Buford Street complex into an $1.8 million men's dormitory.
viatravelers.com
30 Fun and Best Things to Do in Corpus Christi, Texas
If you’re planning things to do in Corpus Christi for an upcoming vacation or weekend getaway, it’s time to take out a pen and jot down some ideas. Yes, some of us still use pens, but you’re welcome to have Alexa add them to your to-do list.
Emergency crews battle early morning fire on Waco St.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Fire Department crews responded to a 911 call this morning take took them to a fire at Waco and Comanche street. The blaze started around 5:30 a.m. Monday morning. The structure was swallowed in flames by the time firefighters arrived. There was no one inside and no injuries have been reported.
KIII TV3
Comfortable, clear and dry Sunday in Corpus Christi
Wrapping up the weekend with great conditions. This is ahead of a change - increase in rain chances picking up for Halloween.
Cole Park Skate Park reopens, City of Corpus Christi reveals long-term plans for park
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Cole Park Skate Park renovations were unveiled by the City of Corpus Christi Thursday in front of dozens of excited skaters. The ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrated $325,000 worth of repairs to the skate park portion of Cole Park. City officials said they added enhanced security features when the pier was officially reopened in 2021.
Two teens hit by car on Halloween night in Portland
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two teens are recovering after being hit by a car on Halloween night in Portland, according to Portland Police Chief Mark Cory. The two 15-year-old young men were at a crosswalk at the intersection of Memorial and Lang at around 8 p.m when they were hit, Cory said. The teens told police they thought they could make it across the roadway in time.
mysoutex.com
G-P allows tax cap for Cheniere
It may have seemed like procedural bureaucracy – and it was – but a preliminary measure passed, unanimously, by the Gregory-Portland ISD last week could help pave the way for enormous economic development to continue in the area. It also could mean more than $30 million to the school district.
