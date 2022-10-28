ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

KRIS 6 News

No vote for Cole Park Master Plan

The city's Parks and Recreation Department presented Master Plan proposals for Cole Park and Labonte Park. An approved master plan will guide the growth and development for the sites.
ccbiznews.com

Rockport snags Gnarly Marlin restaurant

A new restaurant made a splash in Rockport's dining scene over the summer. The Gnarly Marlin waterfront eatery and bar opened its doors over the Fourth of July weekend at Cove Harbor. It offers a wide-ranging bill of fare, including a cook-your-catch option. It's the newest venture for veteran Austin...
ROCKPORT, TX
mysoutex.com

Turbine fires become more prevalent

San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said there isn’t much emergency responders can do when a wind turbine catches fire. Not when the massive units stretch more than 300 feet in the air – about the same height as the Statue of Liberty. “We don’t have any fire...
SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, TX
KIII 3News

Emergency crews battle early morning fire on Waco St.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Fire Department crews responded to a 911 call this morning take took them to a fire at Waco and Comanche street. The blaze started around 5:30 a.m. Monday morning. The structure was swallowed in flames by the time firefighters arrived. There was no one inside and no injuries have been reported.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Two teens hit by car on Halloween night in Portland

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two teens are recovering after being hit by a car on Halloween night in Portland, according to Portland Police Chief Mark Cory. The two 15-year-old young men were at a crosswalk at the intersection of Memorial and Lang at around 8 p.m when they were hit, Cory said. The teens told police they thought they could make it across the roadway in time.
PORTLAND, TX
mysoutex.com

G-P allows tax cap for Cheniere

It may have seemed like procedural bureaucracy – and it was – but a preliminary measure passed, unanimously, by the Gregory-Portland ISD last week could help pave the way for enormous economic development to continue in the area. It also could mean more than $30 million to the school district.
PORTLAND, TX
