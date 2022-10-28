ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

APD investigating after a man was shot, killed in Northeast Atlanta

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37rNxV_0ipVcjo200

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting where a man was killed in Northeast Atlanta, according to Capt. Christian Hunt.

Hunt said a person shot call came in just before 9 p.m. at 657 Boulevard near Wendy’s.

When police arrived at the location, they found a man in an alleyway who was shot in the back of the head.

It is unclear what may have led to the shooting or who or how many suspects may have been involved.

Hunt said the department will use video surveillance in the area to investigate what may have occurred.

Channel 2 Action News will continue to provide any updates as we receive them.

