APD investigating after a man was shot, killed in Northeast Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting where a man was killed in Northeast Atlanta, according to Capt. Christian Hunt.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Hunt said a person shot call came in just before 9 p.m. at 657 Boulevard near Wendy’s.

When police arrived at the location, they found a man in an alleyway who was shot in the back of the head.

It is unclear what may have led to the shooting or who or how many suspects may have been involved.

Hunt said the department will use video surveillance in the area to investigate what may have occurred.

Channel 2 Action News will continue to provide any updates as we receive them.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group