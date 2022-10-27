WATCH: NFL analyst explains why he prefers Tua over Justin Herbert

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

I don’t ever remember a young quarterback enduring as much scrutiny as former Alabama Crimson Tide star and now Miami Dolphins signal caller Tua Tagovailoa.

From the get-go, Tua has been behind the eight-ball in his NFL career. He began by still overcoming a nearly career-ending hip injury. Then, the roster around Tagovailoa was poor, to say the least.

Now in his third season in the league, Tua is showing why he was once garnered as one of the future stars of the NFL.

Emmanuel Acho of Fox Sports has had enough of the Tua slander. On Thursday, Acho released a video on his Twitter account letting fans around the world know just where he stands on the southpaw from Hawaii.

I’ll give you a hint, he likes him some Tua! Below is the video where Acho explains why he prefers Tua over fellow 2020 first-round draft pick Justin Herbert.

