On the Origin of Species 1st Edition by Charles Darwin is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Recapitulation of the difficulties on the theory of Natural Selection. Recapitulation of the general and special circumstances in its favour. Causes of the general belief in the immutability of species. How far the theory of natural selection may be extended. Effects of its adoption on the study of Natural history. Concluding remarks.

