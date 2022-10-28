ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, TX

CBS19

Prayer vigil scheduled for hospitalized Troup ISD student

TROUP, Texas — A Troup ISD student is at a Dallas hospital after suffering a seizure on October 26. Community members are planning to have a prayer vigil for the teen, JaQuan Lacy and his family. According to the family's pastor Preston Lindsey, JaQuan suffered a seizure after returning...
TROUP, TX
101.5 KNUE

1 Longview Teen Among 22 Who Went Missing in Texas in October

Its never easy writing about the subject of kids that have gone missing. A lot of the time, we have no idea of the circumstances around their disappearance. They could have run away, they could have been kidnapped or they could have been taken by the other parent during a visitation. No matter the circumstance, a family is missing their kid and needs your help in finding them. That includes in Longview where a 16-year-old has been missing since October 8.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

New martial arts school coming to Village at Cumberland Park

TYLER, Texas — Premier Martial Arts will soon be opening its doors in the Village at Cumberland Park. The school, which is already accepting registration for new students, is looking to start classes in mid-November. Franchisee owner and general manager Matt Brown, who has been involved with PMA for...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Student accused of making threat against Pine Tree Junior High arrested

LONGVIEW, Texas — A student accused of threatening the Pine Tree Junior High School campus on social media was arrested Monday. Longview police officers were made aware of a possible social media threat toward a campus on Sunday night. Detectives investigated the incident by talking to several potential witnesses and viewing social media accounts.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Cause of downtown Overton church building fire deemed undetermined

TYLER, Texas — Officials say a fire that destroyed a church building in downtown Overton on Oct. 23 was set unintentionally and the cause remains undetermined. Rusk County Fire Marshal Terry Linder said his office believes that the fire at the First Baptist Church's Family Life Center started in the kitchen, but investigators are uncertain at this time.
OVERTON, TX
scttx.com

Timpson Community Mourns Loss of Councilman Walker

October 29, 2022 - Timpson councilman Kenneth "Kenny" Walker was laid to rest following services held at First Baptist Church of Timpson on Saturday, October 29, 2022. After the ceremony, a funeral procession left the church traveling south on State Highway 87 escorted by the Timpson Volunteer Fire Department of which Walker was a member and Shelby County Constable Precinct 5.
TIMPSON, TX
CBS19

Longview woman killed after I-20 crash in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — A Longview woman died early Sunday morning on Interstate 20 in Harrison County after striking a stalled vehicle that was involved in another crash. Nina L. Allen, 26, of Longview, was driving east on I-20, drove on the shoulder and struck a 2004 Ford F-150 that was disabled in the eastbound shoulder of Interstate 20 due to a previous crash, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
CBS19

TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Dumpling from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Dumpling — from the SPCA of East Texas. Dumpling is a 3-year-old Rat Terrier looking for her furever family!. The SPCA of East Texas' temporary adoption office is located at the Snippet Clinic, at 3405 ENE Loop 323 in Tyler.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Longview man dies in 4-vehicle crash outside Gilmer

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man is dead following a four-vehicle crash in Upshur County on Friday. According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the incident took place on US Highway 271, four miles north of Gilmer around 9:55 a.m. Friday. The report states that the driver of a 2021 Kenworth truck tractor towing a utility trailer was traveling southbound on Highway 271 when the driver of a 2018 GMC pickup attempted to make an illegal u-turn. The tractor truck then collided with the GMC pickup, which subsequently struck a 2011 Ford Taurus and a parked 2019 Wester Star truck tractor.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

