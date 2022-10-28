Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Prayer vigil scheduled for hospitalized Troup ISD student
TROUP, Texas — A Troup ISD student is at a Dallas hospital after suffering a seizure on October 26. Community members are planning to have a prayer vigil for the teen, JaQuan Lacy and his family. According to the family's pastor Preston Lindsey, JaQuan suffered a seizure after returning...
Dear Pizza King in Longview: A Note from Tyler, TX People
Dear Pizza King in Longview, Texas: May we share a note from some of your Tyler, Texas fans?. When it comes to pizza in East Texas, we've got so many fantastic options that we adore. However one of my personal favorites is Pizza King in Longview, Texas. We're thankful it's...
1 Longview Teen Among 22 Who Went Missing in Texas in October
Its never easy writing about the subject of kids that have gone missing. A lot of the time, we have no idea of the circumstances around their disappearance. They could have run away, they could have been kidnapped or they could have been taken by the other parent during a visitation. No matter the circumstance, a family is missing their kid and needs your help in finding them. That includes in Longview where a 16-year-old has been missing since October 8.
New martial arts school coming to Village at Cumberland Park
TYLER, Texas — Premier Martial Arts will soon be opening its doors in the Village at Cumberland Park. The school, which is already accepting registration for new students, is looking to start classes in mid-November. Franchisee owner and general manager Matt Brown, who has been involved with PMA for...
East Texas Women: Mother-daughter boutique owners credit their success to East Texas community
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The ultimate mother-daughter duo is Jenni Moore-Rice and her mother, Nan Moore. They are the owners of Mainstream Boutique in Tyler. “This is a dream job,” said Jenni Moore-Rice. “I still pinch myself sometimes. I shop for a living. Like, how is this, how is this my real job? It’s amazing.” […]
Longview student arrested for making terroristic threat to junior high, police say
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview police arrested a student accused of making a terroristic threat toward a junior high school on Monday, said the Longview Police Department. Officers were informed on Oct. 30 that a possible threatening text and picture message about a school campus was shared on social media. Authorities said they investigated the […]
Husband and wife team bring veterinary services into East Texas homes
WHITE OAK, Texas — An East Texas couple is hitting the road and brining veterinary care into the homes of their patients and clients. Dr. Whitney Jordan Wilcox and husband Matt Wilcox started No Place Like Home Vet Care in 2019 after seeing a need for in-home animal health service.
Marshall, November 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Marshall. The Joaquin High School basketball team will have a game with Elysian Fields High School on November 01, 2022, 15:00:00. The Joaquin High School basketball team will have a game with Elysian Fields High School on November 01, 2022, 16:00:00.
"Pars Fore Paws" golf outing helps raise money for SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — More than 150 teams signed up for a game on the green at Cascade Country Club in Tyler Monday afternoon. The "Pars Fore Paws" golf outing, organized by Cindi Featherson-Shields, was held with a purpose of raising money for the SPCA of East Texas. "Golfers here...
Student accused of making threat against Pine Tree Junior High arrested
LONGVIEW, Texas — A student accused of threatening the Pine Tree Junior High School campus on social media was arrested Monday. Longview police officers were made aware of a possible social media threat toward a campus on Sunday night. Detectives investigated the incident by talking to several potential witnesses and viewing social media accounts.
Cause of downtown Overton church building fire deemed undetermined
TYLER, Texas — Officials say a fire that destroyed a church building in downtown Overton on Oct. 23 was set unintentionally and the cause remains undetermined. Rusk County Fire Marshal Terry Linder said his office believes that the fire at the First Baptist Church's Family Life Center started in the kitchen, but investigators are uncertain at this time.
Smith County commissioners approve naming emergency operations center after Judge Jack Skeen Jr.
TYLER, Texas — The Smith County Commissioners Court on Tuesday approved naming the Smith County Emergency Operations Center in honor of Judge Jack Skeen Jr., who has served Tyler, Smith County and the state for over 50 years. Skeen, who has served as the 241st District Court judge since...
scttx.com
Timpson Community Mourns Loss of Councilman Walker
October 29, 2022 - Timpson councilman Kenneth "Kenny" Walker was laid to rest following services held at First Baptist Church of Timpson on Saturday, October 29, 2022. After the ceremony, a funeral procession left the church traveling south on State Highway 87 escorted by the Timpson Volunteer Fire Department of which Walker was a member and Shelby County Constable Precinct 5.
49-Year-Old Jessie Jackson Scott Killed In Fatal Crash In Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)
According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, a fatal crash was reported on Saturday night in Shreveport. Officials confirmed that a 49-year-old man died due to the hit and run accident.
1,200 people attend first Trunk or Treat Latino Calaveritas event in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — *Editor's Note: Video above not related to article. Food trucks, trunk or treats, vendors, and East Texans dressed in costumes filled Downtown Tyler for the first annual Trunk or Treat Latino Calaveritas Sunday afternoon. Within two weeks after the Tyler Rose Parade, organizer Paulina Pedroza planned...
Longview woman killed after I-20 crash in Harrison County
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — A Longview woman died early Sunday morning on Interstate 20 in Harrison County after striking a stalled vehicle that was involved in another crash. Nina L. Allen, 26, of Longview, was driving east on I-20, drove on the shoulder and struck a 2004 Ford F-150 that was disabled in the eastbound shoulder of Interstate 20 due to a previous crash, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Dumpling from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Dumpling — from the SPCA of East Texas. Dumpling is a 3-year-old Rat Terrier looking for her furever family!. The SPCA of East Texas' temporary adoption office is located at the Snippet Clinic, at 3405 ENE Loop 323 in Tyler.
KLTV
Longview man dies in 4-vehicle crash outside Gilmer
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man is dead following a four-vehicle crash in Upshur County on Friday. According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the incident took place on US Highway 271, four miles north of Gilmer around 9:55 a.m. Friday. The report states that the driver of a 2021 Kenworth truck tractor towing a utility trailer was traveling southbound on Highway 271 when the driver of a 2018 GMC pickup attempted to make an illegal u-turn. The tractor truck then collided with the GMC pickup, which subsequently struck a 2011 Ford Taurus and a parked 2019 Wester Star truck tractor.
Man dies in early morning mobile home fire in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — An elderly man is dead following a Monday morning fire in Smith County. According to the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office, crews responded to a call around 5:20 a.m. regarding a mobile home fire in the 10700 block of County Road 3168 in Winona. The...
KLTV
Longview woman killed after hitting pickup stopped on I-20 shoulder
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A car crashed into a truck on the shoulder of I-20, killing one driver and leaving the other injured. On Oct. 30 at about 3:15 a.m., Nina L. Allen, 26, of Longview, was traveling east on I-20 in a Toyota Corolla when she struck a Ford F-150 that was disabled from a previous crash on the shoulder of the road, according to a DPS report. The crash happened about 3 miles east of Longview.
CBS19
Tyler, TX
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Tyler local newshttps://www.cbs19.tv/
Comments / 1