Eight-man and six-man football playoffs: The games to watch and players to know ahead of Friday's action

WBRE
Holy Redeemer football qualifies for district playoffs for first time in program history
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — For the first time in school history, Holy Redeemer football has qualified for the District II playoffs. The Royals will have a tall task on Friday night against top-seed Lakeland in Class 2A, but this season has been about establishing a foundation for the program with a solid senior class […]
Sioux City Journal
Eagles vs. Texans: FrontPageBets breaks down this Thursday night NFL matchup, odds and prediction
The Philadelphia Eagles could be the best team in the National Football League. Sure, the Buffalo Bills definitely have something to say about that as they're still the odds-on favorite to win the Super Bowl. But the Eagles are the only undefeated team remaining in pro football and have one of the top offenses and defenses on paper as well as on the field.
Sioux City Journal
NEBRASKA VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW: Hartington Cedar Catholic begins bid for state title
HARTINGTON, Neb. -- Hartington Cedar Catholic returns to the Nebraska state volleyball tournament this week looking for the school's third state championship. Cedar Catholic, the seven seed, opens tournament play at 1 p.m. Thursday with a Class D1 quarter-final match against second seed Cambridge at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Cedar Catholic...
Sioux City Journal
SBL's Tyler Smith, Sioux Center's Kylar Fritz earn MVP honors in Iowa Class 3A District 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton quarterback Tyler Smith has been selected as the offensive most valuable player for the Class 3A All-District 1 team, while Sioux Center free safety Kylar Fritz was named the defensive MVP. Carson Bruhn of Sioux Center was the defensive line MVP, and Colton Wieland of Carroll was the...
Sioux City Journal
Western Christian outlasts Sumner-Fredericksburg to advance to state semi-finals
CORALVILLE, Iowa – It may be the longest streak in Iowa High School volleyball history, but it has been far from easy. Twice over the last three seasons has Western Christian needed a reverse sweep to get into the Class 2A semifinals. This latest contest wasn't that dramatic, but it was tight.
Sioux City Journal
Unity Christian drops opening round match to Mount Vernon at state volleyball tourney
CORALVILLE, Iowa – The Unity Christian Knights were on the wrong end of a sweep on Tuesday as they fell in the first round of the 3A state volleyball tournament to the Mount Vernon Mustangs. In their ninth straight year of making it to state, the Knights were beaten...
