Republican nominee for WI secretary of state wants to see changes in office long held by Democrat LaFollette

Read full article on original website
Related
wizmnews.com
Senate candidate Barnes leads bike ride from UW-La Crosse to polls at City Hall; Gov. Evers, Sens. Johnson, Bernie Sanders in area this week
On Halloween of 2018, a caravan of Wisconsin Democrats campaigned at UW-La Crosse for the fall election, led by candidates Tony Evers and Mandela Barnes. This year, Lt. Gov. Barnes returned to the La Crosse campus again on Halloween, this time as the main attraction — a candidate for U.S. Senate.
wizmnews.com
WATCH: Doyle, Huebsch clash on abortion, discuss school funding in Wisconsin 94th Assembly debate at UW-La Crosse
Not many Assembly districts in Wisconsin are said to be competitive this election cycle. But in the greater La Crosse area, Assembly District 94, currently held by Democrat Steve Doyle, is thought of as one of those competitive districts. Republican challenger Ryan Huebsch hopes to defeat Doyle, who has held...
wizmnews.com
Senate candidate Barnes leads bike ride from UWL to polls at City Hall
On Halloween of 2018, a caravan of Wisconsin Democrats campaigned at UW-La Crosse for the fall election, led by candidates Tony Evers and Mandela Barnes. This year, Lieutenant Governor Barnes returned to the La Crosse campus again on Halloween, this time as the main attraction, as a candidate for U.S. Senate.
wizmnews.com
You can’t run the state and do business with the state
Tim Michels says if he is elected Governor of Wisconsin, he wants to turn Madison upside down. But the way things are working now has been pretty good to Michels. Michels is co-owner, along with his siblings, of Michels Construction Company. Throughout the campaign, Michels has boasted of his successful family business, and rightfully so. The company has grown from a few hundred to over 8000 employees. But much of the wealth Michels and his family have accumulated has come through big contracts with the state to build roads. Since 2014, the Michels Corp. has been granted more than $1 billion in state contracts by the State Department of Transportation. And Michels has just landed another rich state contract for his pipeline company, which earned a bid to build an Enbridge pipeline through the state. There is nothing illegitimate or illegal about any of this. But what if Michels is elected Governor, and continues to own this company that relies so heavily on state contracts? He has been very vague about that. The laws however are clear. Public officials cannot use their political office to benefit themselves or immediate family members. Michels needs to come clean with Wisconsin taxpayers, before next week’s election, and make clear how he would balance his role as Governor with his role as the owner of a business rich in state contracts.
wizmnews.com
Governor candidate Jensen and running mate Birk barnstorm Minnesota, including Rochester stop
The top two candidates on Minnesota’s Republican ticket made a one-day fly-around in the Gopher State this weekend. Scott Jensen, running for governor, and running mate Matt Birk flew to several Minnesota cities with their wives on Saturday, finishing up their trip in Rochester. Jensen told reporters there that making several stops in a single day was “energizing.”
Comments / 0