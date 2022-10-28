ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Red Rider
5d ago

Isn't her opponent supposed to be Deidre DeJear? not Joe Biden..thought she was running for governor not president

KCCI.com

Democrat Deidre DeJear running in Iowa governor's race

In the race for Iowa's next governor, Democrat Deidre DeJear is facing off against Republican incumbent Kim Reynolds and libertarian challenger Rick Stewart. If elected, DeJear would be the first Black female governor in the country. "The mantra of my campaign is that Iowa's worth the work and that's where...
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

LETTER: Steve Hansen for Iowa House District 2

The newly minted Iowa House District 2 needs to send Steve Hansen to Des Moines to continue fighting for the priorities for which he returned to the Iowa Legislature after an 18-year hiatus. Steve Hansen has spent his entire professional life serving Siouxland, as a state legislator from 1987-2003, and...
DES MOINES, IA
Sioux City Journal

LETTER: Kim Reynolds, Brenna Bird 'Back the Blue'

As lawlessness ramps up around the country, it’s important that we elect leaders who uphold the law here in Iowa. We’ve seen the dangerous and heartbreaking consequences of cities and states that pursue soft on crime policies and push anti-law enforcement rhetoric. This is why Attorney General Tom Miller and gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear are the wrong choices if we want to ensure Iowa’s communities are safe.
IOWA STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

More Republicans registered in Iowa ahead of election, new data shows

Voting booths at Friendship Baptist Church in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by Kate Kealey/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Republicans outnumber Democrats by nearly 90,000 active voter registrations in Iowa, according to an Iowa Secretary of State report released Tuesday, but there are more registered Democrats in three of the state’s four congressional districts.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Balancing power and issues in Iowa’s legislature

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Democrats in Iowa are making a case for balanced government, with the midterm election now a week away. Republicans are looking to keep the majority in the house and senate they’ve held for the last five years. We asked Republican and Democratic party leaders to explain why Iowans should elect their party candidates to the legislature. Republicans never responded, but Democrats say it comes down to a balance of power and ideas at the capitol.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Grain Warehouse Looses License Over Insurance

Another grain dealer in Iowa is dealing with the loss of their license. Just a week ago, we saw Global Processing, a distributor out of Hancock County file for bankruptcy following the suspension of its Kanawha warehouse and grain dealer licenses. Global Processing’s license suspension is “based upon the company’s...
BAXTER, IA
kwit.org

NEWS 11.1.22: Missing Winnebago Tribal Member Found, Sen. Sasse Approved By University Board, Aviation Center Groundbreaking, and More

Sioux City Police say a missing Native American woman has been located. Thirty-six-year-old Brenda Payer had been reported missing by her family one month ago. Authorities say she was located by family members out of state, is doing well, and was unharmed. In a news release, Payer’s family and the Sioux City Police Department say they appreciate the public’s help in trying to locate her.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa realtor warns of scam

Democrats in Iowa are making a case for balanced government, with the midterm election now a week away. Mount Vernon & Dike-New Hartford advance, West Liberty falls in State Volleyball tournament. Updated: 5 hours ago. 2022 High School State Volleyball Tournament. Franklin County grandfather accused of abusing step-grandchildren. Updated: 5...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Iowa’s pheasant opener was busy, with lots of hunter success

Statewide Iowa — Hunters are home, the dogs are resting and Iowa’s opening weekend of pheasant season is in the rearview mirror. Reports from across the state varied from excellent up north to good in central and southwest Iowa, with the consensus that hunting will continue to improve once all the corn is harvested.
IOWA STATE
weareiowa.com

Does Iowa release early voting results?

IOWA, USA — If you are looking for early voting results in Iowa prior to Election Day, you won't have any luck. While some states release early voting results in the days leading up to the election, that's not the case in Iowa. According to Iowa Code §53.23, early voting results are released on Election Day, but not any earlier.
IOWA STATE
97X

Iowa’s Biggest Land Owner Is The Billionaire Family You’ve Never Heard Of

The group that owns the most Iowa land is one you may not have heard of but they've definitely been doing well. Iowa, being the big farming state that it is, consists of 97.2% private land, according to Summit Post. But there's one group that owns a huge chunk of land in the state and they have a history that will make you say "ah yes, that's why".
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Ferentz fields questions, but governor rarely does

Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. It is safe to assume Kirk Ferentz has not enjoyed the glorious autumn in Iowa the way he would prefer. He has feverishly worked his Bubble Yum during the Hawkeyes’ games this season. He has been worked over during his post-game press conferences and again at his weekly meetings with the media on Tuesdays.
IOWA STATE
iowapublicradio.org

Iowa remains the only state without a compassionate release program

A new report from an advocacy group for criminal justice reform shows Iowa is far behind other states with compassionate release programs. Compassionate release programs allow for incarcerated people, generally near the end of their life, to apply for release from prison due to factors like debilitating illnesses or injuries or age-related chronic conditions. According to the report from FAMM, a criminal justice reform advocacy group, Iowa is the only state without one.
IOWA STATE

