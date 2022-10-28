Read full article on original website
Red Rider
5d ago
Isn't her opponent supposed to be Deidre DeJear? not Joe Biden..thought she was running for governor not president
Reply(1)
4
Related
KCCI.com
Democrat Deidre DeJear running in Iowa governor's race
In the race for Iowa's next governor, Democrat Deidre DeJear is facing off against Republican incumbent Kim Reynolds and libertarian challenger Rick Stewart. If elected, DeJear would be the first Black female governor in the country. "The mantra of my campaign is that Iowa's worth the work and that's where...
Sioux City Journal
LETTER: Steve Hansen for Iowa House District 2
The newly minted Iowa House District 2 needs to send Steve Hansen to Des Moines to continue fighting for the priorities for which he returned to the Iowa Legislature after an 18-year hiatus. Steve Hansen has spent his entire professional life serving Siouxland, as a state legislator from 1987-2003, and...
Sioux City Journal
Which Republican presidential prospects have made their way through Iowa ahead of the midterms?
DES MOINES — Just a few days before the midterm election, former President Donald Trump will be the latest in a cadre of national Republicans to stump for Iowa candidates as they mull presidential runs. As the first stop in the presidential primary season, Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucuses have historically...
KCCI.com
'Iowans still know boys from girls': political ad from Gov. Reynolds stirs controversy
The latest political ad from Gov. Kim Reynolds is getting some Iowans talking. The Republican governor's ad highlighted her values of faith, freedom and hard work. But one line of the commercial is under scrutiny as she says, "Here in Iowa, we know right from wrong, boys from girls." "I...
Sioux City Journal
LETTER: Kim Reynolds, Brenna Bird 'Back the Blue'
As lawlessness ramps up around the country, it’s important that we elect leaders who uphold the law here in Iowa. We’ve seen the dangerous and heartbreaking consequences of cities and states that pursue soft on crime policies and push anti-law enforcement rhetoric. This is why Attorney General Tom Miller and gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear are the wrong choices if we want to ensure Iowa’s communities are safe.
Corydon Times-Republican
More Republicans registered in Iowa ahead of election, new data shows
Voting booths at Friendship Baptist Church in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by Kate Kealey/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Republicans outnumber Democrats by nearly 90,000 active voter registrations in Iowa, according to an Iowa Secretary of State report released Tuesday, but there are more registered Democrats in three of the state’s four congressional districts.
Guest speakers announced for Trump’s Sioux City Rally
While Trump is expected to address the crowd at 7 p.m., seven others are expected to speak to the crowd that day with speeches starting at 4 p.m.
KCRG.com
Balancing power and issues in Iowa’s legislature
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Democrats in Iowa are making a case for balanced government, with the midterm election now a week away. Republicans are looking to keep the majority in the house and senate they’ve held for the last five years. We asked Republican and Democratic party leaders to explain why Iowans should elect their party candidates to the legislature. Republicans never responded, but Democrats say it comes down to a balance of power and ideas at the capitol.
Albia Newspapers
Former Overhaulin’ wrencher faces Davis County farmer in race for Senate District 13
Cherielynn Westrich, 56, is running as a Republican for the Iowa Senate in new District 13 that includes all of Wapello, Monroe and Davis Counties and most of Appanoose County. Born in Missouri, Westrich has an eclectic career story that includes playing keyboard and doing vocals for the rock band...
KCRG.com
‘Strict scrutiny’ key to understanding proposed gun amendment on Nov. 8 ballot
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A proposed amendment to Iowa’s constitution regarding gun legislation will be on the back of the Nov. 8 ballot. The legal phrase “strict scrutiny” is crucial to understanding the potential impact of the amendment if adopted. Here’s what voters will see when...
Iowa Grain Warehouse Looses License Over Insurance
Another grain dealer in Iowa is dealing with the loss of their license. Just a week ago, we saw Global Processing, a distributor out of Hancock County file for bankruptcy following the suspension of its Kanawha warehouse and grain dealer licenses. Global Processing’s license suspension is “based upon the company’s...
kwit.org
NEWS 11.1.22: Missing Winnebago Tribal Member Found, Sen. Sasse Approved By University Board, Aviation Center Groundbreaking, and More
Sioux City Police say a missing Native American woman has been located. Thirty-six-year-old Brenda Payer had been reported missing by her family one month ago. Authorities say she was located by family members out of state, is doing well, and was unharmed. In a news release, Payer’s family and the Sioux City Police Department say they appreciate the public’s help in trying to locate her.
People From Iowa Simply Cannot Pronounce Any of These 11 Words
Iowa: where we're known for saying certain things differently or flat out making up words (ope anyone?). We say "pop" instead of soda, and we're proud of it. We also say certain words wrong. Quite wrong. In fairness, there are a lot of kooky words in the English language. While...
KCRG.com
Iowa realtor warns of scam
Democrats in Iowa are making a case for balanced government, with the midterm election now a week away. Mount Vernon & Dike-New Hartford advance, West Liberty falls in State Volleyball tournament. Updated: 5 hours ago. 2022 High School State Volleyball Tournament. Franklin County grandfather accused of abusing step-grandchildren. Updated: 5...
Daily Iowan
Fact Check | DeJear social media post says Reynolds thinks nurses required education, but she didn’t say that
PolitiFact Iowa is a project of The Daily Iowan’s Ethics & Politics Initiative and PolitiFact to help you find the truth in politics. During the lone Iowa gubernatorial debate, Kim Reynolds made a statement that Deidre Dejear – Reynolds’ Democratic opponent – said shows Reynolds believes nurses don’t have a college degree.
kiwaradio.com
Iowa’s pheasant opener was busy, with lots of hunter success
Statewide Iowa — Hunters are home, the dogs are resting and Iowa’s opening weekend of pheasant season is in the rearview mirror. Reports from across the state varied from excellent up north to good in central and southwest Iowa, with the consensus that hunting will continue to improve once all the corn is harvested.
weareiowa.com
Does Iowa release early voting results?
IOWA, USA — If you are looking for early voting results in Iowa prior to Election Day, you won't have any luck. While some states release early voting results in the days leading up to the election, that's not the case in Iowa. According to Iowa Code §53.23, early voting results are released on Election Day, but not any earlier.
Iowa’s Biggest Land Owner Is The Billionaire Family You’ve Never Heard Of
The group that owns the most Iowa land is one you may not have heard of but they've definitely been doing well. Iowa, being the big farming state that it is, consists of 97.2% private land, according to Summit Post. But there's one group that owns a huge chunk of land in the state and they have a history that will make you say "ah yes, that's why".
bleedingheartland.com
Ferentz fields questions, but governor rarely does
Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. It is safe to assume Kirk Ferentz has not enjoyed the glorious autumn in Iowa the way he would prefer. He has feverishly worked his Bubble Yum during the Hawkeyes’ games this season. He has been worked over during his post-game press conferences and again at his weekly meetings with the media on Tuesdays.
iowapublicradio.org
Iowa remains the only state without a compassionate release program
A new report from an advocacy group for criminal justice reform shows Iowa is far behind other states with compassionate release programs. Compassionate release programs allow for incarcerated people, generally near the end of their life, to apply for release from prison due to factors like debilitating illnesses or injuries or age-related chronic conditions. According to the report from FAMM, a criminal justice reform advocacy group, Iowa is the only state without one.
Comments / 8