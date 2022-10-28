ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
montanasports.com

Montana State pulls past MSU-Billings in exhibition game, Mick Durham honored

BOZEMAN — On an afternoon that pitted two former Montana State basketball icons against each other, the Montana State Bobcats outlasted the visiting Montana State University Billings Yellowjackets in a 56-49 exhibition game on Sunday. In the end, Danny Sprinkle’s Montana State Bobcats pulled away from MSU Hall of...
BILLINGS, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

Here’s A Fascinating Montanan You Need To Know About

In small towns all across Montana, you'll find several people that are working to make a difference in their communities. Much of the time, their work goes unnoticed. We recently learned about a local legend in Bozeman. His name is Cliff Abraham. According to an article published in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle in 2004, Abraham was originally from N. Dakota and grew up with a love for the sport of hockey.
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

Popular Montana Food Truck Announces Move to New Location

A popular food truck that served Bozeman residents for over four years is moving into a new location in the near future. The People's Sandwich food truck once roamed the streets of Bozeman before permanently moving to Butte in April 2022. Many customers in the area were sad to see the food truck move out of town. I mean, where else can you get a Cu-Bahn-Mi sandwich in Bozeman?
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

Hard Work Paid Off! So Grateful This Famous Montana Road Is Open

It's been a long wait, but it has finally come together and we couldn't be happier!. Yellowstone National Park announced on the 30th of October that the North Entrance in Gardiner and the road between that entrance and Mammoth Hot Springs, also known as Old Gardiner Road, will be open for regular visitor traffic. With crews working continuously to get the road repaired as soon as possible, their hard work paid off.
GARDINER, MT
MY 103.5

Officials Concerned About Use of Fentanyl Surging in Montana

The sale and use of fentanyl have increased drastically in Montana, and law enforcement officials are doing their part to crack down on criminals attempting to bring the deadly drug into the state. Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester says that law enforcement is seizing record amounts of fentanyl, a deadly...
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

The Weird Crimes From Halloween Weekend in Bozeman

The incidents that the Bozeman Police Department had to deal with this past Halloween weekend were, quite frankly, wild. Sadly, Halloween is officially over, but the Bozeman Police Department is here to tell us how hectic the weekend was. According to the Bozeman Police, they received over 500 calls, which generated 93 cases. To put that into perspective, in 2021, only 47 cases were generated during Halloween weekend.
BOZEMAN, MT
philanthropynewsdigest.org

Montana State receives $10 million gift for agriculture programs

Montana State University has announced a $10 million gift from an anonymous donor in support of programs that promote precision agriculture, youth development, agriculture scholarships, and the state’s farm and ranch heritage. The gift will establish several endowments focused on programs based in the MSU College of Agriculture and...
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

Big Changes At Montana Hospital—What’s Going on?

Bozeman Health recently announced that they will be ending their relationship with their current CEO and President John Hill effective on October 31st. Hill was hired in 2016 when the previous CEO and President, Kevin Pitzer, was fired when information regarding his past conduct was brought to the board's attention. This information was NOT shared during the time of his hiring.
BOZEMAN, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy