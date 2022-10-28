Read full article on original website
A Bright Future? Here’s What To Expect For Home Sales In Montana.
Depending on who you talk to, there's a housing crash on the horizon in Montana. For folks looking to purchase a home, that might be welcome news. However, according to new data from the MLS (multiple listing services), the rumors of that crash might just be a little premature. In fact, there might not be a crash on the horizon at all.
VIDEO: Huge Herd of Elk Cross Montana Road
VIDEO: Huge Herd of Elk Cross Montana Road Video Wildlife ...
Want Affordable Mountain Views? Check Out This Cute Montana Town
People are crazy for Montana. They have it in their heads that they HAVE to live here. Why, though? Usually because of the beautiful mountain views and all the outdoor fun you can have. But from what I have gathered, it seems like most people come here for the views.
Montana State pulls past MSU-Billings in exhibition game, Mick Durham honored
BOZEMAN — On an afternoon that pitted two former Montana State basketball icons against each other, the Montana State Bobcats outlasted the visiting Montana State University Billings Yellowjackets in a 56-49 exhibition game on Sunday. In the end, Danny Sprinkle’s Montana State Bobcats pulled away from MSU Hall of...
Here’s A Fascinating Montanan You Need To Know About
In small towns all across Montana, you'll find several people that are working to make a difference in their communities. Much of the time, their work goes unnoticed. We recently learned about a local legend in Bozeman. His name is Cliff Abraham. According to an article published in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle in 2004, Abraham was originally from N. Dakota and grew up with a love for the sport of hockey.
Popular Montana Food Truck Announces Move to New Location
A popular food truck that served Bozeman residents for over four years is moving into a new location in the near future. The People's Sandwich food truck once roamed the streets of Bozeman before permanently moving to Butte in April 2022. Many customers in the area were sad to see the food truck move out of town. I mean, where else can you get a Cu-Bahn-Mi sandwich in Bozeman?
Hard Work Paid Off! So Grateful This Famous Montana Road Is Open
It's been a long wait, but it has finally come together and we couldn't be happier!. Yellowstone National Park announced on the 30th of October that the North Entrance in Gardiner and the road between that entrance and Mammoth Hot Springs, also known as Old Gardiner Road, will be open for regular visitor traffic. With crews working continuously to get the road repaired as soon as possible, their hard work paid off.
Officials Concerned About Use of Fentanyl Surging in Montana
The sale and use of fentanyl have increased drastically in Montana, and law enforcement officials are doing their part to crack down on criminals attempting to bring the deadly drug into the state. Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester says that law enforcement is seizing record amounts of fentanyl, a deadly...
Murdered Montana Woman’s Family Still Hopes For Answers In Case
This year marked year 22 of a missing mother of two from Livingston, Montana. But the question is still lingering through the community and the state, "What happened to Sheila Jordan"?. Some may not be familiar with the quaint little town of Livingston, but it is a tight-knit Montana community....
The Weird Crimes From Halloween Weekend in Bozeman
The incidents that the Bozeman Police Department had to deal with this past Halloween weekend were, quite frankly, wild. Sadly, Halloween is officially over, but the Bozeman Police Department is here to tell us how hectic the weekend was. According to the Bozeman Police, they received over 500 calls, which generated 93 cases. To put that into perspective, in 2021, only 47 cases were generated during Halloween weekend.
Gallatin County Ballot: Gallatin Rest Home Mill Levy
Gallatin County voters are seeing a mill levy question on the ballot asking for $3.9 million to help fund the Gallatin Rest Home, which has not seen an upgrade since the late 90s.
Montana State receives $10 million gift for agriculture programs
Montana State University has announced a $10 million gift from an anonymous donor in support of programs that promote precision agriculture, youth development, agriculture scholarships, and the state’s farm and ranch heritage. The gift will establish several endowments focused on programs based in the MSU College of Agriculture and...
Billings woman killed in I-90 head-on crash
An 18-year-old Billings woman was killed Thursday evening in a head-on crash on Interstate 90 near Belgrade.
Big Changes At Montana Hospital—What’s Going on?
Bozeman Health recently announced that they will be ending their relationship with their current CEO and President John Hill effective on October 31st. Hill was hired in 2016 when the previous CEO and President, Kevin Pitzer, was fired when information regarding his past conduct was brought to the board's attention. This information was NOT shared during the time of his hiring.
