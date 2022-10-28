ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

wizmnews.com

Onalaska Superintendent Todd Antony on Onalaska School District referendums, including $75 million capital improvements

Onalaska School Superintendent Todd Antony in the WIZM studio Monday for La Crosse Talk PM to talk about the district’s two referendum questions on the ballot. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
ONALASKA, WI
wizmnews.com

Senate candidate Barnes leads bike ride from UWL to polls at City Hall

On Halloween of 2018, a caravan of Wisconsin Democrats campaigned at UW-La Crosse for the fall election, led by candidates Tony Evers and Mandela Barnes. This year, Lieutenant Governor Barnes returned to the La Crosse campus again on Halloween, this time as the main attraction, as a candidate for U.S. Senate.
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

Boxes of opioid antidote are now available around UW-La Crosse campus

The rise of opioid use in recent years, including overdoses of fentanyl, have led UW-La Crosse to place Narcan boxes around the campus. Boxes containing the medicine that reverses an overdose were installed last week at several UW-L buildings, mainly the 10 residence halls, according to campus police chief Allen Hill.
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

Bill Nye, the science guy, presents in two parts at Winona State on Tuesday

Bill Nye the science guy headed to Winona State on Tuesday in what’s titled “Unstoppable: Harnessing Science to Change the World.”. Tickets are still available for the 7 p.m. presentation, though they went so fast to students when it was announced, the event had to be moved to the gym. Around 1,000 students grabbed tickets in two days and it’s expected 2,000 will be in the audience at McCown Gymnasium.
WINONA, MN

