Bill Nye the science guy headed to Winona State on Tuesday in what’s titled “Unstoppable: Harnessing Science to Change the World.”. Tickets are still available for the 7 p.m. presentation, though they went so fast to students when it was announced, the event had to be moved to the gym. Around 1,000 students grabbed tickets in two days and it’s expected 2,000 will be in the audience at McCown Gymnasium.

WINONA, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO