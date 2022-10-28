Read full article on original website
Onalaska Superintendent Todd Antony on Onalaska School District referendums, including $75 million capital improvements
Onalaska School Superintendent Todd Antony in the WIZM studio Monday for La Crosse Talk PM to talk about the district’s two referendum questions on the ballot. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
Pro-referendum group promotes $194.7 million building plan to merge La Crosse high schools
The La Crosse School District is getting support for its large building referendum from a citizens group called “Vote Yes for La Crosse Schools.”. Members are urging passage of the $194.7 million plan on the ballot, which would convert a Trane Company office building into a new high school combining Central and Logan.
Senate candidate Barnes leads bike ride from UW-La Crosse to polls at City Hall; Gov. Evers, Sens. Johnson, Bernie Sanders in area this week
On Halloween of 2018, a caravan of Wisconsin Democrats campaigned at UW-La Crosse for the fall election, led by candidates Tony Evers and Mandela Barnes. This year, Lt. Gov. Barnes returned to the La Crosse campus again on Halloween, this time as the main attraction — a candidate for U.S. Senate.
Senate candidate Barnes leads bike ride from UWL to polls at City Hall
Group opposing La Crosse’s conversion therapy ban picks candidates to support on November ballot
The group challenging La Crosse’s ban on conversion therapy is making endorsements in next week’s election. The Save Your Rights Coalition of La Crosse is backing candidates in races from county sheriff to governor and senator. With the exception of one third-party candidate, all the endorsements have gone...
Boxes of opioid antidote are now available around UW-La Crosse campus
The rise of opioid use in recent years, including overdoses of fentanyl, have led UW-La Crosse to place Narcan boxes around the campus. Boxes containing the medicine that reverses an overdose were installed last week at several UW-L buildings, mainly the 10 residence halls, according to campus police chief Allen Hill.
Lincoln Middle School students draw new plans for their building, in annual design project
For over a decade, 7th graders at Lincoln Middle School in La Crosse have gotten a chance to become building designers for a class project, with guidance from City Hall. On Wednesday, this year’s student designers presented their ideas for remodeling a well-known building in the city. Six designs...
Political scientist, Dr. Joe Heim, on elections, college turnout, campaign spending
Dr. Joe Heim, UW-La Crosse Professor Emeritus, in the WIZM studio Tuesday, a week before the fall election cycle ends. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
Bill Nye, the science guy, presents in two parts at Winona State on Tuesday
Bill Nye the science guy headed to Winona State on Tuesday in what’s titled “Unstoppable: Harnessing Science to Change the World.”. Tickets are still available for the 7 p.m. presentation, though they went so fast to students when it was announced, the event had to be moved to the gym. Around 1,000 students grabbed tickets in two days and it’s expected 2,000 will be in the audience at McCown Gymnasium.
Cochrane-Fountain City’s Pronschinske, Duellman, Onalaska’s Putz win state XC; C-FC girls win team title
A big day for the Cochrane-Fountain City High School cross country teams at the WIAA state tournament Saturday. Both Wesley Pronschinske and Addy Duellman won the individual titles on the boys and girls side. Duellman’s championship (18 minutes, 58.1 seconds), which was 10.3 seconds ahead of second place, helped the...
