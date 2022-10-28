If you ask around, the history of Halloween has many origin stories with many different religions and festivals claiming to be the true origin of today’s popular holiday. However, most historians now believe that Halloween as we know it dates back over 2,000 years to the ancient Celts and their festival of Samhain (sow-in). While today’s variation of the holiday is extremely different from the druidic celebrations of the ancient Celts, you can still see similarities in themes between the two events, and there’s a pretty clear line connecting these festivities together throughout the past centuries.

