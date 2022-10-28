VIRAT KOHLI has revealed a worker at India’s team hotel in Perth broke into his room and posted a video on social media of its contents in a concerning breach of privacy. The incident happened at the Crown Hotel before the World Cup began, with Kohli saying: ‘I understand fans get excited seeing and meeting their favourite players. But this video is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid. I’m not OK with this level of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy.’

1 DAY AGO