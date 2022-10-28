Read full article on original website
mailplus.co.uk
Kohli furious as fan breaks into his hotel room
VIRAT KOHLI has revealed a worker at India’s team hotel in Perth broke into his room and posted a video on social media of its contents in a concerning breach of privacy. The incident happened at the Crown Hotel before the World Cup began, with Kohli saying: ‘I understand fans get excited seeing and meeting their favourite players. But this video is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid. I’m not OK with this level of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy.’
mailplus.co.uk
Sally Sorts It: Aviva’s £50,000 equity release fee if my parents sell their home
MY 78-YEAR-OLD mother recently suffered a stroke and now needs long-term care, which my elderly father isn’t well enough to provide. Before the stroke she was caring for him in their two-storey house but she can’t stand or walk unaided any more so they need to swap to a bungalow and move nearer to me so I can help.
mailplus.co.uk
Boost for landlords after West End back in fashion
SHARES in two of Britain’s biggest commercial landlords rose as shoppers flocked back to London’s West End. Shaftesbury and Capital & Counties (Capco) – which between them own vast swathes of Covent Garden, Soho, Chinatown and Carnaby Street – warned that the value of their estates had fallen as rising interest rates wreaked havoc on the property market.
