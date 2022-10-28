ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

I’m a hoarder, my wife’s a declutterer, and the free stuff our neighbours give away is creating merry hell!

By TOM UTLEY
mailplus.co.uk
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
mailplus.co.uk

Letby ‘wouldn’t leave parents to grieve with baby’

A NURSE accused of murdering seven babies was repeatedly told to leave a room where grieving parents were spending their last moments with their dying son, a court heard yesterday. Lucy Letby was supposed to be caring for a different child in the special care baby unit at the Countess...
mailplus.co.uk

It’s wriggle room only for Heidi the worm

SLIMY and repulsive are not the first words that spring to mind when describing Heidi Klum. But the German supermodel underwent an incredible transformation as a hideous giant red worm for her 21st Halloween party this year. And as she was interviewed lying horizontal on the ground, her only visible...

Comments / 0

Community Policy