mailplus.co.uk
Letby ‘wouldn’t leave parents to grieve with baby’
A NURSE accused of murdering seven babies was repeatedly told to leave a room where grieving parents were spending their last moments with their dying son, a court heard yesterday. Lucy Letby was supposed to be caring for a different child in the special care baby unit at the Countess...
mailplus.co.uk
My brutal nanny toughened me up — as an amorous Italian count found when I bit him frightfully hard
IN THE final part of her remarkable new memoir, serialised in the Mail and Mail on Sunday, the lady-in-waiting to Princess Margaret describes nearly drowning aged 80 when her sailing boat capsized and how even now she’s haunted by her childhood punishments... ON THE sideboard in my living room...
mailplus.co.uk
Girlfriend watches in horror as graduate plunges to his death from bridge during video call
A YOUNG woman on a video call to her boyfriend watched in horror as he accidentally fell to his death from a bridge on the Thames, his family said yesterday. James East, 25, who six weeks earlier had landed a dream job with a software start-up, had been on a night out with his girlfriend Arabella Ashfield when they became separated.
mailplus.co.uk
‘I can’t stop imagining what those selfies police took of my murdered daughters must have looked like’
THIS is how Mina Smallman wants to remember her daughters, Bibaa and Nicole — as two vibrant women whose smiles radiate joy in photographs taken on the last night of their lives. Snapped at a picnic with friends to celebrate Bibaa’s 46th birthday at Fryent Country Park in Wembley,...
mailplus.co.uk
It’s wriggle room only for Heidi the worm
SLIMY and repulsive are not the first words that spring to mind when describing Heidi Klum. But the German supermodel underwent an incredible transformation as a hideous giant red worm for her 21st Halloween party this year. And as she was interviewed lying horizontal on the ground, her only visible...
mailplus.co.uk
We’re in debt for a lot of noughts
■ WHY don’t we introduce submarines with all-female crews?. TIM JAMES, Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan. ■ THE Prince of Wales’s decency in not going to Qatar should be applauded. GERALD NORDEN, Knutsford, Cheshire. ■ FROM which novelty shop do BBC newsreaders buy their glasses?. E. REEVES, Stranraer, Dumfries...
