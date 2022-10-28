ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
mailplus.co.uk

Letby ‘wouldn’t leave parents to grieve with baby’

A NURSE accused of murdering seven babies was repeatedly told to leave a room where grieving parents were spending their last moments with their dying son, a court heard yesterday. Lucy Letby was supposed to be caring for a different child in the special care baby unit at the Countess...
mailplus.co.uk

Girlfriend watches in horror as graduate plunges to his death from bridge during video call

A YOUNG woman on a video call to her boyfriend watched in horror as he accidentally fell to his death from a bridge on the Thames, his family said yesterday. James East, 25, who six weeks earlier had landed a dream job with a software start-up, had been on a night out with his girlfriend Arabella Ashfield when they became separated.
mailplus.co.uk

It’s wriggle room only for Heidi the worm

SLIMY and repulsive are not the first words that spring to mind when describing Heidi Klum. But the German supermodel underwent an incredible transformation as a hideous giant red worm for her 21st Halloween party this year. And as she was interviewed lying horizontal on the ground, her only visible...
mailplus.co.uk

We’re in debt for a lot of noughts

■ WHY don’t we introduce submarines with all-female crews?. TIM JAMES, Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan. ■ THE Prince of Wales’s decency in not going to Qatar should be applauded. GERALD NORDEN, Knutsford, Cheshire. ■ FROM which novelty shop do BBC newsreaders buy their glasses?. E. REEVES, Stranraer, Dumfries...

Comments / 0

Community Policy