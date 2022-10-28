Read full article on original website
Stop whingeing, Harry. It’s great to be the SPARE!
THE title of your £28-a-copy book, due to be published on January 10, has come under widespread scrutiny. And for good reason. You have chosen to call it ‘Spare’, no doubt in reference to the phrase ‘an heir and a spare’, coined in the 1890s by the American socialite Consuelo Vanderbilt.
Stars’ not-so-spooky Halloween in Hollywood
KIM Kardashian and Anya Taylor-Joy were among celebrities getting into the spirit of Halloween in Hollywood this weekend. Reality star Miss Kardashian, 42, dressed up as Mystique from the X-Men films. Meanwhile her sister, model Kendall Jenner, 26, put a cheeky twist on cowgirl Jessie from Toy Story 2. Heiress Paris Hilton, 41, transformed into an FBI agent for the same party. And The Queen’s Gambit actress Miss Taylor-Joy, 26, turned into Princess Peach ahead of playing the Mario Bros character in a film next year.
‘I can’t stop imagining what those selfies police took of my murdered daughters must have looked like’
THIS is how Mina Smallman wants to remember her daughters, Bibaa and Nicole — as two vibrant women whose smiles radiate joy in photographs taken on the last night of their lives. Snapped at a picnic with friends to celebrate Bibaa’s 46th birthday at Fryent Country Park in Wembley,...
It’s wriggle room only for Heidi the worm
SLIMY and repulsive are not the first words that spring to mind when describing Heidi Klum. But the German supermodel underwent an incredible transformation as a hideous giant red worm for her 21st Halloween party this year. And as she was interviewed lying horizontal on the ground, her only visible...
Should loud private fireworks be banned?
IT’S a birthday, Christmas, a special event. So what better way to celebrate than with fireworks? And the most popular season for them is upon us. Yet Diwali is supposed to be a festival of lights. Guy Fawkes Night marks a failed plot in which gunpowder wasn’t ignited, and Christmas and New Year are times of joy and looking to the future. None of them requires the sounds of war. So what purpose do the loud bangs serve, that make pets and wild animals cower?
We’re in debt for a lot of noughts
■ WHY don’t we introduce submarines with all-female crews?. TIM JAMES, Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan. ■ THE Prince of Wales’s decency in not going to Qatar should be applauded. GERALD NORDEN, Knutsford, Cheshire. ■ FROM which novelty shop do BBC newsreaders buy their glasses?. E. REEVES, Stranraer, Dumfries...
5-star hotel skin, no check-in required
AS THE fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg said, ‘When you open a hotel door... there is luxury, there is fantasy’ — and if you’ve been lucky enough to stay at a posh hotel, you’ll no doubt agree. But, for many of us, on opening the...
