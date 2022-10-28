KIM Kardashian and Anya Taylor-Joy were among celebrities getting into the spirit of Halloween in Hollywood this weekend. Reality star Miss Kardashian, 42, dressed up as Mystique from the X-Men films. Meanwhile her sister, model Kendall Jenner, 26, put a cheeky twist on cowgirl Jessie from Toy Story 2. Heiress Paris Hilton, 41, transformed into an FBI agent for the same party. And The Queen’s Gambit actress Miss Taylor-Joy, 26, turned into Princess Peach ahead of playing the Mario Bros character in a film next year.

