Saka injury boost is relief for Southgate
ENGLAND received encouraging news on Bukayo Saka’s ankle injury yesterday, easing fears that the Arsenal forward could miss the World Cup. Saka gave England manager Gareth Southgate a scare on Sunday after limping off in the 27th minute of Arsenal’s 5-0 thrashing of Nottingham Forest. England medics were...
This way to the knockout stages
HUGO Lloris hailed Tottenham’s character after they fought back to beat Marseille last night and make the last 16 of the Champions League. Spurs, with manager Antonio Conte in the stands serving a ban, were losing at the break but equalised early in the second half when Clement Lenglet headed in his first goal for the club.
Rangers 1 Ajax 3: Gio hits rock bottom
THE final indignity. At the end of an utterly tortuous Champions League campaign, the burden of unwanted history was added to Rangers’ agonies. Zero points. Two goals scored. Twenty two conceded. A minus 20 goal difference. Statistically, the worst group-stage record of any side since the elite competition moved to its current format.
Verstappen refuses to talk to Sky over ‘disrespect’
MAX VERSTAPPEN accused Sky Sports of ‘disrespect’ as he and his Red Bull team boycotted the broadcaster in protest at what they perceive as bias against them. The double world champion began the campaign of silence by snubbing the post-qualifying interviews after taking pole in Mexico on Saturday, with the period of non-cooperation continuing before and after yesterday’s race.
