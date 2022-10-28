Read full article on original website
Related
mailplus.co.uk
My brutal nanny toughened me up — as an amorous Italian count found when I bit him frightfully hard
IN THE final part of her remarkable new memoir, serialised in the Mail and Mail on Sunday, the lady-in-waiting to Princess Margaret describes nearly drowning aged 80 when her sailing boat capsized and how even now she’s haunted by her childhood punishments... ON THE sideboard in my living room...
mailplus.co.uk
Stop whingeing, Harry. It’s great to be the SPARE!
THE title of your £28-a-copy book, due to be published on January 10, has come under widespread scrutiny. And for good reason. You have chosen to call it ‘Spare’, no doubt in reference to the phrase ‘an heir and a spare’, coined in the 1890s by the American socialite Consuelo Vanderbilt.
mailplus.co.uk
Stars’ not-so-spooky Halloween in Hollywood
KIM Kardashian and Anya Taylor-Joy were among celebrities getting into the spirit of Halloween in Hollywood this weekend. Reality star Miss Kardashian, 42, dressed up as Mystique from the X-Men films. Meanwhile her sister, model Kendall Jenner, 26, put a cheeky twist on cowgirl Jessie from Toy Story 2. Heiress Paris Hilton, 41, transformed into an FBI agent for the same party. And The Queen’s Gambit actress Miss Taylor-Joy, 26, turned into Princess Peach ahead of playing the Mario Bros character in a film next year.
mailplus.co.uk
It’s wriggle room only for Heidi the worm
SLIMY and repulsive are not the first words that spring to mind when describing Heidi Klum. But the German supermodel underwent an incredible transformation as a hideous giant red worm for her 21st Halloween party this year. And as she was interviewed lying horizontal on the ground, her only visible...
mailplus.co.uk
We’re in debt for a lot of noughts
■ WHY don’t we introduce submarines with all-female crews?. TIM JAMES, Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan. ■ THE Prince of Wales’s decency in not going to Qatar should be applauded. GERALD NORDEN, Knutsford, Cheshire. ■ FROM which novelty shop do BBC newsreaders buy their glasses?. E. REEVES, Stranraer, Dumfries...
Comments / 0