Daily Mail

'White teachers should teach ethnic minority children to sing God Save the King', says government's social mobility tsar Katharine Birbalsingh

The government's social mobility tsar has said that white teachers should teach schoolchildren from ethnic minority backgrounds to sing God Save the King. Social Mobility Commission chair Katharine Birbalsingh, known as Britain's strictest headteacher, said children are at risk of feeling they don't 'belong' in the UK if they do not sing the national anthem - even if it makes them feel 'uncomfortable'.
BBC

Teachers at Aberdeen school balloted over pupils' 'violent' behaviour

Teachers at an Aberdeen school are being balloted for industrial action over what a union has described as violence against staff. The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) said there were serious concerns over the safety of staff at Northfield Academy. The union said violence or the threat of violence was...
BBC

Teacher from Somerset flies to Malawi to launch nursery

A Somerset schoolteacher flew to Malawi during the half term to officially open a nursery she helped set up there. Sarah O'Gorman, who teaches English at Priory Community School in Weston-Super-Mare, launched Sunrise Nursery in the suburbs of the town of Mzimba. The aim was to develop and learn from...
mailplus.co.uk

Tom Watson, our new Lord of Hypocrisy

IN THE latest instalment of his largely unreadable weekly blog, Labour’s new peer Tom Watson makes a dignified plea to Sir Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak. ‘Manners and kindness still matter in politics,’ declares his oh-so noble lordship to his party leader and the PM. The sentiment, if...
BBC

Schools: Teacher prepared to strike despite feeling guilty

A teacher said she's prepared to strike, despite feeling guilty about pupils who could lose out on education. Lowri Lewis Williams, from Denbighshire, said strikes were needed to "safeguard the future of teaching". It comes as teachers in Wales and other parts of the UK are being asked to vote...
wonkhe.com

The real free speech problem in universities

Universities really do have a problem with free speech. However, it is not the problem that we are frequently accused of, that we stifle it or are politically biased in the free speech that we permit to take place on campus. Rather our problem is that we do not promote free speech anywhere near enough.

