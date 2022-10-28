Iranian regime forces attacked protesters with live fire after Friday prayers in the city of Zahedan, killing at least seven people and perpetrating the second-mass casualty event in the ethnic Baluch stronghold in less than a month.Gunfire erupted and smoke rose from the desert city of some 500,000 which lies on the Pakistan border. Video footage showed scenes of panic, with blood splattered on tiled floors.Witnesses in videos said regime gunmen opened fire directly on unarmed protesters emerging from Friday prayers.“They are hitting the people with the bullets of war,” said a man in one video as another held...

