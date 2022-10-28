Read full article on original website
mailplus.co.uk
Halloween party crush death toll rises to 154
THE death toll from the Halloween street party stampede in South Korea rose to 154 yesterday. Most victims were young women unable to fight their way out of the crush after an estimated 100,000 people packed into narrow streets in capital Seoul on Saturday night. Revellers flocked to the winding...
The Unthinkable Story of Elisabeth Fritzl: A Case of Incest and Abuse
Representative Image of Reporting after arrestingWikimedia Commons. The unthinkable story of Elisabeth Fritzl is a case of incest and abuse that is so horrific, it's hard to believe it happened. In this post, we'll take a closer look at the story and the effects it had on Elisabeth and her family.
mailplus.co.uk
My brutal nanny toughened me up — as an amorous Italian count found when I bit him frightfully hard
IN THE final part of her remarkable new memoir, serialised in the Mail and Mail on Sunday, the lady-in-waiting to Princess Margaret describes nearly drowning aged 80 when her sailing boat capsized and how even now she’s haunted by her childhood punishments... ON THE sideboard in my living room...
AOL Corp
Former UN worker given 15 years in prison for 13 rapes, confronted by victims in court: 'Your story ends here'
A former United Nations employee who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting nine women was sentenced in New York City to 15 years in prison this week as his victims spoke out in court and blasted him for the crimes. Karim Elkorany, 39, was given the maximum plea deal sentence of...
Arizona woman killed in Bonnie-and-Clyde-style murder spree was suspect's childhood 'friend,' sister says
The sister of an Arizona woman allegedly killed by a man on the run for murder says the suspect and her sister were childhood friends.
mailplus.co.uk
Girlfriend watches in horror as graduate plunges to his death from bridge during video call
A YOUNG woman on a video call to her boyfriend watched in horror as he accidentally fell to his death from a bridge on the Thames, his family said yesterday. James East, 25, who six weeks earlier had landed a dream job with a software start-up, had been on a night out with his girlfriend Arabella Ashfield when they became separated.
Iranian protesters say 17-year-old female student died after being hit by riot police baton as Revolutionary Guards chief warns: 'Today is the last day of riots'
A 17-year-old girl has reportedly been beaten to death with a police riot bat while walking home from school during protests for women's rights in Iran. Local protesters say teenager Sadaf Movahedi was bludgeoned last Monday night 'by suppressive forces' trying to keep the public under control. They allege her...
Striking video appears to show Russian soldiers under attack
Retired Army Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling reacts to a video that appears to show Russian forces under Ukrainian fire. CNN cannot independently verify the video.
Woman in her 20s is 'raped near Costa Coffee' in retail park as police arrest man, 25, over attack
A woman in her 20s was allegedly raped near a Costa Coffee in a retail park. Police have arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of rape after the alleged attack this morning. Costa Coffee on Regent retail park in Salford was cordoned off as an investigation took place. Forensics officers...
'Thousands' of corrupt police on our streets: Bombshell report after murder of Sarah Everard reveals even criminals or those with gang links are being allowed to sign up for duty
Thousands of police have criminal records, are linked to gangsters or pose a risk to the public, watchdogs warned yesterday. Analysis of personnel files found it was far too easy for misogynistic, corrupt or predatory officers to join up and stay in uniform. Matt Parr, Inspector of Constabulary, called for...
The Jewish Press
Wounded Terrorists Flee to Hospital, Discover the Doctors are on Strike
A group of four terrorists opened fire on IDF soldiers from two passing cars, after midnight on Friday morning. The attack happened at the Huwara checkpoint near Shechem (Nablus). The IDF returned fire killing one of the terrorists. Three others managed to flee to Refedya hospital in Shechem, only to...
Zahedan violence: Iran regime forces shoot dead worshippers after prayers as protests widen
Iranian regime forces attacked protesters with live fire after Friday prayers in the city of Zahedan, killing at least seven people and perpetrating the second-mass casualty event in the ethnic Baluch stronghold in less than a month.Gunfire erupted and smoke rose from the desert city of some 500,000 which lies on the Pakistan border. Video footage showed scenes of panic, with blood splattered on tiled floors.Witnesses in videos said regime gunmen opened fire directly on unarmed protesters emerging from Friday prayers.“They are hitting the people with the bullets of war,” said a man in one video as another held...
Iran orders probe into 'shocking' police brutality video
Iranian authorities on Wednesday ordered an investigation into a video showing officers savagely beating a protester that rights groups said exposed the sheer brutality of the police repression against protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini. "Amid a crisis of impunity, they're given free rein to brutally beat and shoot protesters," it added, calling on the UN Human Rights Council to "urgently investigate these crimes".
mailplus.co.uk
Diphtheria and knife fights in jam-packed centre from hell
THIS troubling photo reveals the first taste of life in Britain for thousands of migrants who have illegally crossed the Channel to slip into the UK. At an overcrowded Home Office camp in Kent, disgruntled young men are penned in behind steel barriers outside a marquee . They live cheek-by-jowl...
Rogue metal detectorist who was jailed for failing to declare £5m Anglo-Saxon hoard tells proceeds of crime hearing he sold it for £20,000 to a man at a service station and has gambled the lot away
A man jailed for not declaring a £5m Viking hoard he and a friend discovered with metal detectors claimed he had sold 20 coins to a rogue dealer at a motorway service station. George Powell, 40, who was jailed in 2019 alongside his fellow metal detectorist Layton Davies, 54,...
‘There’s only one way to deal with a rat – put it down’: the undercover officer who infiltrated Liverpool’s gangs
Having spent more than a year working covertly to target serious criminals involved in drug smuggling, David Taylor was pulled off the operation and he wants to know why
mailplus.co.uk
Conspiracy trolls accuse victims of Manchester bomb of faking atrocity
A CONSPIRACY theorist has been branded ‘despicable and disgusting’ by Manchester Arena bomb survivors after he filmed them in an attempt to discredit their injuries. Richard D Hall claimed the 2017 attack was staged using actors and that the 22 people murdered had either died previously or been flown overseas.
mailplus.co.uk
‘I can’t stop imagining what those selfies police took of my murdered daughters must have looked like’
THIS is how Mina Smallman wants to remember her daughters, Bibaa and Nicole — as two vibrant women whose smiles radiate joy in photographs taken on the last night of their lives. Snapped at a picnic with friends to celebrate Bibaa’s 46th birthday at Fryent Country Park in Wembley,...
Issei Sagawa: Cannibalism, Murder, and the Mind of a Killer
Mercator 1569 world map detail cannibalsCommons Wikimedia. You may have never heard of Issei Sagawa, but he's one of the most notorious in history. In 1981, Sagawa murdered an innocent woman and spent three days eating her flesh. He was arrested and deported back to Japan, where he spent the rest of his life writing about his crime and reflecting on why he did it.
mailplus.co.uk
Man, 79, held as woman killed
A MAN aged 79 was being questioned on suspicion of murder last night after a woman was shot dead at her bungalow. The pensioner was led away in handcuffs following the killing in Moreton, on the Wirral, Merseyside, yesterday. The victim was named locally as Jackie Rutter, 53. Neighbours heard...
