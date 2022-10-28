Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Suspect indicted in DUI crash deaths of 2 Hoover children now jailed in Alabama after 2021 capture in Mexico
A Shelby County man has been indicted in a 2020 DUI crash that killed two siblings in Hoover, and now is back in Alabama. A Jefferson County grand jury indicted Christopher Shane Anagnos, 48, on two reckless murder charges in the deaths of Serris Prude, 8, and Emryhe Prude, 11.
Irondale rape suspect that spurred manhunt along I-20 turns self in, jailed on $1 million bond, police say
The “armed and dangerous” rape suspect who eluded authorities for nearly a week and sparked a manhunt along I-20 turned himself in to the Jefferson County Jail on Tuesday, Irondale police said. Navaeh-Ojore Timothy-Carl Payton, 21, is being held in the jail on $1 million bond on first-degree...
Man sought in Irondale manhunt turns himself in
IRONDALE, Ala. (WBMA) — A man wanted for rape and burglary who sparked a manhunt in Irondale last Wednesday turned himself in Tuesday. The Irondale Police Department said 21-year-old Navaeh-Ojore Timothy-Carl Payton turned himself in to the Jefferson County Jail. His bond was set at $1,000,000 for rape first...
UPDATE: Birmingham man arrested in connection to robbery investigation
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Birmingham man was arrested in connection to a robbery investigation that occurred on Sunday, Oct. 23. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), 23-year-old Derrick Hardy was arrested in connection to an armed robbery that occurred at the Best Convenience Store (1744 Pearson Avenue Southwest). Related Story: […]
Inmate serving life sentence found dead at Donaldson Correctional Facility
An inmate serving a life sentence for murder died at the William Donaldson Correction Facility on October 28.
How Birmingham Police are helping those hurt by domestic violence
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Halloween is the last day of Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Birmingham Police are working to remind domestic violence victims of the resources available to them. The Department of Justice reports that in 2021 and 2022, 70% of homicide offenders previously committed acts of domestic violence;...
Man shot at Alabama gas station dies, coroner’s office says
A man who was shot at an Alabama gas station last month has died. Officials with the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the shooting victim as Marcello Hopson, 43, of Birmingham. Hopson was shot just after 10 p.m. on October 22 as he was in a vehicle at the...
Gadsden police search for suspects in deadly home invasion
GADSDEN, Ala. — Gadsden police are searching for two suspects after a deadly home invasion in Oakleigh Estates Sunday night. Intruders shot Cornell Toney, 61, inside the Carolyn Lane home where he was staying, according to police. Authorities say, Toney ran to a neighbor's house and collapsed in the...
38-year-old man charged with murder in Fairfield hotel homicide
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 30-year-old woman was fatally shot at Fairfield hotel on Saturday, October 29, at approximately 5:31 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to investigate a shooting at a hotel on Kelco Place in Fairfield. Deputies arrived and found 30-year-old Kernisha Jenay McClinon […]
Police: Tuscaloosa County Man Tried to Kill Brother With Cinderblock, Edged Weapon
A Tuscaloosa County man has been arrested after he allegedly tried to kill his brother with a cinderblock and an edged weapon Thursday night, the Thread has learned. According to court documents filed Monday morning, Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's deputies were called to a residence in Duncanville at 11:30 p.m. Thursday on reports of a stabbing.
UPDATE: Two arrested for murder of 43-year-old man that died days after shooting
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Two men were arrested for the murder of a 43-year-old man that died days after a shooting in Birmingham. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), Jeremy Lee Hawkins, Jr., 18, and Jason Martez Johnson, 24, both of Birmingham, were arrested for the murder of Marchello Hopson, who sustained […]
Mother, stepfather of Madison Pilkington work to help victims of domestic violence
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The mother and stepfather of Madison Pilkington are working to keep her memory alive by helping victims of domestic violence. "This world is a little less bright," Shea Pilkington-Wiley says. It's been 9 months since 25-year-old Madison Pilkington was found beaten to death in her...
Shelby County welcomes new Drug Task Force Commander
COLUMBIANA- The Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force welcomed new Task Force Commander, Lieutenant Josh McGee of the Shelby County Office on Friday, Oct. 28. “Lt. McGee brings a wealth of experience to the Task Force to include previous service as a narcotics investigator and narcotics supervisor,” read a press release from the Shelby County Office. “Lt. McGee has served at the Shelby County Sheriff’s for 23 years, during which time he has served as a patrol deputy, a criminal investigator, the agency’s training coordinator, a member of the Tactical Response Unit, a Patrol Watch Commander, and most recently the Assistant Division Commander of the Sheriff’s Patrol Division.”
Man killed in Birmingham shooting identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 43-year-old man who was shot and killed in Birmingham was identified Tuesday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Marcello Hopson was shot in the 10 block of 64th Street North on October 22 around 10:04 p.m. Hopson was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment where he would die […]
Fultondale man dies in car accident on I59/20
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Fultondale man died in a two-vehicle accident on I59/20 South at 31st Street Tuesday night. Authorities said William Hall Jr., 57, was driving a 2008 silver Ford Focus when he wrecked with a 2006 silver Chrysler 300. Hall was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
Birmingham lawmakers taking extra steps to prevent exhibition driving in the city
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New tonight, some area lawmakers want to take your car and your license if you’re caught exhibition driving. It’s the latest way leaders are getting tough when it comes to the dangerous and sometimes deadly activity. Birmingham Mayor Woodfin and members of the Jefferson...
Mothers of murdered sons: Birmingham moms discuss lives, deaths and legacies of loved ones lost to gun violence
Twelve Birmingham mothers sat down with CBS 42 to discuss the loss of their sons.
57-year-old man killed in crash on I-59/20 in Birmingham
A crash on Interstate 59/20 Tuesday night in Birmingham left one person dead. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the fatality victim as William Hall Jr. He was 57 and lived in Fultondale. The two-vehicle crash happened at 10:45 p.m. on I-59/20 southbound at the 31st Street exit. Authorities...
52-year-old inmate serving life without parole dies in Donaldson Correctional Facility infirmary
A 52-year-old state inmate died Friday in William Donaldson Correctional Facility in western Jefferson County. Harold Wayne Bailey was pronounced dead at 11:58 a.m. after he was found unresponsive by the nursing staff in the facility’s infirmary, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates. Bailey was in the infirmary...
Driver shot along interstate in Tuscaloosa County
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is in the hospital after being shot while driving his car along the interstate in Tuscaloosa County Monday morning, the Tuscaloosa Police Department reports.
