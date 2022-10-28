ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

ABC 33/40 News

Man sought in Irondale manhunt turns himself in

IRONDALE, Ala. (WBMA) — A man wanted for rape and burglary who sparked a manhunt in Irondale last Wednesday turned himself in Tuesday. The Irondale Police Department said 21-year-old Navaeh-Ojore Timothy-Carl Payton turned himself in to the Jefferson County Jail. His bond was set at $1,000,000 for rape first...
IRONDALE, AL
wbrc.com

How Birmingham Police are helping those hurt by domestic violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Halloween is the last day of Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Birmingham Police are working to remind domestic violence victims of the resources available to them. The Department of Justice reports that in 2021 and 2022, 70% of homicide offenders previously committed acts of domestic violence;...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Gadsden police search for suspects in deadly home invasion

GADSDEN, Ala. — Gadsden police are searching for two suspects after a deadly home invasion in Oakleigh Estates Sunday night. Intruders shot Cornell Toney, 61, inside the Carolyn Lane home where he was staying, according to police. Authorities say, Toney ran to a neighbor's house and collapsed in the...
GADSDEN, AL
The Trussville Tribune

38-year-old man charged with murder in Fairfield hotel homicide

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 30-year-old woman was fatally shot at Fairfield hotel on Saturday, October 29, at approximately 5:31 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to investigate a shooting at a hotel on Kelco Place in Fairfield. Deputies arrived and found 30-year-old Kernisha Jenay McClinon […]
FAIRFIELD, AL
Shelby Reporter

Shelby County welcomes new Drug Task Force Commander

COLUMBIANA- The Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force welcomed new Task Force Commander, Lieutenant Josh McGee of the Shelby County Office on Friday, Oct. 28. “Lt. McGee brings a wealth of experience to the Task Force to include previous service as a narcotics investigator and narcotics supervisor,” read a press release from the Shelby County Office. “Lt. McGee has served at the Shelby County Sheriff’s for 23 years, during which time he has served as a patrol deputy, a criminal investigator, the agency’s training coordinator, a member of the Tactical Response Unit, a Patrol Watch Commander, and most recently the Assistant Division Commander of the Sheriff’s Patrol Division.”
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Man killed in Birmingham shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 43-year-old man who was shot and killed in Birmingham was identified Tuesday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Marcello Hopson was shot in the 10 block of 64th Street North on October 22 around 10:04 p.m. Hopson was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment where he would die […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Fultondale man dies in car accident on I59/20

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Fultondale man died in a two-vehicle accident on I59/20 South at 31st Street Tuesday night. Authorities said William Hall Jr., 57, was driving a 2008 silver Ford Focus when he wrecked with a 2006 silver Chrysler 300. Hall was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
FULTONDALE, AL
AL.com

57-year-old man killed in crash on I-59/20 in Birmingham

A crash on Interstate 59/20 Tuesday night in Birmingham left one person dead. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the fatality victim as William Hall Jr. He was 57 and lived in Fultondale. The two-vehicle crash happened at 10:45 p.m. on I-59/20 southbound at the 31st Street exit. Authorities...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

