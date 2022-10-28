COLUMBIANA- The Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force welcomed new Task Force Commander, Lieutenant Josh McGee of the Shelby County Office on Friday, Oct. 28. “Lt. McGee brings a wealth of experience to the Task Force to include previous service as a narcotics investigator and narcotics supervisor,” read a press release from the Shelby County Office. “Lt. McGee has served at the Shelby County Sheriff’s for 23 years, during which time he has served as a patrol deputy, a criminal investigator, the agency’s training coordinator, a member of the Tactical Response Unit, a Patrol Watch Commander, and most recently the Assistant Division Commander of the Sheriff’s Patrol Division.”

