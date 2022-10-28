Read full article on original website
Related
Slate
The Most Hated Man in America
At the beginning of World War II, the greatest threat to the American war effort wasn’t the Nazis or the Japanese—it was runaway inflation. The man in charge of stopping it was the country’s “price czar,” Leon Henderson. In 1942, he controlled how much coffee ordinary people could drink and how many tires they could buy. Those rules made him a nationwide villain. But would they save the country?
What John Lennon Said About Jesus Just Before He Died
John Lennon discussed Jesus as well as his positive and negative feelings about Christianity in an interview he did in 1980.
‘Hondo’: John Wayne Held His Breath When Kissing Geraldine Page to Keep From ‘Puking’
John Wayne and Geraldine Page had intimate scenes in 'Hondo,' but he almost threw up when he smelt how bad her breath was.
Another "Murder, She Wrote" Star Dies
Herman Rush Associates (publicity agency), Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Ron Masak, who starred as Cabot Cove Sheriff Mort Metzger on eight seasons of the legendary show “Murder, She Wrote,” has died. He was 86, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
Sally Field’s Three Handsome Sons Are Her Biggest Pride In Life
With many recognitions and two Oscars to her name, Sally Field considers her children her biggest achievement, and rightly so. The 72-year-old actress had her first two children — Peter and Eli — from her first marriage to Steven Craig. She and Steven were together until 1975, after which she married producer Alan Greisman in 1987, with whom she had her third son, Samuel, before their divorce in 1994.
Lisa Marie Presley ‘Horrified’ After Elvis Caught Her Singing at Graceland
Lisa Marie Presley recalls being 'horrified' after Elvis caught her singing into a hairbrush at Graceland when she was a toddler.
Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81
Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
mailplus.co.uk
A great woman - but not much of a mother
Jan Morris: Life From Both Sides by Paul Clements (Scribe £25, 608pp) The telegram from base camp on Mount Everest, scribbled by a young ex‑Oxford and ex-Army journalist called James Morris, arrived at The Times offices on June 1, 1953: ‘Snow conditions bad stop advanced base abandoned yesterday stop awaiting improvement.’
George Harrison Released ‘My Sweet Lord’ Because He Was Sick of ‘Young People Just Boogying Around, Wasting Their Lives’
George Harrison released 'My Sweet Lord' because he was sick of the younger generations wasting their lives.
George Harrison Said It Was Just a ‘Dirty Rumor’ He Attracted Girls by Being the ‘Quiet’ Beatle
Here's George Harrison's thoughts on his status as the 'quiet Beatle' and the rumors that his demeanor helped him attract girls.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Oldest surviving actor from Gone With the Wind movie is 103 years old and survived a plane crash
Caren Marsh Doll in 2014Credit: Boyd Magers; CC-BY-3.0 Caren Marsh-Doll is currently one of the oldest actors in the world. She is 103 years old as of October 2022. Caren was born in 1919 and although she never received top billing as an actor, she played small parts and acted as a stand-in for some major Hollywood stars from the Golden Age.
‘Wagon Train’: Why Ward Bond Left John Wayne a Shotgun in His Will
John Wayne and Ward Bond became good friends after working together. Here's why the 'Wagon Train' star left Wayne a shotgun in his will.
Badfinger’s Joey Molland Said George Harrison Would ‘Close up and Walk Away’ if Someone Treated Him Like a Beatle
Badfinger's Joey Molland said George Harrison didn't enjoy it when people talked to him like he was a Beatle. George wasn't just a Beatle.
Why The Monkees’ Songwriter Once Felt Davy Jones Was ‘the Most Accomplished Actor’ of the Group
A songwriter said The Monkees' Davy Jones possessed "endless potential ... and also lots of layers to his personality."
Bette Davis was the only white participant who performed for black servicemen in World War II
Bette Davis in 1933Credit: Warner Bros.; Public Domain Image. Bette Davis (1908 - 1989) was one of the most iconic stars of the Hollywood Golden Age. With a filmography beginning in 1931 and ending in 1989, Bette was one of Hollywood's original golden girls.
How Much Was Loretta Lynn Worth Upon Her Death at Age 90?
Country icon Loretta Lynn died Tuesday in her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, at the age of 90, according to an Associated Press report. Find Out: How Rich Is Meghan Markle?Explore: Your Biggest...
John Lennon’s Prolific ‘Let It Be’ Song Was Written About His Wife Cynthia
The Beatles‘ John Lennon was inspired to write a prolific tune for their 12th studio album Let It Be about his wife and mother of his son Julian, Cynthia Lennon. However, the song was more about the discord in the couple’s marriage than happier times. A fight inspired the 1968 track as John and Cynthia’s …
This leading lady stunned Hollywood when she left to become a Catholic nun
Dolores Hart in 1959Credit: CBS Television; Public Domain Image. Dolores Hart is an 84-year-old American Roman Catholic Benedictine nun (as of October 2022). She is officially called Mother Dolores Hart and has been at the Abbey of Regina Laudis in Bethlehem, CT, for more than 50 years.
Burt Reynolds Quit ‘Gunsmoke’ Because of Milburn Stone
'Gunsmoke' actor Milburn Stone once convinced Burt Reynolds to quit the Western television show for a reason that the actor would never forget.
Comments / 2