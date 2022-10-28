ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Most Hated Man in America

At the beginning of World War II, the greatest threat to the American war effort wasn’t the Nazis or the Japanese—it was runaway inflation. The man in charge of stopping it was the country’s “price czar,” Leon Henderson. In 1942, he controlled how much coffee ordinary people could drink and how many tires they could buy. Those rules made him a nationwide villain. But would they save the country?
Another "Murder, She Wrote" Star Dies

Herman Rush Associates (publicity agency), Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Ron Masak, who starred as Cabot Cove Sheriff Mort Metzger on eight seasons of the legendary show “Murder, She Wrote,” has died. He was 86, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
Sally Field’s Three Handsome Sons Are Her Biggest Pride In Life

With many recognitions and two Oscars to her name, Sally Field considers her children her biggest achievement, and rightly so. The 72-year-old actress had her first two children — Peter and Eli — from her first marriage to Steven Craig. She and Steven were together until 1975, after which she married producer Alan Greisman in 1987, with whom she had her third son, Samuel, before their divorce in 1994.
A great woman - but not much of a mother

Jan Morris: Life From Both Sides by Paul Clements (Scribe £25, 608pp) The telegram from base camp on Mount Everest, scribbled by a young ex‑Oxford and ex-Army journalist called James Morris, arrived at The Times offices on June 1, 1953: ‘Snow conditions bad stop advanced base abandoned yesterday stop awaiting improvement.’
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”

