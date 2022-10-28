Read full article on original website
Trey Benson, the missed-tackle maker, is being utilized perfectly so far at FSU
Florida State running back Trey Benson is distinguishing himself as one of the more physical and hard-to-tackle runners in the country. Benson, an Oregon transfer who played sparingly last season following a 2020 knee injury, has steadily worked his way into the rotation in his first year with the Seminoles. FSU has accentuated the big back’s strengths, putting him in position to get outside and into the second level.
FSU offers four-star OT Fletcher Westphal
Florida State offered Leesburg (Va.) Tuscarora four-star junior offensive tackle Fletcher Westphal on Tuesday evening. He mentioned FSU head coach Mike Norvell and offensive line coach Alex Atkins when sharing news of the offer. FSU joins a list of nearly three-dozen offers for Westphal. He is set to unveil a...
Mike Norvell updates status of RB Treshaun Ward: 'Something negative would have to happen for him not to play'
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell met with the media following FSU's Miami game week practice on Wednesday and provided an injury update on starting running back Treshaun Ward -- who has missed FSU's last two games. "He looked good, yeah," Norvell said of Ward. "It looked good. He got...
The Fab Five: FSU's Top 5 Most Wanted Recruits
Florida State is heading into the final strecth of the recruiting calendar with December's Early Signing Period less than two months away. The Seminoles are looking to add a few more prospects to their 2023 recruiting class so, Noles247 has created the November edition of the monthly FSU's Top 5 Most Wanted Recruits list.
Everything Satterfield said before Vanderbilt
South Carolina is coming of a tough loss at home last week to Missouri and will look to bounce back on Saturday when it heads to Nashville to take on Vanderbilt. The Gamecocks (5-3, 2-3) are on a 13-game winning streak versus the Commodores and will also look to secure its sixth win of the season which would mean they would be bowl eligible.
Everything Clayton White said on Wednesday before Vanderbilt
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive coordinator Clayton White met with reporters on Wednesday, to close the book on Missouri and look ahead to Vanderbilt. This season, South Carolina’s defense is sixth in the SEC in yards per game (361.4) and seventh in yards per play (5.27). Opposing teams average 24.6 points per game against the Gamecocks, which is 10th.
WJHG-TV
Two players, Johnson and Patterson, split Player of the Week honors
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -This week’s Player of the Week honor actually goes to two players! We decided to split that honor because we found two players worthy following big wins Thursday and Friday. First off we have Blountstown senior Elam Johnson, who plays on both sides of the ball for coach Jordan and the Tigers. He was key in the 42-14 win over St. Joe Friday, Elam with 129 yards and two touchdowns on just 12 carries. And had 8 tackles on defense. This ong td run helped spark that offensive explosion Friday. Next comes Sneads running back Jason Patterson. Once again he came up big for coach Thomas and the Pirates. This 78 yard TD run part of a 222 yard rushing performance on 20 carries. That part of Sneads’ 40-30 win over Holmes Thursday, keeping the Pirates unbeaten at 9-0. So congrats to two players, Johnson and Patterson, as they share Player of the Week honors!
Injury updates to Fabien Lovett, Treshaun Ward, and Jazston Turnetine
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State coach Mike Norvell updated the status of several starters who’ve been dealing with injuries ahead of the Seminoles’ rivalry contest against Miami. First Norvell addressed DT Fabien Lovett, who started against Georgia Tech this past weekend after missing five consecutive games with a lower-leg...
Gamecocks lose wide receiver for rest of 2022 season
South Carolina will be without one of its wide receivers for the rest of the 2022 season. Wide receiver Corey Rucker announced on his Instagram on Tuesday morning that he is out for the remainder of the season. He has been sidelined since the Charlotte game with a foot injury.
themiamihurricane.com
Dear FSU, a Miami rejection letter
Happy homecoming! I’m sure you’ve been made abundantly aware that our neighbors to the north, Florida State University, will be on our turf for a football rivalry game as old as time. No matter the outcome of Saturday’s game, we can all rest assured that we, our proud community of ‘Canes, have won the best prize of them all; Unlike the thousands of safety-school-Seminols of Talla-nasty, we got into the U. If I had the pleasure of writing one of the many rejection letters addressed to a now FSU student, it would go a little something like this:
Beamer discusses Gamecocks QB situation before upcoming road trip
South Carolina Gamecocks backup quarterback Luke Doty did not see any game action in October, after making four appearances during the first month of the season. Coach Shane Beamer didn’t close the door on Sunday night, when asked if there would be another opportunity for Doty to play in November.
Beamer's asked to evaluate Satterfield
After eight games, South Carolina Gamecocks football coach Shane Beamer was asked to evaluate the job by offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield.
Post-Searchlight
Looking back at the 1982 Champions 40 years later
This past week the Bainbridge community has reminisced and celebrated the 40th Anniversary 1982 Bainbridge High School Football state championship team as they were honored pregame before the Bearcats dominated the Hardaway Hawks in the last home game of the 2022 season. As the championship team gathered pregame in the...
Losing Marshawn Lloyd hurt Carolina, but...
JC Shurburtt of TheBigSpur.com says that South Carolina losing running back Marshawn Lloyd during Saturday's loss to Missouri was critical, but it should not have been as difficult to overcome as it was. From Inside the Gamecocks,ï¿½
thefamuanonline.com
FAMU Dunks: For FAMU or Nike’s benefit?
When it was announced that Florida A&M University would be getting another shoe by Nike as a part of their Yardrunners 3.0 collection, many were ecstatic to get their hands on a pair of the FAMU Dunk Lows. The APB Store had a physical release at their Tallahassee location, but...
thefamuanonline.com
I grew up with FAMU homecomings
Homecoming is easily the best time of the year. It’s where everyone is coming home to celebrate, have fun and be reminded of memories created on “the hill.”. But what is homecoming like when you are already home?. Born and raised in Quincy, which is at most 30...
famunews.com
Good Morning America Broadcasts Live From FAMU Homecoming
Hundreds filled Bragg Stadium for the live GMA broadcast. Several hundred Florida A&M University students, faculty, staff, and alumni crowded early into Bragg Memorial Stadium Friday to cheer on the Good Morning America live broadcast. The homecoming broadcast with TJ Holmes began at 7 a.m. with the sound of the...
tallahasseereports.com
Tallahassee’s Market Square REI Co-op to Open November 11
REI Co-op will open the doors of its new Tallahassee store on Friday, November 11 and invites the community to a three-day celebration filled with outdoor brands, nonprofit partners, afternoon social and more. Located at 1415 Timberlane Road at Market Square and just off I-10 & Thomasville Road, the 22,000...
fox35orlando.com
1 dead, 8 hurt following shootings near FSU campus
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - One person has died, and eight other people were injured after multiple people reportedly shot into crowds Saturday night near Florida State University. Police said just before midnight, officers were conducting crowd control at several locations along West Pensacola Street. Multiple people within the crowds began shooting at Half-Time liquors and Los Compadres.
Mother of missing FSU alumnus speaking out as recovery efforts continue
"She brought love and light to all those people she touched," said Linda Peterson. She is asking for continued prayers for her daughter Staci as law enforcement works to try to bring her closure.
