Related
mailplus.co.uk
Eco road rage boils over
THIS is the moment furious motorists dragged eco-protesters out of the road, just hours after police urged people not to ‘directly intervene’ with activists. Just Stop Oil demonstrators halted traffic near Spitalfields Market in east London yesterday afternoon after sitting down and gluing themselves to the tarmac. It...
mailplus.co.uk
Braverman’s chance to confound the cynics
IN the real world - that workaday place beyond the Westminster bubble - which of the following is more important?. That Home Secretary Suella Braverman sent some official documents from her government email to her personal account in breach of ministerial guidelines. Or that hundreds of migrants a day are...
mailplus.co.uk
MPs bullied in the lobby? No, says Mr Speaker
A SENIOR Labour MP was left humiliated yesterday after the Commons Speaker dismissed his allegations that MPs had been bullied and manhandled during a chaotic vote. In a further blow to Chris Bryant, he was rebuked by Sir Lindsay Hoyle for breaking parliamentary rules by photographing the angry scene in the voting lobby then posting it on social media.
mailplus.co.uk
Councils’ revolt on hotels for asylum seekers is growing
COUNCILS are fighting back against Government attempts to book up hotels to house asylum seekers. At least four have taken legal action after hotels - some in ‘prime tourist areas’ - stopped taking reservations because the Home Office block-booked all their rooms for migrants. Local authorities across the...
mailplus.co.uk
Starmer ‘wanted to make asylum easier’
SIR Keir Starmer sought to change the law so Channel migrants with a ‘fear of return’ could qualify for asylum, it has emerged. The Labour leader also tried to ensure small boats arriving in UK waters could not be pushed back at sea. He made the comments in 2015 when he was the party’s immigration spokesman under Jeremy Corbyn.
mailplus.co.uk
Petrol bomber attacks migrant centre
BRITAIN’S migrant crisis intensified yesterday with a petrol bomb attack at a processing centre in Dover. Witnesses described seeing a ‘laughing’ man target the facility with up to three improvised devices before he apparently killed himself at a nearby petrol station. It came amid new fears over...
mailplus.co.uk
Coo-ee! A dainty wave to the Press gallery... then she came out swinging
NOTHING gets opposition MPs’ nostrils flapping quite like the whiff of wounded minister the air. So naturally Suella Braverman’s arrival in the Commons late yesterday afternoon had them all baring their teeth - a school of sharks circling in freshly chummed water. The Home Secretary had come to...
Russia rejoins deal on wartime Ukrainian grain exports
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia agreed Wednesday to rejoin a wartime agreement that allows Ukrainian grain and other commodities to be shipped to world markets. The U.N.’s refugee chief, meanwhile, put the number of Ukrainians driven from their homes since the Russian invasion eight months ago at around 14 million. It is “the fastest, largest displacement witnessed in decades,” said Filippo Grandi, who heads the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. In announcing that Russia would rejoin the grain pact, President Vladimir Putin said Moscow had received assurances that Ukraine would not use the humanitarian corridors to attack Russian forces. He warned that Russia reserves the right to withdraw again if Kyiv breaks its word. Putin praised Turkey’s mediation efforts to get the deal back on track, as well as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s “neutrality in the conflict as a whole” and his efforts at “ensuring the interest of the poorest countries.”
mailplus.co.uk
Tom Watson, our new Lord of Hypocrisy
IN THE latest instalment of his largely unreadable weekly blog, Labour’s new peer Tom Watson makes a dignified plea to Sir Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak. ‘Manners and kindness still matter in politics,’ declares his oh-so noble lordship to his party leader and the PM. The sentiment, if...
