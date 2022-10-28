Read full article on original website
Halloween party crush death toll rises to 154
THE death toll from the Halloween street party stampede in South Korea rose to 154 yesterday. Most victims were young women unable to fight their way out of the crush after an estimated 100,000 people packed into narrow streets in capital Seoul on Saturday night. Revellers flocked to the winding...
My brutal nanny toughened me up — as an amorous Italian count found when I bit him frightfully hard
IN THE final part of her remarkable new memoir, serialised in the Mail and Mail on Sunday, the lady-in-waiting to Princess Margaret describes nearly drowning aged 80 when her sailing boat capsized and how even now she’s haunted by her childhood punishments... ON THE sideboard in my living room...
Girlfriend watches in horror as graduate plunges to his death from bridge during video call
A YOUNG woman on a video call to her boyfriend watched in horror as he accidentally fell to his death from a bridge on the Thames, his family said yesterday. James East, 25, who six weeks earlier had landed a dream job with a software start-up, had been on a night out with his girlfriend Arabella Ashfield when they became separated.
Eco road rage boils over
THIS is the moment furious motorists dragged eco-protesters out of the road, just hours after police urged people not to ‘directly intervene’ with activists. Just Stop Oil demonstrators halted traffic near Spitalfields Market in east London yesterday afternoon after sitting down and gluing themselves to the tarmac. It...
Councils’ revolt on hotels for asylum seekers is growing
COUNCILS are fighting back against Government attempts to book up hotels to house asylum seekers. At least four have taken legal action after hotels - some in ‘prime tourist areas’ - stopped taking reservations because the Home Office block-booked all their rooms for migrants. Local authorities across the...
Innocent delivery driver on last job of the night dies after he’s caught up in gang battle
A YOUNG delivery driver finishing his shift was caught up in the latest gangland shooting in lawless London. The bloodbath - the second in the capital inside a week - claimed the lives of Guilherme Messias Da Silva and drill rapper Lamar Scott. Mr Da Silva, 21, was on his...
Three norths combine to put Dorset on the map
THE three norths used in navigation will ‘join up’ for a historic first this week. Experts from Ordnance Survey say the alignment of true north, magnetic north and grid north will begin at the village of Langton Matravers on Dorset’s Jurassic Coast. Grid north lines point toward...
Letby ‘wouldn’t leave parents to grieve with baby’
A NURSE accused of murdering seven babies was repeatedly told to leave a room where grieving parents were spending their last moments with their dying son, a court heard yesterday. Lucy Letby was supposed to be caring for a different child in the special care baby unit at the Countess...
Channel toll could hit 50,000 this year
ANOTHER 10,000 migrants could cross the Channel in the next two months, bringing the total who arrive this year to 50,000, the immigration minister warned yesterday. Robert Jenrick said the Government would look at ‘more radical options’ to tackle the crisis, but admitted the challenge is ‘very significant’.
