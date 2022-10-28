Read full article on original website
Fed delivers another steep rate hike with more to come
The Federal Reserve delivered another steep interest rate increase on Wednesday, as expected, with its move to cool red-hot inflation taking on more weight amid the political maelstrom of key US midterm elections. While the US housing market has cooled sharply amid higher interest rates, key inflation measures show prices continue to rise and the labor market remains tight, with job openings rising and private hiring accelerating in October.
mailplus.co.uk
How banks have squeezed extra £3billion out of savers and borrowers
BRITAIN’S five biggest banks have squeezed an extra £3 billion out of customers by increasing mortgage rates while holding savings deals at pitiful lows, Money Mail can reveal. In just three months, the high street giants have pocketed an eye-watering £16 billion from their so-called ‘net interest margins’...
mailplus.co.uk
Boost for landlords after West End back in fashion
SHARES in two of Britain’s biggest commercial landlords rose as shoppers flocked back to London’s West End. Shaftesbury and Capital & Counties (Capco) – which between them own vast swathes of Covent Garden, Soho, Chinatown and Carnaby Street – warned that the value of their estates had fallen as rising interest rates wreaked havoc on the property market.
mailplus.co.uk
Oil giants in £250 billion profits boom
SIX of the world’s largest oil companies have raked in almost £250bn in profits so far this year. As the industry cashes in on high oil and gas prices, BP and Saudi Aramco became the latest firms to post bumper earnings. London-based BP reported third-quarter profits of £7.1bn...
mailplus.co.uk
£1trillion now held in easy access accounts
THE amount of money savers hold in easy-access accounts has surged past £1 trillion for the first time. Easy-access is by far the most popular type of account with those wanting to keep money close at hand. And UK Finance, the banking industry trade body, says people continue to favour these accounts over those that tie your money up.
U.S. DOJ preparing to probe Adobe's $20 billion Figma deal - Politico
Nov 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice is preparing to open an investigation into Adobe Inc's (ADBE.O) $20 billion takeover of Figma, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing four people with knowledge of the matter and a document it viewed.
mailplus.co.uk
The lucky customers being PAID to use power this winter
WHILE most of us fret about soaring energy costs this winter, one man isn’t worried. Michael Portz pays just £38 a month at his brand new terraced flat in Beverley, East Yorkshire, where he lives alone. On top of that, he receives the Government’s £66-a-month Energy Bills Support...
mailplus.co.uk
Big oil back in the stocks
BP is used to finding itself in the vortex of political storms. It was a target for Barack Obama when he was seeking to demonstrate his climate change credentials following the Deepwater Horizon explosion in 2010. Earlier this year it had to swallow a loss of £17.8bn on its stake...
mailplus.co.uk
Heathrow ‘hits a new low’ in rip-off storm
HEATHROW has been accused of ‘hitting a new low’ and trying to rip off travellers and airlines in a long-running row over charges. Willie Walsh, the director general of the International Air Transport Association, lashed out at the UK’s flagship airport after its boss, John Holland-Kaye, said on a call with investors that the hub needs to hike charges in order to maintain an acceptable level of passenger service.
