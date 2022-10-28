ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Amazon's Holiday Shopping Outlook Delivers More Gloom Than Cheer

Amazon saw its sales spring back over the summer, the company reported Thursday, after struggling with flagging growth and lower profits in the past year. But the company predicted a rough upcoming holiday season, forecasting underwhelming sales growth and the possibility of zero profit. Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky told...
The Atlantic

Now Do Amazon

One of the great literary hoaxes of our time is the book spine. A staggering number of logos stare out from dust jackets, celebrating names including Crown, Vintage, Ballantine, Knopf, and Dial. But the pluralism implied by this diversity of monikers is a sham. In the U.S., nearly 100 of them belong to a single company: Penguin Random House. The rest are owned by a small handful of competitors, one of which is Simon & Schuster.
PYMNTS

Amazon Versus Walmart Study Shows Who’s Winning Consumer Retail Spend

Retail behemoths Amazon and Walmart have become the two fiercest competitors for consumers’ retail spending. While the proliferation of mobile devices, apps and payment technologies makes online shopping ever more efficient, physical shopping seems increasingly friction-filled. As consumers seek more convenience, shopping has become a hybrid experience, blurring the lines between physical and online commerce.
GOBankingRates

8 Biggest Deals at Walmart in October

October is here, meaning fall is officially in full swing. From planning for the season's holidays to winter-prep yard work, you have a lot going on -- but Walmart has you covered. The discount...
mailplus.co.uk

Sally Sorts It: Aviva’s £50,000 equity release fee if my parents sell their home

MY 78-YEAR-OLD mother recently suffered a stroke and now needs long-term care, which my elderly father isn’t well enough to provide. Before the stroke she was caring for him in their two-storey house but she can’t stand or walk unaided any more so they need to swap to a bungalow and move nearer to me so I can help.

Comments / 0

Community Policy