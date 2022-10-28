Read full article on original website
Related
mailplus.co.uk
My brutal nanny toughened me up — as an amorous Italian count found when I bit him frightfully hard
IN THE final part of her remarkable new memoir, serialised in the Mail and Mail on Sunday, the lady-in-waiting to Princess Margaret describes nearly drowning aged 80 when her sailing boat capsized and how even now she’s haunted by her childhood punishments... ON THE sideboard in my living room...
'Tight' Woman Dragged for Charging Teen Grandson $29 a Night to Stay Over
"We did not charge her for staying with us and she made no contribution whilst here," the parent fumed.
NPR
Dear Life Kit: I cared for our dad. Now my greedy siblings want the inheritance
Need some really good advice? Look no further than Dear Life Kit. In each episode, we pose one of your most pressing questions to an expert. This question was answered by Lindsay Bryan-Podvin, a social worker-turned-certified financial therapist, host of the Mind Money Balance podcast and author of the book The Financial Anxiety Solution. This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.
‘This isn’t a clickbait story of a white family with a black kid’: Jimmy Akingbola on growing up in foster care
The Bel-Air star spent 14 years with foster parents after his mother and father divorced. As he revisits his childhood for a documentary, he talks about the family he lost and regained – and the loving home he found along the way
Woman Slammed for Bringing Disabled Boyfriend to Brother's Wedding
"Not only did you disrespect your brother's wishes, you made your boyfriend the center of more attention than was warranted," one commenter said.
Woman Backed for Disinviting Adopted Sister From Wedding: 'Beyond Upset'
"Apparently, I was never a sister to her," said the heartbroken bride-to-be.
Woman Kicking Out Her Grieving Sister to Prioritize Her Foster Kid Backed
An estimated 23 million miscarriages occur every year worldwide, which equates to 44 pregnancy losses per minute, according to a 2021 study in The Lancet.
Fury Over Woman Telling Husband Not to Leave Inheritance to Adopted Kids
Her husband wants to fund all three through college but she only wants to pay "part" towards their two adopted kids.
Fury As Man Confesses Love to Girlfriend's Teen Sister Then Lies To Family
A man has ignited a major family feud after apparently confessing his love for his girlfriend's 17-year-old younger sister. The man's alleged actions were detailed in a thread posted to Reddit by the teen sibling who shared the story to social media under the handle throwawaysosacc. It has since earned over 9,600 upvotes thanks, in part, to the dramatic fallout that followed his confession.
Woman Waiting for Apology After Friend Books Vacation Same Weekend as Birthday Plans Organized Months Ago
A woman was left frustrated after her forgetful friend overlooked their birthday plans together and booked an international trip instead. Sharing her story on Mumsnet, the woman claimed her friend is "chronically late" and frequently forgets their plans. Several months ago, she and the friend decided to plan something nice...
mailplus.co.uk
We’re in debt for a lot of noughts
■ WHY don’t we introduce submarines with all-female crews?. TIM JAMES, Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan. ■ THE Prince of Wales’s decency in not going to Qatar should be applauded. GERALD NORDEN, Knutsford, Cheshire. ■ FROM which novelty shop do BBC newsreaders buy their glasses?. E. REEVES, Stranraer, Dumfries...
Nurse sparks outrage over her treatment of Black pregnant woman
Footage of a nurse's treatment of a pregnant Black woman has gone viral. In the awful video, a woman named Jillian, 25, is berated by a nurse at a Philadelphia clinic. The incident occurred on 6 October, when the expectant mum went to pick up a pre-approved doctor's note. Jillian...
Birthday boy, 26, gets no calls or good wishes — except from one person
Writing on the Reddit thread "made me smile," a young man shared his birthday story on social media — to which people responded in big numbers. Check out some of the messages he received.
Comments / 0