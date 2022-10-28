ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

These 3 Top-Ranked Energy Stocks Pay Investors Nicely

The Zacks Oils and Energy Sector has been hot in 2022, up more than 35% and easily outperforming the S&P 500. For those looking to tap into the relative strength, Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM, Valero Energy Corp. VLO, and Phillips 66 PSX could all be considerations. All three sport a...
Daily Mail

Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
mailplus.co.uk

Oil giants in £250 billion profits boom

SIX of the world’s largest oil companies have raked in almost £250bn in profits so far this year. As the industry cashes in on high oil and gas prices, BP and Saudi Aramco became the latest firms to post bumper earnings. London-based BP reported third-quarter profits of £7.1bn...
Markets Insider

Elon Musk says Tesla's value could soar to $4.4 trillion, Twitter might be worth $400 billion, and the Fed should cut rates. Here are his 10 best quotes from a Q3 earnings call.

Elon Musk said Tesla's value could exceed $4.4 trillion, and Twitter could be worth $400 billion. The Tesla CEO said he's not an investor like Warren Buffett, and teased a $10 billion stock buyback. Musk warned he's seeing deflation, and said the Fed has hiked interest rates too much. Elon...
Benzinga

A Look Into Walmart's Debt

Shares of Walmart Inc. WMT moved higher by 12.44% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Walmart has. Based on Walmart's balance sheet as of September 2, 2022, long-term debt is at $34.22 billion and current debt is at $16.48 billion, amounting to $50.70 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $13.92 billion in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $36.78 billion.
NASDAQ

Want More Income? Invest Your Money in This Dividend King

Working more hours to improve your salary and/or starting a side hustle are two ways to earn more income. But both require you to trade time in order to earn more money. That's why passive income -- money you don't have to actively work for -- can be a more productive use of an investor's time.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

US stocks lose ground, still headed for big monthly gains

Stocks are broadly lower on Wall Street in afternoon trading Monday, a modest step back for the major indexes in an otherwise banner October for the market. The S&P 500 fell 0.6% as of 1:28 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index is on pace for an 8.2% monthly gain, its first since July following two straight monthly losses.
TheStreet

AMD Stock Higher As Gaming, Data Center Sales Offset Pre-Warned PC Slump

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) posted modestly weaker-than-expected third quarter earnings Tuesday and a softer end-year chip sales forecast amid softening PC demand. Shares in the chipmaker moved higher, however, as investors looked to solid gains for data center and gaming sales that offset, and perhaps isolated, the weakness in its PC division.
thenationalnews.com

Du posts 12.7% rise in third-quarter net profit as service revenue grows

Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company, the Dubai telecom operator better known as du, reported a 12.7 per cent increase in its third-quarter net profit as service revenue and gross margins rose. Profit in the three months ended September 30 rose to Dh319 million ($86.8m), from Dh283m a year earlier, the company...
CNBC

Qualcomm shares fall on first-quarter guidance, hiring freeze announced

Qualcomm shares fell in extended trading on Wednesday after the chipmaker reported in-line fourth-quarter earnings and a small revenue beat but offered poor first-quarter guidance. Overall revenue grew 22% year over year in the quarter that ended Sept. 25, according to a statement. The company also said it implemented a...
Deseret News

Amazon stock plunges 14% after poor prediction for holiday quarter

Amazon shocked investors on Thursday after the company projected a drop in revenue for this holiday quarter, with shares dropping 14% in response during after-hours trading. The e-commerce powerhouse and other Big Tech companies are encountering the same issue — Americans are wary of spending freely with the looming threat of recession and investors are less willing to take risks as a result.
CNBC

European markets cautious as investors focus on the Fed's next move; Maersk down 7%

European markets were cautious on Wednesday as global investors focused on the conclusion of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting. The U.S. central bank is expected to hike interest rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday when its meeting concludes. Many on Wall Street are looking for a signal from...

