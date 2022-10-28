Read full article on original website
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has scored a $250 million gain on Twitter stock by calling Elon Musk's bluff, report says
Carl Icahn piled about $500 million into Twitter in recent months, The Wall Street Journal said. The Icahn Enterprises chief has likely notched a $250 million gain on the social media stock. Twitter shares surged 22% on Tuesday after Elon Musk offered to complete his buyout of the company. Carl...
NASDAQ
These 3 Top-Ranked Energy Stocks Pay Investors Nicely
The Zacks Oils and Energy Sector has been hot in 2022, up more than 35% and easily outperforming the S&P 500. For those looking to tap into the relative strength, Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM, Valero Energy Corp. VLO, and Phillips 66 PSX could all be considerations. All three sport a...
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
mailplus.co.uk
Oil giants in £250 billion profits boom
SIX of the world’s largest oil companies have raked in almost £250bn in profits so far this year. As the industry cashes in on high oil and gas prices, BP and Saudi Aramco became the latest firms to post bumper earnings. London-based BP reported third-quarter profits of £7.1bn...
Social Security update: Direct check payment worth $1,681 to be sent out to millions in nine days
Millions of United States residents will receive direct payments of roughly $1,681 in nine days for those whose birthday falls between the first and 10th of each month.
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Aristocrats That Blew Away Q3 Earnings Expectations
With the potential for big downside still looming, and interest rates definitely headed higher, stock investors may want to consider these seven Dividend Aristocrats that posted solid third-quarter results that exceed Wall Street expectations.
Dow soars 800 points and notches 4th straight weekly gain as US stocks ride Apple's post-earnings surge
Apple's post-earnings surge helped lift US stocks on Friday after other tech giants disappointed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its sixth consecutive daily gain and its fourth straight weekly gain. But Amazon stock sank after giving weak guidance for the critical holiday quarter. US stocks closed higher Friday, as...
Elon Musk says Tesla's value could soar to $4.4 trillion, Twitter might be worth $400 billion, and the Fed should cut rates. Here are his 10 best quotes from a Q3 earnings call.
Elon Musk said Tesla's value could exceed $4.4 trillion, and Twitter could be worth $400 billion. The Tesla CEO said he's not an investor like Warren Buffett, and teased a $10 billion stock buyback. Musk warned he's seeing deflation, and said the Fed has hiked interest rates too much. Elon...
Amazon and Meta stocks have lost roughly $160 billion in market cap after a Big Tech earnings ‘horror show’
The Dow Jones just wrapped its fourth positive week in a row, but don’t let that fool you. Big Tech leaders like Amazon and Meta underperformed in their third-quarter earnings reports this week in a trend that Wedbush’s tech analyst Dan Ives called a Big Tech “horror show.”
Business Insider
Meta spent $45 billion on stock buybacks last year at $330 a share. The stock is worth $100 today after a post-earnings crash.
Meta spent $45 billion on stock buybacks last year, paying about $330 a share on average. Shares in Mark Zuckerberg's company have plunged 70% this year to around $100. Meta has spent about $91 billion repurchasing stock since 2017, at an average cost of $242 a share. Mark Zuckerberg's social-media...
5 Analyst Favorite Dividend Kings to Buy Now That Crushed Q3 Earnings
These five Dividend Kings beat third-quarter earnings expectations and look like solid picks for growth and income investors seeking a dependable stream of income as the market wobbles and seems poised to head much lower.
A Look Into Walmart's Debt
Shares of Walmart Inc. WMT moved higher by 12.44% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Walmart has. Based on Walmart's balance sheet as of September 2, 2022, long-term debt is at $34.22 billion and current debt is at $16.48 billion, amounting to $50.70 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $13.92 billion in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $36.78 billion.
NASDAQ
Want More Income? Invest Your Money in This Dividend King
Working more hours to improve your salary and/or starting a side hustle are two ways to earn more income. But both require you to trade time in order to earn more money. That's why passive income -- money you don't have to actively work for -- can be a more productive use of an investor's time.
US stocks lose ground, still headed for big monthly gains
Stocks are broadly lower on Wall Street in afternoon trading Monday, a modest step back for the major indexes in an otherwise banner October for the market. The S&P 500 fell 0.6% as of 1:28 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index is on pace for an 8.2% monthly gain, its first since July following two straight monthly losses.
PreMarket Prep Charts Coca-Cola's Q3 Earnings Pop: 'Be Aware Of Any Multiple Contractions'
The price action in an issue during premarket trading following an earnings announcement can often provide clues to how an issue may trade during the regular session. That was the case with Coca-Cola Co KO, which is Tuesday's PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Street Leans Long Into Coke's Report:...
AMD Stock Higher As Gaming, Data Center Sales Offset Pre-Warned PC Slump
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) posted modestly weaker-than-expected third quarter earnings Tuesday and a softer end-year chip sales forecast amid softening PC demand. Shares in the chipmaker moved higher, however, as investors looked to solid gains for data center and gaming sales that offset, and perhaps isolated, the weakness in its PC division.
thenationalnews.com
Du posts 12.7% rise in third-quarter net profit as service revenue grows
Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company, the Dubai telecom operator better known as du, reported a 12.7 per cent increase in its third-quarter net profit as service revenue and gross margins rose. Profit in the three months ended September 30 rose to Dh319 million ($86.8m), from Dh283m a year earlier, the company...
CNBC
Qualcomm shares fall on first-quarter guidance, hiring freeze announced
Qualcomm shares fell in extended trading on Wednesday after the chipmaker reported in-line fourth-quarter earnings and a small revenue beat but offered poor first-quarter guidance. Overall revenue grew 22% year over year in the quarter that ended Sept. 25, according to a statement. The company also said it implemented a...
Amazon stock plunges 14% after poor prediction for holiday quarter
Amazon shocked investors on Thursday after the company projected a drop in revenue for this holiday quarter, with shares dropping 14% in response during after-hours trading. The e-commerce powerhouse and other Big Tech companies are encountering the same issue — Americans are wary of spending freely with the looming threat of recession and investors are less willing to take risks as a result.
CNBC
European markets cautious as investors focus on the Fed's next move; Maersk down 7%
European markets were cautious on Wednesday as global investors focused on the conclusion of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting. The U.S. central bank is expected to hike interest rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday when its meeting concludes. Many on Wall Street are looking for a signal from...
