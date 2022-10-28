Shares of Walmart Inc. WMT moved higher by 12.44% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Walmart has. Based on Walmart's balance sheet as of September 2, 2022, long-term debt is at $34.22 billion and current debt is at $16.48 billion, amounting to $50.70 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $13.92 billion in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $36.78 billion.

1 DAY AGO