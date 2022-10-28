ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Elon Musk Pledges to Spend First Day as Twitter Boss Helping User Named Catturd

Elon Musk ascended the throne at Twitter on Thursday, and after swiftly axing the company’s top leadership, he tweeted, “the bird is freed.” His very next message: pledging to assist an account named @catturd2, which claimed to have been “shadowbanned, ghostbanned, [and] searchbanned” under the former regime. “I will be digging in more today,” Musk declared. Catturd2, whose profile photo is a white cat and whose bio simply reads “Chief Turd,” previously made news when Donald Trump retweeted the account multiple times after it broadcast election lies and tweeted in support of the former president. Catturd2 did not immediately respond to a request for comment; must’ve been busy in the litter box.
Jalopnik

GM Pulls Ads From Twitter After Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Takeover

Typically, we avoid automotive advertising news like it’s a DM from a high school classmate we haven’t talked to since before graduation. After all, one of the few things more obnoxious that being recruited for some new MLM would be filling this website with articles like, “Automaker Announces Plan To Increase Network Television Spending By 4 Percent In Q4.” But this is a little different.
The Hill

Racist, antisemitic tweets quickly spread after Musk Twitter takeover

Racist and antisemitic tweets quickly spread on Twitter following Elon Musk’s takeover of the company on Thursday, The Washington Post reported on Friday. Musk closed the deal on his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter on Thursday night and reportedly fired CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and other top Twitter executives.
The Hill

General Motors suspends ads on Twitter following Musk takeover

Auto company General Motors (GM) on Friday said it is suspending its advertising on Twitter following Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media company. GM, a competitor of Tesla, told CNBC that it is “pausing” advertising on the site as it seeks to determine the new direction of the tech giant.
CNBC

GM temporarily suspends advertising on Twitter following Elon Musk takeover

General Motors is suspending its advertising on Twitter following Elon Musk's takeover of the social media platform. "We are engaging with Twitter to understand the direction of the platform under their new ownership," GM said. GM and Musk's Tesla are rivals. , said it is "pausing" advertising as it evaluates...
papermag.com

Elon Musk to Make Verified Twitter Users Pay for Blue Checks

Elon Musk's first big directive as Twitter CEO is making verified users pay to stay verified. In the first week following his $44 billion takeover of the social media platform, Musk has allegedly given employees an ultimatum: launch a paid model for Twitter verification by November 7 — or pack up and go. Two sources familiar with the matter told Platformer that executives spent the weekend "discussing the move and making plans related to the project."

Comments / 0

Community Policy