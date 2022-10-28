One person killed, another seriously injured after crash in Thousand Palms

A person has been pronounced dead after a rollover crash in Thousand Palms Thursday evening.

The crash happened shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Washington Street and Coyote Song Way.

Cal Fire confirmed one vehicle rolled over with two victims.

The second victim was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, Cal Fire confirmed.

There is now word on a possible cause of the crash. Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

