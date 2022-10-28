The Federal Reserve unanimously voted to raise interest rates at their meeting today. They raised interest rates by 75 basis points. This is the sixth rate hike of 2022. The Federal Reserve rate hikes for 2022 started with 25 basis points in March, 50 in May, 75 in June, another 75 in both July and September, and 75 today, November 2nd. This is not going to be the last rate hike, according to the statement made today.

