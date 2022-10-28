ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Bank of England expected to confirm biggest interest rate hike in 33 years

The Bank of England is poised to unveil the biggest hike in interest rates for 33 years next week as the central bank continues its efforts to tame inflation. The key Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting comes amid warnings that spending cuts and tax hikes under new prime minister Rishi Sunak could lead to a deeper and more enduring recession.
The Hill

Here’s why the Fed’s next big rate hike may be its last

The Federal Reserve is on track to issue another massive rate hike Wednesday before slowing down the pace of its battle to fight inflation. Analysts and economists are confident the Fed will hike its baseline interest rate range by another 0.75 percentage points at the end of a Wednesday meeting. The Fed’s move will mark the fourth consecutive rate hike of a size it once considered “unusually large.”
The Maine Writer

The Fed Raises Interest Rates Again

The Federal Reserve unanimously voted to raise interest rates at their meeting today. They raised interest rates by 75 basis points. This is the sixth rate hike of 2022. The Federal Reserve rate hikes for 2022 started with 25 basis points in March, 50 in May, 75 in June, another 75 in both July and September, and 75 today, November 2nd. This is not going to be the last rate hike, according to the statement made today.
Reuters

Euro zone factory downturn deepened in Oct as demand slumped

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The decline in euro zone manufacturing activity was sharper than initially estimated last month, indicating that the sector is in recession, as the cost of living crisis put a big dent in demand, a survey showed on Wednesday.
US News and World Report

JPMorgan Expects Banks to Repay 500-700 Billion Euros of ECB TLTRO Loans in Nov

LONDON (Reuters) - Analysts at investment bank JPMorgan have estimated that banks will repay between 500 and 700 billion euros ($494-$692 billion)of the European Central Bank's ultra cheap funding next month after it tightened up the terms on the loans. As well as hiking euro zone interest rates last week,...
Reuters

ECB could start shrinking debt pile from start of 2023, Nagel says

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The European Central Bank should start shrinking its oversized pile of government debt at the start of next year, Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel told a German newspaper, outlining an ambitious timetable for reducing an 8.8-trillion-euro balance sheet.
mailplus.co.uk

Biggest house price fall since 2020

HOUSE prices have suffered their biggest fall since the height of the pandemic after the mini-Budget caused steep interest rate rises. Prices fell by 0.9 per cent last month according to the latest figures from Nationwide Building Society. This followed the then chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax-cutting splurge on September 23...
WPTV

Federal Reserve announces another big interest rate hike

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The cost to finance a home or car is getting more expensive. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point Wednesday, the sixth increase this year. The move raised its key short-term rate to a range of 3.75% to 4%,...
coinchapter.com

Fed Boss Jerome Powell Faces Political Pressure amid Rate Hike Fears

WISCONSIN (CoinChapter.com) — United States Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) sent Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell an unease about interest rate hikes. Mr. Brown said that due to so many rate hikes, national employment losses are on the horizon. Mr. Brown is quoted as saying:. “It is your job to...
WISCONSIN STATE

