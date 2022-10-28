Read full article on original website
Councils’ revolt on hotels for asylum seekers is growing
COUNCILS are fighting back against Government attempts to book up hotels to house asylum seekers. At least four have taken legal action after hotels - some in ‘prime tourist areas’ - stopped taking reservations because the Home Office block-booked all their rooms for migrants. Local authorities across the...
Channel toll could hit 50,000 this year
ANOTHER 10,000 migrants could cross the Channel in the next two months, bringing the total who arrive this year to 50,000, the immigration minister warned yesterday. Robert Jenrick said the Government would look at ‘more radical options’ to tackle the crisis, but admitted the challenge is ‘very significant’.
Fax your lot! Death knell for office copying machine
IT once took pride of place in just about every office around the land. But the death knell has finally sounded for the fax machine because regulators want to axe the requirement for telecom firms to provide the document-sending service. Under UK law, they are required to ensure a minimum...
