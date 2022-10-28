Read full article on original website
Related
Putin's rumored god-daughter, who fled Russia, said she could be 'in big trouble' and was cut off from friends and family
A prominent Russian media star who fled the country posted saying she is in "big trouble." Ksenia Sobchak, who has family ties to Putin, was confirmed last week as being in Lithuania. She has since posted about a media backlash and said she was cut off from her loved ones.
mailplus.co.uk
My brutal nanny toughened me up — as an amorous Italian count found when I bit him frightfully hard
IN THE final part of her remarkable new memoir, serialised in the Mail and Mail on Sunday, the lady-in-waiting to Princess Margaret describes nearly drowning aged 80 when her sailing boat capsized and how even now she’s haunted by her childhood punishments... ON THE sideboard in my living room...
Ukraine news LATEST: Sickly Vladimir Putin’s hands ‘turning black’ as leaked Kremlin emails ‘confirm he has Parkinson’s’
VLADIMIR Putin's hands appear to be turning black and may suggest he's very ill, a former British Army chief said. Putin's health has long been the source of speculation, with Kremlin insiders saying his health is "sharply deteriorating". Now Lord Richard Dannatt has said the strange marks and colouration seen...
mailplus.co.uk
Girlfriend watches in horror as graduate plunges to his death from bridge during video call
A YOUNG woman on a video call to her boyfriend watched in horror as he accidentally fell to his death from a bridge on the Thames, his family said yesterday. James East, 25, who six weeks earlier had landed a dream job with a software start-up, had been on a night out with his girlfriend Arabella Ashfield when they became separated.
mailplus.co.uk
Stop whingeing, Harry. It’s great to be the SPARE!
THE title of your £28-a-copy book, due to be published on January 10, has come under widespread scrutiny. And for good reason. You have chosen to call it ‘Spare’, no doubt in reference to the phrase ‘an heir and a spare’, coined in the 1890s by the American socialite Consuelo Vanderbilt.
mailplus.co.uk
Eco road rage boils over
THIS is the moment furious motorists dragged eco-protesters out of the road, just hours after police urged people not to ‘directly intervene’ with activists. Just Stop Oil demonstrators halted traffic near Spitalfields Market in east London yesterday afternoon after sitting down and gluing themselves to the tarmac. It...
mailplus.co.uk
Starmer ‘wanted to make asylum easier’
SIR Keir Starmer sought to change the law so Channel migrants with a ‘fear of return’ could qualify for asylum, it has emerged. The Labour leader also tried to ensure small boats arriving in UK waters could not be pushed back at sea. He made the comments in 2015 when he was the party’s immigration spokesman under Jeremy Corbyn.
mailplus.co.uk
Coo-ee! A dainty wave to the Press gallery... then she came out swinging
NOTHING gets opposition MPs’ nostrils flapping quite like the whiff of wounded minister the air. So naturally Suella Braverman’s arrival in the Commons late yesterday afternoon had them all baring their teeth - a school of sharks circling in freshly chummed water. The Home Secretary had come to...
mailplus.co.uk
Conspiracy trolls accuse victims of Manchester bomb of faking atrocity
A CONSPIRACY theorist has been branded ‘despicable and disgusting’ by Manchester Arena bomb survivors after he filmed them in an attempt to discredit their injuries. Richard D Hall claimed the 2017 attack was staged using actors and that the 22 people murdered had either died previously or been flown overseas.
mailplus.co.uk
MPs bullied in the lobby? No, says Mr Speaker
A SENIOR Labour MP was left humiliated yesterday after the Commons Speaker dismissed his allegations that MPs had been bullied and manhandled during a chaotic vote. In a further blow to Chris Bryant, he was rebuked by Sir Lindsay Hoyle for breaking parliamentary rules by photographing the angry scene in the voting lobby then posting it on social media.
mailplus.co.uk
Should loud private fireworks be banned?
IT’S a birthday, Christmas, a special event. So what better way to celebrate than with fireworks? And the most popular season for them is upon us. Yet Diwali is supposed to be a festival of lights. Guy Fawkes Night marks a failed plot in which gunpowder wasn’t ignited, and Christmas and New Year are times of joy and looking to the future. None of them requires the sounds of war. So what purpose do the loud bangs serve, that make pets and wild animals cower?
mailplus.co.uk
Braverman’s chance to confound the cynics
IN the real world - that workaday place beyond the Westminster bubble - which of the following is more important?. That Home Secretary Suella Braverman sent some official documents from her government email to her personal account in breach of ministerial guidelines. Or that hundreds of migrants a day are...
mailplus.co.uk
Tom Watson, our new Lord of Hypocrisy
IN THE latest instalment of his largely unreadable weekly blog, Labour’s new peer Tom Watson makes a dignified plea to Sir Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak. ‘Manners and kindness still matter in politics,’ declares his oh-so noble lordship to his party leader and the PM. The sentiment, if...
Comments / 0