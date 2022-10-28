Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Louis American
Arrangements set for Alexzandria Bell
A public viewing and funeral service for 15-year-old Alexzandria Bell will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Faith Church in Earth City, Missouri. Bell was shot and killed on Monday Oct. 24, 2022, at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis. Health and physical education teacher Jean Kuczka, 61, also was shot and killed.
Veronica Edwards named counselor at Marian Middle
Marian Middle School announced Veronica Edwards has joined their staff as school counselor. In her new role, Edwards will be part of Marian’s Care Team that supports the mental health and wellbeing of girls and families. The team responds to students’ heightened needs, providing ongoing counseling to students and alums, and connecting their families with acute wraparound services. A St. Louis native, Edwards graduated from Normandy Senior High School and obtained her BS degree from Tougaloo College in Jackson, Mississippi. She earned an MA in Christian Ministries degree with an emphasis in pastoral counseling from Missouri Baptist University.
Megan Green is best choice for St. Louisans
Amid a dramatic shift in the politics of the city of St. Louis, the outcome of the upcoming election on Tuesday, Nov. 8 for new aldermanic president will help determine the future direction of the city. The criminal indictments of three members of the Board of Aldermen, including its long time president, Lewis Reed, forced this contest between a former ally of Reed, Jack Coatar, and Ald. Megan Green. The person that wins this election will have to face voters again next March along with all of the other members of the current board when the number of aldermen will be reduced by half.
“Hub” of activity now includes a First Bank branch
Andre Alexander, pastor of The Tabernacle Church and president of Tabernacle Community Development Corporation [TCDC], says First Bank’s new branch in “The Hub,” at 3000 E. Prairie Street, is welcomed by Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood residents and businesses. “Jeff-Vander-Lou faces banking challenges, and it was extremely difficult to find...
Maya Anderson commits to Kentucky
One of the St. Louis area’s top girl’s’ track and field athletes will be headed to the Bluegrass State for college. Senior Maya Anderson of MICDS has given a commitment to the University of Kentucky. Anderson chose the Wildcats over Arkansas, Purdue and Tennessee. Anderson is a...
