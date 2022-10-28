Read full article on original website
More than $3.2 trillion has been wiped off tech giants' value this year as inflation soars and recession looms
The biggest tech stocks have shed about $3.2 trillion in value this year. The market cap of "GAMMA" stocks is down by more than $300 billion this past week. Effects of inflation and signs of a possible recession have hit companies' earnings and outlooks. The values of some of America's...
BBC
Amazon warns of slower sales as economy weakens
Apple and Amazon sales are being hit by the weakening global economy, the tech giants have warned, adding to fears about their upcoming profits. Amazon shares tumbled more than 15% after the US stock market closed, as the firm forecast far weaker sales for the festive season than expected. Apple...
Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman warns the S&P 500 could plunge another 20% - and predicts a US recession next year
Leon Cooperman sees the S&P 500 dropping another 20% to around 3,100 points before it bottoms out. The billionaire investor expects the US economy to suffer a recession in the second half of 2023. Cooperman is bearish on index funds, and anticipates stubborn inflation and higher interest rates. Leon Cooperman...
Jeff Bezos, one of the world’s richest men, warns the rest of us about economic recession: ‘Batten down the hatches’
Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon and one of the world’s richest men, has dire predictions for the US economy in the near future. On Tuesday Mr Bezos retweeted a CNBC clip in which Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon advised business owners to begin preparations for volatile markets in the coming months.
Business Insider
Inflation is in its final stages and could soon roll over, causing bond yields to peak and stocks to stabilize, JPMorgan says
Inflation figures could soon rollover and disinflation may take hold, JPMorgan said Tuesday. The bank pointed to four stages of inflation, with prices surging in commodities, then goods, then services, then wages. Services prices and wages could soon fall, easing pressure on the central bank to hike rates and allowing...
Hopeful U.S. stock rally set for date with Federal Reserve reality
NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - A bounce in U.S. stocks that has defied a barrage of major earnings disappointments faces a key test in the coming week, when the Federal Reserve's next meeting could shed light on how long it will stick to the aggressive monetary policies that have crippled asset prices in 2022.
CNBC
Credit Suisse shares are a 'steal,' say new Saudi backers after taking 9.9% stake
Saudi National Bank, the kingdom's largest lender and majority-owned by the Saudi government, announced Wednesday that it was investing up to $1.5 billion in Credit Suisse — representing a stake of up to 9.9%. The Swiss lender posted a third-quarter net loss of 4.034 billion Swiss francs ($4.09 billion)...
CNBC
Chinese state banks sold dollars to support yuan late on Tuesday: Reuters, citing sources
Major Chinese state-owned banks sold U.S. dollars in both onshore and offshore markets in late trade on Tuesday to prop up the weakening yuan, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Such dollar selling comes as the Chinese currency is facing mounting downside pressure, with the onshore...
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks mostly up, dollar drops vs yen, yields fall following Fed decision
NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were mostly higher in choppy trading while the dollar fell against the Japanese yen on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced a three-quarters of a percentage point interest rate hike but signaled that smaller increases may be coming. U.S. Treasury yields...
Stocks move lower on Wall Street ahead of Fed news on rates
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Wednesday, ahead of what traders expect will be another big interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve. Markets will be watching closely to see what Fed Chair Jerome Powell says about the central bank's outlook...
mailplus.co.uk
Oil giants in £250 billion profits boom
SIX of the world’s largest oil companies have raked in almost £250bn in profits so far this year. As the industry cashes in on high oil and gas prices, BP and Saudi Aramco became the latest firms to post bumper earnings. London-based BP reported third-quarter profits of £7.1bn...
Global economy approaching a recession, central banks unchained - Reuters poll
BENGALURU, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The global economy is approaching a recession as economists polled by Reuters once again cut growth forecasts for key economies while central banks keep raising interest rates to bring down persistently-high inflation.
mailplus.co.uk
How banks have squeezed extra £3billion out of savers and borrowers
BRITAIN’S five biggest banks have squeezed an extra £3 billion out of customers by increasing mortgage rates while holding savings deals at pitiful lows, Money Mail can reveal. In just three months, the high street giants have pocketed an eye-watering £16 billion from their so-called ‘net interest margins’...
NASDAQ
POLL-Gold to rebound slightly next year as Fed tightening cycle ends
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Gold prices will average $1,712.50 an ounce next year, rising from current levels, as an end to U.S. interest rate rises is expected to revive investor interest in bullion, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday. Gold XAU= has tumbled from above $2,000 an ounce in March...
US News and World Report
Goldman Sachs Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in March - Bloomberg News
(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc's economists said the U.S. Federal Reserve could bump up interest rates to as high as 5% by March 2023, 25 basis points above its earlier predictions, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday. Goldman Sachs Chief Executive Officer David Solomon last week said the U.S. Federal...
FTSE 100 hits fresh five-week high, EasyJet rises on takeover talk
Oct 31 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 closed at a fresh five-week high on Monday as a fall in sterling lifted dollar-earners such as AstraZeneca and Unilever, while shares in EasyJet rallied on speculation of a takeover by British Airways owner IAG.
mailplus.co.uk
Bank set to hike rates in blow for mortgages
THE Bank of England is set to implement the biggest interest rate rise for 30 years this week in a new blow to millions of borrowers. As central banks around the world step up their fight against inflation, rates in the UK are expected to jump from 2.25 to 3 per cent. That would be the biggest increase since Black Wednesday in September 1992, when the UK had to leave the European Exchange Rate Mechanism. And it would push the cost of mortgages ever higher.
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX slips on weak China data, firm dollar as Fed looms
Asian currencies fell on Monday, weighed down by disappointing Chinese factory activity data and as the dollar firmed on worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve might not tone down its aggressive stance on monetary policy. Oct 31 (Reuters) - Asian currencies fell on Monday, weighed down by disappointing Chinese factory...
mailplus.co.uk
£1trillion now held in easy access accounts
THE amount of money savers hold in easy-access accounts has surged past £1 trillion for the first time. Easy-access is by far the most popular type of account with those wanting to keep money close at hand. And UK Finance, the banking industry trade body, says people continue to favour these accounts over those that tie your money up.
kalkinemedia.com
FTSE edges higher as traders optimistic about BoE's monetary policy
UK Market: The UK stock market was upbeat on Tuesday, ahead of the Bank of England's (BoE) monetary policy meeting scheduled for this week. The FTSE 100 was up nearly 1.5% at 12:36 pm GMT+1, while the FTSE 250 soared over 2.5%. The BoE is expected to hold its meeting on Thursday. Besides, BoE is expected to sell a few gilts that it had bought.
