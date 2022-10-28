ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Amazon warns of slower sales as economy weakens

Apple and Amazon sales are being hit by the weakening global economy, the tech giants have warned, adding to fears about their upcoming profits. Amazon shares tumbled more than 15% after the US stock market closed, as the firm forecast far weaker sales for the festive season than expected. Apple...
Reuters

Hopeful U.S. stock rally set for date with Federal Reserve reality

NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - A bounce in U.S. stocks that has defied a barrage of major earnings disappointments faces a key test in the coming week, when the Federal Reserve's next meeting could shed light on how long it will stick to the aggressive monetary policies that have crippled asset prices in 2022.
CNBC

Credit Suisse shares are a 'steal,' say new Saudi backers after taking 9.9% stake

Saudi National Bank, the kingdom's largest lender and majority-owned by the Saudi government, announced Wednesday that it was investing up to $1.5 billion in Credit Suisse — representing a stake of up to 9.9%. The Swiss lender posted a third-quarter net loss of 4.034 billion Swiss francs ($4.09 billion)...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Stocks move lower on Wall Street ahead of Fed news on rates

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Wednesday, ahead of what traders expect will be another big interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve. Markets will be watching closely to see what Fed Chair Jerome Powell says about the central bank's outlook...
mailplus.co.uk

Oil giants in £250 billion profits boom

SIX of the world’s largest oil companies have raked in almost £250bn in profits so far this year. As the industry cashes in on high oil and gas prices, BP and Saudi Aramco became the latest firms to post bumper earnings. London-based BP reported third-quarter profits of £7.1bn...
mailplus.co.uk

How banks have squeezed extra £3billion out of savers and borrowers

BRITAIN’S five biggest banks have squeezed an extra £3 billion out of customers by increasing mortgage rates while holding savings deals at pitiful lows, Money Mail can reveal. In just three months, the high street giants have pocketed an eye-watering £16 billion from their so-called ‘net interest margins’...
NASDAQ

POLL-Gold to rebound slightly next year as Fed tightening cycle ends

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Gold prices will average $1,712.50 an ounce next year, rising from current levels, as an end to U.S. interest rate rises is expected to revive investor interest in bullion, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday. Gold XAU= has tumbled from above $2,000 an ounce in March...
US News and World Report

Goldman Sachs Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in March - Bloomberg News

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc's economists said the U.S. Federal Reserve could bump up interest rates to as high as 5% by March 2023, 25 basis points above its earlier predictions, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday. Goldman Sachs Chief Executive Officer David Solomon last week said the U.S. Federal...
mailplus.co.uk

Bank set to hike rates in blow for mortgages

THE Bank of England is set to implement the biggest interest rate rise for 30 years this week in a new blow to millions of borrowers. As central banks around the world step up their fight against inflation, rates in the UK are expected to jump from 2.25 to 3 per cent. That would be the biggest increase since Black Wednesday in September 1992, when the UK had to leave the European Exchange Rate Mechanism. And it would push the cost of mortgages ever higher.
NASDAQ

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX slips on weak China data, firm dollar as Fed looms

Asian currencies fell on Monday, weighed down by disappointing Chinese factory activity data and as the dollar firmed on worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve might not tone down its aggressive stance on monetary policy. Oct 31 (Reuters) - Asian currencies fell on Monday, weighed down by disappointing Chinese factory...
mailplus.co.uk

£1trillion now held in easy access accounts

THE amount of money savers hold in easy-access accounts has surged past £1 trillion for the first time. Easy-access is by far the most popular type of account with those wanting to keep money close at hand. And UK Finance, the banking industry trade body, says people continue to favour these accounts over those that tie your money up.
kalkinemedia.com

FTSE edges higher as traders optimistic about BoE's monetary policy

UK Market: The UK stock market was upbeat on Tuesday, ahead of the Bank of England's (BoE) monetary policy meeting scheduled for this week. The FTSE 100 was up nearly 1.5% at 12:36 pm GMT+1, while the FTSE 250 soared over 2.5%. The BoE is expected to hold its meeting on Thursday. Besides, BoE is expected to sell a few gilts that it had bought.

