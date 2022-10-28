Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Dowland poppy cascade in memory of three WW1 soldiers
Five thousand handmade poppies are cascading from the bell tower of a Devon church to remember three servicemen who died in World War One. Dowland near Winkleigh does not have its own war memorial, so villagers got together to create the poppy display. St Peter's Church also has an exhibition...
D-Day veteran Bernard Morgan, 98, receives poppy from girl, 6, at Royal British Legion appeal launch
D-DAY veteran Bernard Morgan, 98, receives a poppy from a girl of six at the launch of this year’s Royal British Legion appeal. Although more than nine decades separate former RAF sergeant Bernard and Maya Reynard, both of them have been helped by the veterans’ charity. It paid...
BBC
WW2 veteran Andrew Charles 'never talked openly about the war'
Landing by sea on the beaches of Normandy in June 1944, Andrew Charles fought his way through occupied enemy territory with the Royal Ulster Rifles. One of Northern Ireland's last surviving D-Day veterans, he was awarded the Legion d'Honneur medal by the French government for his heroics. The Legion d'Honneur...
mailplus.co.uk
My brutal nanny toughened me up — as an amorous Italian count found when I bit him frightfully hard
IN THE final part of her remarkable new memoir, serialised in the Mail and Mail on Sunday, the lady-in-waiting to Princess Margaret describes nearly drowning aged 80 when her sailing boat capsized and how even now she’s haunted by her childhood punishments... ON THE sideboard in my living room...
Earth, Wind and Fire Star Slapped on Head in Vile Racist Attack
Multi-instrumentalist and composer Morris “Mo” Pleasure was attacked by a 25-year-old local at a nightclub in Aberystwyth, Wales, police say. The attack happened on April 3, while Pleasure was passing through a line to enter the club around 2 a.m. That’s when Hefin Parker allegedly began lobbying “every racist slur under the sun” at the Earth, Wind and Fire member before slapping him on the head, according to Pleasure’s wife, Kedma Macias. Police have classified the attack as a hate crime, and Parker is due to appear in court for the incident on Wednesday. Pleasure, who moved to Aberystwyth a couple of years ago with Macias to start a family, called the experience “deeply upsetting,” though he noted that the people of the seaside town’s support for him throughout this incident “has been overwhelming,” he told the Daily Mail. “My wife and I have a little girl so we feel we have a responsibility to call out racism when we see and hear it,” Pleasure told the outlet, “with the hope that our daughter doesn’t have to come across this type of abuse in her life.”Read it at Daily Mail
The Jewish Press
Wounded Terrorists Flee to Hospital, Discover the Doctors are on Strike
A group of four terrorists opened fire on IDF soldiers from two passing cars, after midnight on Friday morning. The attack happened at the Huwara checkpoint near Shechem (Nablus). The IDF returned fire killing one of the terrorists. Three others managed to flee to Refedya hospital in Shechem, only to...
abandonedway.com
Pictures Show Shipwrecks on the Russian Island
In the past years, this place was considered one of the largest ship cemeteries in the Far East. As of 2000, 42 ships – seiners, hydrographs and decommissioned warships without weapons – were lying in the bay waiting for cutting into crap. In 2006-2007, when access to the...
Furious residents who live near migrant detention centre in Kent call for tougher action by authorities over claims asylum seekers 'are escaping on daily basis'
Furious residents who live near a migrant detention centre in Kent are calling for tougher action by authorities over claims that asylum seekers 'are escaping on a daily basis'. Some of the community living around Manston, a processing centre for migrants crossing the Channel, have reported seeing migrants wandering around...
mailplus.co.uk
Stop whingeing, Harry. It’s great to be the SPARE!
THE title of your £28-a-copy book, due to be published on January 10, has come under widespread scrutiny. And for good reason. You have chosen to call it ‘Spare’, no doubt in reference to the phrase ‘an heir and a spare’, coined in the 1890s by the American socialite Consuelo Vanderbilt.
BBC
North Ferriby: Humber View Hotel told it must not host asylum seekers
An East Yorkshire village hotel has been told it cannot house asylum seekers after a council secured an interim High Court injunction. On Sunday, East Riding of Yorkshire Council confirmed it had gone to the High Court to stop Humber View Hotel in North Ferriby being used to house those seeking asylum.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
David Larsen Took On 50 Enemy Troops With Just An M60 Machine Gun
When an ambush turned sour, Petty Officer David Larsen took up arms to provide support for his fellow servicemen. Taking on an enemy force of between 35-50 enemy troops, he saved the lives of multiple Marines and changed the course of an encounter that looked like it was going to end poorly for the Americans.
BBC
Charity boss named as the next Church of Scotland moderator
The Church of Scotland has named its next moderator of the General Assembly. The Reverend Sally Foster-Fulton, 58, who lives in Glasgow, has led poverty relief charity Christian Aid in Scotland since 2016. She will take a year's sabbatical to become the Kirk's ambassador at home and abroad for 12...
BBC
Sale firefighter killed in the line of duty honoured with plaque
A firefighter who was killed in the line of duty more than a century ago has been honoured with a plaque near the site of his death. John Johnson Hunt died when he was hit by a falling roof while fighting a fire at the Brooklands Hotel in Sale, Greater Manchester, in 1909.
Gallantry medals awarded to RAF navigator who flew in more than 100 World War Two bombing missions - despite suffering from 'terrible' air sickness - have sold for £42,000
The gallantry medals awarded to a World War Two RAF hero who led the raid to destroy the German V1 and V2 rocket factory have sold for over £42,000. Squadron Leader Norman Scrivener, who served alongside the legendary Guy Gibson, flew in more than 100 bombing missions throughout the war despite suffering from 'terrible' from air sickness.
Ex-soldier who helped at Lockerbie fronts new campaign for veterans
A former soldier who suffered PTSD after helping with the rescue effort following the Lockerbie bombing is fronting the Remembrance fundraising campaign for veterans charity Erskine.The charity needs to raise around £10 million annually in order to maintain the level of high-quality care it provides to veterans of all ages such as Alan Kennedy.Mr Kennedy, 53, was 19 when he was sent to help on the ground after Pan Am flight 103, travelling from London to New York, exploded on December 21 198, killing 270 people – 259 on board and 11 on the ground.Mr Kennedy, who served in the...
mailplus.co.uk
Should loud private fireworks be banned?
IT’S a birthday, Christmas, a special event. So what better way to celebrate than with fireworks? And the most popular season for them is upon us. Yet Diwali is supposed to be a festival of lights. Guy Fawkes Night marks a failed plot in which gunpowder wasn’t ignited, and Christmas and New Year are times of joy and looking to the future. None of them requires the sounds of war. So what purpose do the loud bangs serve, that make pets and wild animals cower?
Ridiculous riders from 3 Mustaphas 3
You don’t have to be a famous rock star or politician to have interesting riders on your contracts (Liz Truss’s rider: independent coffee, fresh sandwiches and chilled wine, 30 October). The legendary 1980s UK world music pranksters 3 Mustaphas 3 (motto: “Forward in all directions!”) required a fully stocked fridge on stage and a country and western band to serenade them in their dressing room as part of the musicians’ ruse to make sure the promoter had read the contract properly.
BBC
Catterick: Report into soldier's death delays inquest
A report into the death of a soldier at an Army base in North Yorkshire will take up to a year to complete. Nicholas Hart, 33, from Pontypridd, Wales, served with the 4th Battalion of the Royal Regiment of Scotland and was based at Catterick Garrison. He died on 5...
BBC
Borderless policing hailed as hare coursing cases fall
Police said a "borderless" response to illegal hare coursing had led to cases dropping by a third in just a year. The collaboration, introduced in September 2021, joined up six police forces in the East of England as well as Kent. It allowed teams to share information on criminal activity...
BBC
Manston migrant centre like a zoo, says asylum seeker
Conditions at an overcrowded migrant centre in Kent were akin to living in a prison or a zoo, a recent resident has told the BBC. Ahmed - not his real name - said people at the Manston processing centre were treated like "animals" with 130 people forced to share a single large tent.
Comments / 0