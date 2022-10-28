Read full article on original website
mailplus.co.uk
Should loud private fireworks be banned?
IT’S a birthday, Christmas, a special event. So what better way to celebrate than with fireworks? And the most popular season for them is upon us. Yet Diwali is supposed to be a festival of lights. Guy Fawkes Night marks a failed plot in which gunpowder wasn’t ignited, and Christmas and New Year are times of joy and looking to the future. None of them requires the sounds of war. So what purpose do the loud bangs serve, that make pets and wild animals cower?
Halloween party crush death toll rises to 154
THE death toll from the Halloween street party stampede in South Korea rose to 154 yesterday. Most victims were young women unable to fight their way out of the crush after an estimated 100,000 people packed into narrow streets in capital Seoul on Saturday night. Revellers flocked to the winding...
My brutal nanny toughened me up — as an amorous Italian count found when I bit him frightfully hard
IN THE final part of her remarkable new memoir, serialised in the Mail and Mail on Sunday, the lady-in-waiting to Princess Margaret describes nearly drowning aged 80 when her sailing boat capsized and how even now she’s haunted by her childhood punishments... ON THE sideboard in my living room...
Eco road rage boils over
THIS is the moment furious motorists dragged eco-protesters out of the road, just hours after police urged people not to ‘directly intervene’ with activists. Just Stop Oil demonstrators halted traffic near Spitalfields Market in east London yesterday afternoon after sitting down and gluing themselves to the tarmac. It...
Councils’ revolt on hotels for asylum seekers is growing
COUNCILS are fighting back against Government attempts to book up hotels to house asylum seekers. At least four have taken legal action after hotels - some in ‘prime tourist areas’ - stopped taking reservations because the Home Office block-booked all their rooms for migrants. Local authorities across the...
Sally Sorts It: Aviva’s £50,000 equity release fee if my parents sell their home
MY 78-YEAR-OLD mother recently suffered a stroke and now needs long-term care, which my elderly father isn’t well enough to provide. Before the stroke she was caring for him in their two-storey house but she can’t stand or walk unaided any more so they need to swap to a bungalow and move nearer to me so I can help.
MPs bullied in the lobby? No, says Mr Speaker
A SENIOR Labour MP was left humiliated yesterday after the Commons Speaker dismissed his allegations that MPs had been bullied and manhandled during a chaotic vote. In a further blow to Chris Bryant, he was rebuked by Sir Lindsay Hoyle for breaking parliamentary rules by photographing the angry scene in the voting lobby then posting it on social media.
Starmer ‘wanted to make asylum easier’
SIR Keir Starmer sought to change the law so Channel migrants with a ‘fear of return’ could qualify for asylum, it has emerged. The Labour leader also tried to ensure small boats arriving in UK waters could not be pushed back at sea. He made the comments in 2015 when he was the party’s immigration spokesman under Jeremy Corbyn.
Coo-ee! A dainty wave to the Press gallery... then she came out swinging
NOTHING gets opposition MPs’ nostrils flapping quite like the whiff of wounded minister the air. So naturally Suella Braverman’s arrival in the Commons late yesterday afternoon had them all baring their teeth - a school of sharks circling in freshly chummed water. The Home Secretary had come to...
Channel toll could hit 50,000 this year
ANOTHER 10,000 migrants could cross the Channel in the next two months, bringing the total who arrive this year to 50,000, the immigration minister warned yesterday. Robert Jenrick said the Government would look at ‘more radical options’ to tackle the crisis, but admitted the challenge is ‘very significant’.
Tom Watson, our new Lord of Hypocrisy
IN THE latest instalment of his largely unreadable weekly blog, Labour’s new peer Tom Watson makes a dignified plea to Sir Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak. ‘Manners and kindness still matter in politics,’ declares his oh-so noble lordship to his party leader and the PM. The sentiment, if...
