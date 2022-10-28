IT’S a birthday, Christmas, a special event. So what better way to celebrate than with fireworks? And the most popular season for them is upon us. Yet Diwali is supposed to be a festival of lights. Guy Fawkes Night marks a failed plot in which gunpowder wasn’t ignited, and Christmas and New Year are times of joy and looking to the future. None of them requires the sounds of war. So what purpose do the loud bangs serve, that make pets and wild animals cower?

20 HOURS AGO