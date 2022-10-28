Read full article on original website
invezz.com
George Gammon: A very high probability that real US Home Prices fall by 50% over the next few years
In some prime US cities, home prices are down considerably over the past 90 days. Higher inflation is forcing an increased supply of housing. Higher mortgage rates are leading to demand destruction in the sector. George Gammon, an American real estate investor and popular YouTuber, believes that the housing crash...
mansionglobal.com
As Home Prices and Mortgage Rates Stay High, Prospective Buyers Put Down Payments on Ice
Many Americans who spent years socking away enough money for a down payment to buy a house are now waiting on the sidelines until mortgage rates or home prices drop. Fannie Mae forecasts that mortgage lenders will complete 49% fewer single-family-home loans in 2022 than 2021. With mortgage rates pushing 7% and home prices still high, buyers often park their down-payment money in low-yield accounts, financial advisers say. While relatively safe, the funds often collect more dust than interest.
U.S. home prices could fall as much as 20% next year
Home prices have plunged during the second half of 2022 with demand for residential real estate cooling off in a number cities across the U.S. Prices could continue to fall by as much as 20% next year as mortgage rates climb and the housing market normalizes in wake of the pandemic, according to a noted Wall Street economist.
Business Insider
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel expects stocks to soar 30% in 2 years - and house prices to tumble 15% from their peak
Jeremy Siegel expects US stocks to surge by 20% to 30% over the next two years. The Wharton professor sees interest rates dragging house prices down by 10% to 15% from their peak. Siegel warned the Fed risks causing a recession if it continues to aggressively hike rates. "After two...
Today’s mortgage rates for October 31, 2022
Looking for the most up-to-date mortgage rates to empower your purchasing or refinancing decisions? We’ve got you covered. Here, you can view today’s mortgage interest rates, updated daily according to data from Bankrate, so you can have the most current data when purchasing or refinancing your home. 30-year...
mailplus.co.uk
Biggest house price fall since 2020
HOUSE prices have suffered their biggest fall since the height of the pandemic after the mini-Budget caused steep interest rate rises. Prices fell by 0.9 per cent last month according to the latest figures from Nationwide Building Society. This followed the then chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax-cutting splurge on September 23...
mailplus.co.uk
Bank set to hike rates in blow for mortgages
THE Bank of England is set to implement the biggest interest rate rise for 30 years this week in a new blow to millions of borrowers. As central banks around the world step up their fight against inflation, rates in the UK are expected to jump from 2.25 to 3 per cent. That would be the biggest increase since Black Wednesday in September 1992, when the UK had to leave the European Exchange Rate Mechanism. And it would push the cost of mortgages ever higher.
CNBC
Wells Fargo mortgage staff brace for layoffs as U.S. loan volumes collapse
Mortgage volumes at Wells Fargo slowed further in recent weeks, leaving some workers idle and sparking concerns that the lender will need to cut more employees as the U.S. housing slump deepens. The bank had about 18,000 loans in its retail origination pipeline in the early weeks of the fourth...
Hedge fund legend Ray Dalio warns of a US credit crunch - and says it could tank markets and spark a recession
Ray Dalio warned a painful credit crunch could hammer financial markets and spark a recession. The billionaire investor said a surge in government-bond sales could cause private credit to dry up. Dalio also flagged the risks posed by US political tensions and overseas conflicts. American households and businesses could suffer...
Soaring borrowing costs heap pressure on indebted UK firms
It was a photo that marked the end of an era. Morrisons boss David Potts, in a black open-necked shirt, standing in a garden at the supermarket group’s Bradford headquarters, beside a statue of founder Ken Morrison. Standing chatting to him is the former Tesco supremo Sir Terry Leahy. They were celebrating a landmark deal that last year saw the grocery chain taken off the stock market and into private hands.
Buy-to-let sector could be particularly hit by rising mortgage rates, MPs hear
Renters and buy-to-let investors could be strongly hit by rising mortgage rates, with potentially serious impacts on the availability of homes to let, a committee of MPs has heard.The Treasury Committee heard evidence about the potential impacts of rising mortgage costs for mortgage holders and renters.Mortgage rates increased sharply amid market turmoil following the mini-budget and many products were pulled from sale.Rates offered on home loans have been on the rise generally in recent months, following a string of Bank of England base rate hikes.I think there are potentially implications there in the medium term for the sustainability of the...
mansionglobal.com
U.K. Housing Market Headed for Correction, Not a Crash, Report Says
Clouds are looming over the U.K.’s property market, but homeowners can expect a correction, not a crash, according to a report Monday from JLL. Home values are expected to rise 8.9% cumulatively over the next five years, however before those gains can take hold, 2023 will likely deliver a property price fall of 6%, the real estate investment firm forecast.
US News and World Report
Explainer: Why Is the Bank of England Selling Government Bonds?
LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England passed a major milestone on Tuesday when it held its first auction to sell some of the 875 billion pounds ($1.01 trillion) of government bonds it bought during successive quantitative easing (QE) programmes from 2009-2021. Britain's central bank is the first in the...
Mortgage Rates Hit 20-Year High
Mortgage rates topped 7% this month, the highest point in two decades. The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage was 7.08% this week - more than double the rate at the beginning of the year. The Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates in an attempt to slow inflation...
Demand from new home buyers drops by a third – report
Demand for new homes from first-time buyers has dropped by a third since the former chancellor announced his mini-budget, according to measurements from property company Zoopla.As mortgage rates soared to highs of 6%, it put the biggest squeeze on new buyers since the late 1980s.The company warned that “mortgage rates of 4% to 5% are likely to be the new norm” even after rates have dropped back in recent days.Mortgage rates soared after the mini-budget, with many lenders pulling products from the market as they needed time to reprice them.It came as investors were concerned that the Bank of England...
House prices fell for the first time in 15 months in October, says Nationwide
House prices fell month on month for the first time in 15 months in October, according to an index.The 0.9% drop marked the first monthly decline since July 2021 and was the biggest decrease since June 2020.Annual house price growth also slowed sharply to 7.2% in October, from 9.5% in September, Nationwide Building Society said.Across the UK, the average house price in October was £268,282 – and the housing market looks set to slow in the months ahead, the society added.The outlook is extremely uncertainRobert Gardner, Nationwide Building SocietyRobert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist, said: “October saw a sharp slowdown in...
Metro Bank assures over borrower resilience as it cheers returning to profit
High street lender Metro Bank has revealed it returned to profit in September and said it has not yet seen signs of borrowers struggling with repayments amid the cost-of-living crisis.The group set aside another £10 million for loans expected to turn sour as the economic outlook darkens, but stressed there has been no worsening of “early warning indicators” that borrowers are in distress.Shares in the firm jumped 10% in early trading on Wednesday as Metro Bank said it returned to profit on both an underlying and statutory basis in September.This was thanks to efforts to rein in costs, as well...
Mortgage rates blow past 7% for first time in two decades
The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate topped 7% for the first time in more than two decades this week, a result of the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes intended to tame inflation not seen in some 40 years. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the key...
UK households saving more and borrowing less, figures suggest
Total savings rose by almost £5bn in September official data shows amid fall in mortgage approvals
Business Insider
Don't expect any Fed pivot this week or before the start of 2023, Barclays warns
The Federal Reserve is unlikely to show any sign of pivoting away from its rate-hiking campaign when it meets this week, according to Barclays. Investors are hoping the US central bank will ease up on tightening to help stocks to rally. But the Fed will likely signal it could hike...
