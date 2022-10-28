Politicians of all colours talk about the United Kingdom having a proud history of offering sanctuary to those in need and welcoming immigrants. Priti Patel said it on a number of occasions when she was home secretary, and so did Rishi Sunak when campaigning to become prime minister. So how can it be that people who fled persecution in Iran and Afghanistan or bloodshed in Syria are being detained for over a week, sleeping on floors and catching diseases such as scabies and diphtheria? And how can it be that the home secretary, Suella Braverman, has used such inflammatory language, accusing them of “invading” the UK?

1 DAY AGO