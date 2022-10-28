Read full article on original website
Albanian boat migrants are fast-tracked home in days as officials confirm 11 were flown back in pilot scheme
Albanian small boat migrants have been fast-tracked out of Britain just days after crossing the Channel. The Home Office confirmed 11 Albanians were sent home on a charter plane last week as part of a pilot scheme. When the migrants arrived from northern France earlier this month they were taken...
Furious residents who live near migrant detention centre in Kent call for tougher action by authorities over claims asylum seekers 'are escaping on daily basis'
Furious residents who live near a migrant detention centre in Kent are calling for tougher action by authorities over claims that asylum seekers 'are escaping on a daily basis'. Some of the community living around Manston, a processing centre for migrants crossing the Channel, have reported seeing migrants wandering around...
An ‘invasion’? Suella Braverman, this refugee crisis is of the government’s own making
Politicians of all colours talk about the United Kingdom having a proud history of offering sanctuary to those in need and welcoming immigrants. Priti Patel said it on a number of occasions when she was home secretary, and so did Rishi Sunak when campaigning to become prime minister. So how can it be that people who fled persecution in Iran and Afghanistan or bloodshed in Syria are being detained for over a week, sleeping on floors and catching diseases such as scabies and diphtheria? And how can it be that the home secretary, Suella Braverman, has used such inflammatory language, accusing them of “invading” the UK?
Rishi Sunak tells Emmanuel Macron he wants to make Channel crossings ‘unviable’
Rishi Sunak has told Emmanuel Macron that he wants Britain and France to make Channel migrant crossings “completely unviable”. The same pledge was made by Priti Patel in August 2020 and came back to haunt the former home secretary as numbers surged to record levels.Mr Sunak has been making warm overtures to the French government since becoming prime minister, following bitter rows over the Channel that worsened when Liz Truss was asked whether Mr Macron was “friend or foe” and replied: “The jury’s out.”A Downing Street spokesperson said the French president congratulated the new prime minister on his appointment in...
Firebombing at UK immigration office handling Channel migrants
An attacker on Sunday threw firebombs at an immigration office used to process asylum seekers crossing the Channel in small boats and was later found dead. The BBC quoted the Home Office as saying the attack took part at the Western Jet Foil Border Force centre in the major Channel port town, used to process asylum seekers.
Putin's rumored god-daughter, who fled Russia, said she could be 'in big trouble' and was cut off from friends and family
A prominent Russian media star who fled the country posted saying she is in "big trouble." Ksenia Sobchak, who has family ties to Putin, was confirmed last week as being in Lithuania. She has since posted about a media backlash and said she was cut off from her loved ones.
Three tribesmen are sentenced to death for refusing to leave their homes to make way for Saudi Arabia's new £450billion mega-city Neom, says human rights charity
Three men of the Howeitat tribe have been 'sentenced to death for refusing to leave their homes’ to make way for the new £450billion mega-city Neom. Shadli, Atallah and Ibrahim al-Howeiti are members of a tribe forcibly ejected to make way for the project. The three men were...
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
howafrica.com
Kenyan Woman Accuses Saudi Arabian Employer Of Forcing Her To Breastfeed His Dogs While He Filmed | Video
A woman claims her employer forced her to breastfeed his dogs and filmed her carrying out the task. The mother had left Kenya, where she’s from, and had gone to work in Saudi Arabia, where the alleged incident took place. Francis Atwoli, Kenya’s Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU)...
Venezuelan migrants say Mexico deceived them and isn’t helping them get to U.S.
Recently expelled Venezuelan migrants in Tijuana say the Mexican government has lied to them and is not serious about helping them get to the U.S.
Russia says granting Ukraine membership of NATO will guarantee the beginning of World War Three
Russia has threatened World War Three if its foe Ukraine is granted membership into NATO, a Russian Security Council official was quoted as saying on Thursday. 'Kyiv is well aware that such a step would mean a guaranteed escalation to World War Three,' TASS quoted Alexander Venediktov, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, as saying.
mailplus.co.uk
How the assisted suicide of a 23-year-old woman with everything to live for has created a national scandal in the... EUTHANASIA CAPITAL OF THE WORLD
WITH her customary efficiency, retired nurse Marie de Laet booked the doctor’s appointment for early Friday morning. Ready on the dot, her blonde bob specially styled by a hairdresser for the occasion, she told the medic: ‘You’re ten minutes late,’ as he rushed in the door. A quarter of an hour later, she was dead exactly as she had wished.
Washington Examiner
‘Pandemic of the unvaccinated’ turned out to be just another Democratic lie
For months, the Left in the United States told us to get the vaccine to prevent transmission of COVID. The vaccine was touted as efficient, effective, and a key to saving lives because it stopped the virus from spreading. But last week, while giving testimony to the European Parliament, Pfizer executive Janine Small admitted that Pfizer did not test to determine whether the vaccine would prevent the spread of COVID. This admission debunked essentially everything the Left told people about vaccination and showed the “pandemic of the unvaccinated” narrative was nothing but another Democratic lie.
UK-India free trade deal 'on the verge of collapse' after 'disrespectful' Home Secretary Suella Braverman sparks outrage in Delhi with attack on Indian migrants saying they are worst offenders for overstaying their visas
Britain's key trade deal with India is in danger of being scrapped by Delhi after comments by the Home Secretary about Indian migrants in the UK sparked outrage. The Modi administration is furious at comments made by Suella Braverman last week in which she warned Prime Minister Liz Truss against easing immigration rules in any post-Brexit agreement.
Australia will no longer recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital as it ‘undermines’ two-state solution
Australia has said it will no longer recognise West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, reversing its previous government’s contentious decision.Foreign minister Penny Wong on Tuesday said the Labor Party government has agreed to recognise Tel Aviv as the capital and said Jerusalem’s status should be resolved in peace negotiations between Israel and Palestine.“We will not support an approach that undermines” a two-state solution, Ms Wong said. “Australia’s embassy has always been, and remains, in Tel Aviv.”Israeli prime minister Yair Lapid was quick to criticise the Labor party’s decision, calling it a “hasty” foreign policy shift. The Australian ambassador has been...
I’m a Ukrainian refugee – my host family want to kick me out… I’m desperate and have nowhere to go
A DOG-loving Ukrainian refugee is facing homelessness after being kicked out by her host family with nowhere to go. Anfisa Vlasova and her four Yorkshire Terriers moved in with a couple and their two dogs after fleeing war torn eastern city Kharkiv in May. But after the minimum required six-month...
Maths teacher’s breathtaking claim about death rate in China was right
The maths teacher who said “Every time I breathe, somebody dies in China” is correct (Letters, 4 October). The death rate in China is over seven per thousand people, and with a population of more than 1.4 billion people this means more than 9.8 million people die in China each year. The normal breathing rate for adults is around 16 breaths per minute. This leads to 16 x 60 x 24 x 365.25 = 8,415,360 breaths per year. Even taking a higher rate of 18 breaths per minute leads to 18 x 60 x 24 x 365.25 = 9,467,280 breaths per year. So there are many more deaths in China each year than the number of breaths taken by most people.
Britain is slowly waking up to the truth: Brexit has left us poorer, adrift and alone
Last week, having whiled away two joyous days at the Tories’ conference in Birmingham, I spent a long afternoon an hour’s drive away, in the cathedral city of Worcester. The plan was to sample the mood of the kind of place once considered to hold the key to British elections: remember “Worcester woman”, the swing-voting stereotype talked up in the New Labour years? But I was also there to gather more evidence of how much the UK’s current woes are affecting the kind of average-to-affluent places that might once have weathered any economic storm.
Colombia, the world’s largest cocaine producer, faces a change in drug policy
SAN JOSE DEL GUAVIARE, Colombia — The grizzled farmers had come on motorcycles and in pickups from jungle homesteads to a soccer field hours from the nearest town of any consequence. They sat patiently in white plastic chairs in the sweltering heat as government representatives gave their pitch: Plant...
BBC
We beg for forgiveness from Nigerians - Aisha Buhari
Nigeria first lady Mrs Aisha Buhari say di reason why she aplogise to Nigerians na because e fit dey possible say di admnistration never do wetin pipo want completey. For one exclusive interview with BBC she say di kontri pipo bin get high expectations from her husband goment and e fit be say dem no meet all dia expectations.
