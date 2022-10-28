Read full article on original website
Related
Cristiano Ronaldo 'has lost his Manchester United "King of the Gym" title to Casemiro' with his old Real Madrid team-mate 'able to lift 300kg - 50kg MORE than the Portugal forward'
Cristiano Ronaldo has lost his 'King of the Gym' title at Manchester United, according to a report. The 37-year-old, who has been engulfed in a series of controversies around his future with the Red Devils in recent times, is said to have been regarded as the strongest player at the club, able to leg press up to 250kg per rep.
The Reasons for La Liga’s Diminished Champions League Performance
Reigning champion Real Madrid is onto the knockout stage, but that’s it for Spain. Is its dwindling presence in Europe a one-off, or indicative of something greater?
mailplus.co.uk
This way to the knockout stages
HUGO Lloris hailed Tottenham’s character after they fought back to beat Marseille last night and make the last 16 of the Champions League. Spurs, with manager Antonio Conte in the stands serving a ban, were losing at the break but equalised early in the second half when Clement Lenglet headed in his first goal for the club.
mailplus.co.uk
Saka injury boost is relief for Southgate
ENGLAND received encouraging news on Bukayo Saka’s ankle injury yesterday, easing fears that the Arsenal forward could miss the World Cup. Saka gave England manager Gareth Southgate a scare on Sunday after limping off in the 27th minute of Arsenal’s 5-0 thrashing of Nottingham Forest. England medics were...
mailplus.co.uk
Conte side-step looking a smart move by United
THERE was a time we laughed at Manchester United for their refusal to contemplate a move for Antonio Conte, but I am not sure that’s the case now. Under Erik ten Hag, United have some way to travel. For example, they still have much to prove when things go against them. The memories of those 10 goals shipped in two matches at Brentford and Manchester City cannot simply be wiped. But there is a sense of calm thoroughness about what Ten Hag is doing at Old Trafford and it is something United have needed for so very long.
Lewis Hamilton says it was 'awkward' being BOOED 'all day' by fans at Mexican Grand Prix amid mounting tensions over Red Bull cost cap breach... but home favourite Sergio Perez shakes finger in disgust at treatment of Mercedes star
Lewis Hamilton said it was 'awkward' to be booed by the Mexican Grand Prix crowd after he finished runner-up to Max Verstappen. Verstappen claimed his 14th win of the season to move ahead of Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel and stand on his own as the Formula One driver with the most victories in a single campaign.
tennisuptodate.com
"It seems unfair" - Norrie voices frustration at Djokovic gaining ATP Finals qualification through Wimbledon
Cameron Norrie is not thrilled with Djokovic qualifying for the ATP Finals due to the grand slam qualification rule. Cameron Norrie lost to Djokovic in the Wimbledon semi-final and while neither won points for the event, Djokovic was able to win the event which gave him a huge chance to find himself in Turin. He only needed to finish in the top 20 of the race due to winning a grand slam as opposed to finishing in the top 8 of the Race like non-grand slam champions have to:
BoxingNews24.com
Fury reacts to Deontay Wilder crying after Helenius win: “Maybe I knocked a big of sense into him”
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury took credit for Deontay Wilder crying after his sensational return victory over Robert Helenius on December 15th, saying that his victories over ‘The Bronze Bomber’ had “humbled” him. Interestingly, Fury claimed that he’d beaten Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) three times rather...
mailplus.co.uk
Brentford 1 Wolves 1: Costa’s ugly side returns and drops Wolves in it
THERE are two sides to Diego Costa. He is the clinical striker who scored 52 goals in 89 Premier League games for Chelsea. Wolves are yet to see that version of him but, on occasion against Brentford, there were promising signs that he could become the goalscorer they desperately need. He caused Brentford problems, tried to link with his team-mates and tested goalkeeper David Raya.
Still got it! 35-year-old Luis Suarez bags a brace in man-of-the-match display against Liverpool - not that one! - as his boyhood side Club Nacional clinch their 49th Uruguayan championship
Luis Suarez starred in a man-of-the-match performance, netting a brace of goals to help his boyhood side, Club Nacional, defeat Uruguayan side Liverpool 4-1 and clinch their 49th Uruguayan championship. The 2014 Premier League golden boot winner left Atletico Madrid in July, joining up with his Club Nacional for the...
mailplus.co.uk
Rangers 1 Ajax 3: Gio hits rock bottom
THE final indignity. At the end of an utterly tortuous Champions League campaign, the burden of unwanted history was added to Rangers’ agonies. Zero points. Two goals scored. Twenty two conceded. A minus 20 goal difference. Statistically, the worst group-stage record of any side since the elite competition moved to its current format.
mailplus.co.uk
Verstappen refuses to talk to Sky over ‘disrespect’
MAX VERSTAPPEN accused Sky Sports of ‘disrespect’ as he and his Red Bull team boycotted the broadcaster in protest at what they perceive as bias against them. The double world champion began the campaign of silence by snubbing the post-qualifying interviews after taking pole in Mexico on Saturday, with the period of non-cooperation continuing before and after yesterday’s race.
Comments / 0