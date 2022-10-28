Read full article on original website
As prices soar, consumers turn to McDonald’s
New York CNN Business — Inflation is relentlessly high and food prices in particular are soaring. In this environment, customers are turning to McDonald’s — even as the burger chain raises its own prices. In the third quarter, McDonald’s US prices were up about 10% year-over-year on...
BBC
Cost of a cup of tea rising as food prices jump
The cost of making a cup of tea went up significantly as food prices continued to rise at record rates in October, a retail trade body has said. Costs for tea bags, milk and sugar all rose as food price inflation jumped from 10.6% last month to 11.6%, according to the British Retail Consortium.
kitco.com
Gold is an 'unexpected loser,' but silver price is the one stuck with the downgrade from S&P Global
(Kitco News) Fundamentals no longer matter as much for the precious metals outlook, with rate hike expectations and concerns around energy having a bigger impact on all metals prices, said S&P Global. "Metals prices face macroeconomic headwinds. September was characterized by more significant interest rate hikes to combat inflation in...
Coca-Cola lifts forecasts as demand keeps pace with pricier sodas
Oct 25 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) on Tuesday joined rival PepsiCo Inc (PEP.O) in raising annual forecasts as the two top sugary soda makers benefit from multiple price increases that have so far failed to take the fizz out of demand.
Shipping giant Maersk warns of looming global recession; eurozone factory slump deepens – as it happened
AP Møller-Maersk says Ukraine war, Europe’s energy crisis and high inflation are hitting demand, as it forecasts lower demand for containers
BP Rakes in Quarterly Profit of $8.2 Billion as Oil Majors Post Another Round of Bumper Earnings
The British energy major posted underlying replacement cost profit, used as a proxy for net profit, of $8.2 billion for the three months through to the end of September. The world's largest oil and gas majors have reported bumper earnings in recent months, leading to renewed calls for higher taxes on record oil company profits.
mailplus.co.uk
Choc horror! Nestle’s price hike in run-up to Christmas
CHOCOLATE lovers face forking out more for festive favourites after Nestle said it would by raising prices in the run-up to Christmas. It came as the global food and drinks giant announced sales have soared by more than 9 per cent to almost £60billion after ratcheting up prices by 7.5 per cent for the first nine months of this year.
Metro Bank assures over borrower resilience as it cheers returning to profit
High street lender Metro Bank has revealed it returned to profit in September and said it has not yet seen signs of borrowers struggling with repayments amid the cost-of-living crisis.The group set aside another £10 million for loans expected to turn sour as the economic outlook darkens, but stressed there has been no worsening of “early warning indicators” that borrowers are in distress.Shares in the firm jumped 10% in early trading on Wednesday as Metro Bank said it returned to profit on both an underlying and statutory basis in September.This was thanks to efforts to rein in costs, as well...
BBC
Amazon warns of slower sales as economy weakens
Apple and Amazon sales are being hit by the weakening global economy, the tech giants have warned, adding to fears about their upcoming profits. Amazon shares tumbled more than 15% after the US stock market closed, as the firm forecast far weaker sales for the festive season than expected. Apple...
mailplus.co.uk
Big oil back in the stocks
BP is used to finding itself in the vortex of political storms. It was a target for Barack Obama when he was seeking to demonstrate his climate change credentials following the Deepwater Horizon explosion in 2010. Earlier this year it had to swallow a loss of £17.8bn on its stake...
fashionunited.com
Harrods swings to profit, expects sales to hit pre-Covid levels this year
Harrods returned to profit in the year to January 29 as sales surged following the easing of lockdowns restrictions. The British luxury retailer swung to a profit after tax of 41.7 million pounds from a loss of 57.3 million pounds a year earlier, according to filings at Companies House. Its...
mailplus.co.uk
How banks have squeezed extra £3billion out of savers and borrowers
BRITAIN’S five biggest banks have squeezed an extra £3 billion out of customers by increasing mortgage rates while holding savings deals at pitiful lows, Money Mail can reveal. In just three months, the high street giants have pocketed an eye-watering £16 billion from their so-called ‘net interest margins’...
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-European stocks hit six-week high on hopes for rate hike slowdown
LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - European stocks rose on Tuesday and the positive market sentiment was set to continue on Wall Street, supported by speculation among investors that central banks could come to the end of their rate-hiking cycles. Following mild losses on Wall Street on Monday, Asian shares strengthened...
House prices fell for the first time in 15 months in October, says Nationwide
House prices fell month on month for the first time in 15 months in October, according to an index.The 0.9% drop marked the first monthly decline since July 2021 and was the biggest decrease since June 2020.Annual house price growth also slowed sharply to 7.2% in October, from 9.5% in September, Nationwide Building Society said.Across the UK, the average house price in October was £268,282 – and the housing market looks set to slow in the months ahead, the society added.The outlook is extremely uncertainRobert Gardner, Nationwide Building SocietyRobert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist, said: “October saw a sharp slowdown in...
FTSE 100 hits fresh five-week high, EasyJet rises on takeover talk
Oct 31 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 closed at a fresh five-week high on Monday as a fall in sterling lifted dollar-earners such as AstraZeneca and Unilever, while shares in EasyJet rallied on speculation of a takeover by British Airways owner IAG.
mailplus.co.uk
The lucky customers being PAID to use power this winter
WHILE most of us fret about soaring energy costs this winter, one man isn’t worried. Michael Portz pays just £38 a month at his brand new terraced flat in Beverley, East Yorkshire, where he lives alone. On top of that, he receives the Government’s £66-a-month Energy Bills Support...
UK manufacturing faces deep recession as output slumps
The UK’s manufacturing sector stood on the brink of a deep recession in October after firms suffered their worst slump in output and new orders since the beginning of the pandemic. Factory output was hit especially hard by a drop in new orders amid a global fall in the...
It May Be Time To Take A Bite Of Food Stocks As Recession Fears Still Loom
In October, buying conditions for durables climbed to 23% as prices and supply constraints eased. Consumer durables typically last more than three years, and the easing price conditions can help prop up firms such as YETI Holdings Inc YETI and Apple Inc AAPL as the holiday season approaches. Investors should...
Yahoo!
FTSE 100: BP to buy back shares as profits soar to $8.2bn
BP’s (BP.L) profits more than doubled in the third quarter to $8.2bn (£7.1bn) driven by record high energy prices, as it expanded its share buybacks by $2.5bn. The FTSE-listed company reported that underlying replacement cost profits – a measure preferred by BP – surged to $8.2bn for the quarter to September, compared with $3.3bn a year earlier.
UK households saving more and borrowing less, figures suggest
Total savings rose by almost £5bn in September official data shows amid fall in mortgage approvals
