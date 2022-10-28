Read full article on original website
Saka injury boost is relief for Southgate
ENGLAND received encouraging news on Bukayo Saka’s ankle injury yesterday, easing fears that the Arsenal forward could miss the World Cup. Saka gave England manager Gareth Southgate a scare on Sunday after limping off in the 27th minute of Arsenal’s 5-0 thrashing of Nottingham Forest. England medics were...
Man City 3 Sevilla 1: Seventeen-year-old Lewis scores screamer on first senior start but more misery for Grealish
RICO LEWIS made history as Manchester City completed their stroll into the knockout stage as Champions League group winners. The right-back, 17, smashed City's equaliser to become the tournament's youngest ever scorer as a starter before Julian Alvarez and Riyad Mahrez completed a second-half comeback victory. Jude Bellingham is the...
Conte side-step looking a smart move by United
THERE was a time we laughed at Manchester United for their refusal to contemplate a move for Antonio Conte, but I am not sure that’s the case now. Under Erik ten Hag, United have some way to travel. For example, they still have much to prove when things go against them. The memories of those 10 goals shipped in two matches at Brentford and Manchester City cannot simply be wiped. But there is a sense of calm thoroughness about what Ten Hag is doing at Old Trafford and it is something United have needed for so very long.
Brentford 1 Wolves 1: Costa’s ugly side returns and drops Wolves in it
THERE are two sides to Diego Costa. He is the clinical striker who scored 52 goals in 89 Premier League games for Chelsea. Wolves are yet to see that version of him but, on occasion against Brentford, there were promising signs that he could become the goalscorer they desperately need. He caused Brentford problems, tried to link with his team-mates and tested goalkeeper David Raya.
This way to the knockout stages
HUGO Lloris hailed Tottenham’s character after they fought back to beat Marseille last night and make the last 16 of the Champions League. Spurs, with manager Antonio Conte in the stands serving a ban, were losing at the break but equalised early in the second half when Clement Lenglet headed in his first goal for the club.
