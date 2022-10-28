Read full article on original website
Related
mailplus.co.uk
Big oil back in the stocks
BP is used to finding itself in the vortex of political storms. It was a target for Barack Obama when he was seeking to demonstrate his climate change credentials following the Deepwater Horizon explosion in 2010. Earlier this year it had to swallow a loss of £17.8bn on its stake...
mailplus.co.uk
Oil giants in £250 billion profits boom
SIX of the world’s largest oil companies have raked in almost £250bn in profits so far this year. As the industry cashes in on high oil and gas prices, BP and Saudi Aramco became the latest firms to post bumper earnings. London-based BP reported third-quarter profits of £7.1bn...
mailplus.co.uk
Sally Sorts It: Aviva’s £50,000 equity release fee if my parents sell their home
MY 78-YEAR-OLD mother recently suffered a stroke and now needs long-term care, which my elderly father isn’t well enough to provide. Before the stroke she was caring for him in their two-storey house but she can’t stand or walk unaided any more so they need to swap to a bungalow and move nearer to me so I can help.
mailplus.co.uk
Councils’ revolt on hotels for asylum seekers is growing
COUNCILS are fighting back against Government attempts to book up hotels to house asylum seekers. At least four have taken legal action after hotels - some in ‘prime tourist areas’ - stopped taking reservations because the Home Office block-booked all their rooms for migrants. Local authorities across the...
mailplus.co.uk
The lucky customers being PAID to use power this winter
WHILE most of us fret about soaring energy costs this winter, one man isn’t worried. Michael Portz pays just £38 a month at his brand new terraced flat in Beverley, East Yorkshire, where he lives alone. On top of that, he receives the Government’s £66-a-month Energy Bills Support...
mailplus.co.uk
How banks have squeezed extra £3billion out of savers and borrowers
BRITAIN’S five biggest banks have squeezed an extra £3 billion out of customers by increasing mortgage rates while holding savings deals at pitiful lows, Money Mail can reveal. In just three months, the high street giants have pocketed an eye-watering £16 billion from their so-called ‘net interest margins’...
mailplus.co.uk
Biggest house price fall since 2020
HOUSE prices have suffered their biggest fall since the height of the pandemic after the mini-Budget caused steep interest rate rises. Prices fell by 0.9 per cent last month according to the latest figures from Nationwide Building Society. This followed the then chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax-cutting splurge on September 23...
mailplus.co.uk
Channel toll could hit 50,000 this year
ANOTHER 10,000 migrants could cross the Channel in the next two months, bringing the total who arrive this year to 50,000, the immigration minister warned yesterday. Robert Jenrick said the Government would look at ‘more radical options’ to tackle the crisis, but admitted the challenge is ‘very significant’.
mailplus.co.uk
Fax your lot! Death knell for office copying machine
IT once took pride of place in just about every office around the land. But the death knell has finally sounded for the fax machine because regulators want to axe the requirement for telecom firms to provide the document-sending service. Under UK law, they are required to ensure a minimum...
mailplus.co.uk
Starmer ‘wanted to make asylum easier’
SIR Keir Starmer sought to change the law so Channel migrants with a ‘fear of return’ could qualify for asylum, it has emerged. The Labour leader also tried to ensure small boats arriving in UK waters could not be pushed back at sea. He made the comments in 2015 when he was the party’s immigration spokesman under Jeremy Corbyn.
mailplus.co.uk
Boost for landlords after West End back in fashion
SHARES in two of Britain’s biggest commercial landlords rose as shoppers flocked back to London’s West End. Shaftesbury and Capital & Counties (Capco) – which between them own vast swathes of Covent Garden, Soho, Chinatown and Carnaby Street – warned that the value of their estates had fallen as rising interest rates wreaked havoc on the property market.
mailplus.co.uk
Heathrow ‘hits a new low’ in rip-off storm
HEATHROW has been accused of ‘hitting a new low’ and trying to rip off travellers and airlines in a long-running row over charges. Willie Walsh, the director general of the International Air Transport Association, lashed out at the UK’s flagship airport after its boss, John Holland-Kaye, said on a call with investors that the hub needs to hike charges in order to maintain an acceptable level of passenger service.
Comments / 0